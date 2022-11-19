Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Says Your Manifestations Are Finally Coming True, So Claim It

Scroll To See More Images

Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of November 21 to 27 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing.

A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light on something that needed to be brought to your awareness. And believe it or not, Tarot is used by people who come from all walks of life and follow all sorts of different belief systems. Whether you see the Tarot as an opportunity to connect with your spirit guides or as a lighthearted tool for stimulating your intuition and making decisions, this form of divination is always at your disposal. And since you don’t always have the time to pull out your deck and give yourself a full reading, your weekly Tarot horoscope can be a quick source of insight whenever you need it! And remember, the future is never set in stone, so think of a Tarot card reading as a chance to understand something from a different angle and ponder a unique possibility you hadn’t considered before.

Card Of The Week

9 of Pentacles

While every zodiac sign is receiving its own Tarot card pull, we’ve also pulled a card that will describe the overall energy that is impacting the collective. And for this week, that card is a reminder is a sign that your manifestations are coming true and unfolding right before your eyes, because it happens to be 9 of Pentacles. This week the 9 of Pentacles is inviting you to savor the fruits of your labor. You’ve been putting your blood, sweat, and tears into your goals, and you are now seeing deserved success as a result of your efforts. This is the time to take advantage of the material comfort you’ve created for yourself. So, go ahead and book an expensive spa package. Take yourself on a trip. Buy that expensive bottle of wine you’ve been eyeing. You’ve more than earned the right to splurge!

If you’re searching for answers regarding your past, present and future, your weekly Tarot horoscope has got you covered. Here’s what the universe wants you to know about your current situation, according to your zodiac sign:

Aries

The Hierophant

You could find yourself committed to a new cause this week! The Hierophant is a card that represents belief systems, traditions, and institutions. You may have been feeling lost, aimless, and in need of direction. If you’ve been considering joining a new group, now is the time! Being surrounded by people of a similar mindset could offer you the type of community you’ve been missing. These allies could eventually become a powerful source of support as you explore the person you’re becoming.

Taurus

2 of Swords

The 2 of Swords indicates you could be experiencing a bout of indecision at this time. In fact, you may be so unsure of how to proceed that you’ve actively been putting off facing this matter. This week you’re being reminded that no matter how much you try to avoid this situation, it won’t simply go away. Instead of focusing on the consequences of making the wrong decision, consider what might happen if you don’t make a decision at all. Inaction can often lead to greater issues down the road.

Gemini

Queen of Swords

Get ready to sit high upon your throne this week! The Queen of Swords is incredibly perceptive, embodying an intellectual sharpness and maturity that helps her tune out the noise of emotion and outside opinion. You could be facing a decision now or in the near future, and this card is serving as a reminder to rely on your logic and to look at all the facts before proceeding. You have an abundance of experience and wisdom that you can draw upon, so make sure to utilize it.

Cancer

Death

Don’t be intimidated by this card! The Death card is one of the more commonly misunderstood cards in the Tarot. It doesn’t represent a physical death—rather, it’s about transformation of the self and letting go of the things that are no longer serving us. What have you been holding onto that you need to let go of? Ending this chapter of your life could pave the way for something far greater down the road. This week, notice opportunities to move on from whatever it is that’s been holding you back from the future you deserve.

Leo

Knight of Wands

The Knight of Wands is an impulsive card, indicating feelings of restlessness that can lead to turbulence in your life. This week, you’re being asked to look at a decision you’re facing and consider the consequences of acting in haste. You may have been ready to choose which path to take, but perhaps you should take a second look before you leap. This isn’t an easy thing to do when you’re excited about something, but this card serves as a reminder that a well-laid plan makes for long-term success.

Virgo

The Lovers

You could be facing a major decision this week! This situation may be presenting a moral dilemma for you, and The Lovers card represents the need to develop greater clarity on what your values and beliefs are before determining how to proceed. Do you feel compelled to go a certain direction based on fears or feelings of guilt? Don’t let those things become motivating factors. Instead, try to understand that every action has a reaction and decisions such as these are never easy. Stay true to yourself — you can’t go wrong.

Libra

Justice

Are your beliefs aligned with your actions in the world? Have you been making choices that reflect your highest self? That’s the question the Justice card wants you to ask yourself this week. This is especially important if you’re facing a major decision right now. What you do could have a long-lasting impact—either positive or negative—on both you and the people around you. Connect with your intuition and allow it to be the compass that leads you down the right path, so you can avoid unintended consequences down the road.

Scorpio

The Moon

Don’t let fear get the best of you! The Moon indicates that lingering hang-ups from a past experience could creep up this week, flooding you with memories you’d just as soon forget. This could be something you tried to stuff down into your subconscious, hoping it would work itself out over time. Instead of attempting to ignore the issue, choose to bring it out of the shadows and heal yourself. It might be painful at first, but keep in mind that the burden you’ve been carrying has also hurt you over time.

Sagittarius

8 of Pentacles

This week, the 8 of Pentacles is encouraging you to put your creative talents to good use and work hard at them. The more you create and hone your craft, the more others will take notice of what you’re doing—and the more inspired you will become. By putting yourself out there, you give others the opportunity to recognize your unique abilities, and this can serve as the motivation needed to continue to produce things you’re really proud of. So, get out there and become the master of your domain!

Capricorn

9 of Swords

The 9 of Swords indicates that you are suffering from some kind of loss or disappointment right now. This could have been something you saw coming, or it could have been something sudden and unexpected. Regardless, this stress has been weighing on you, possibly making you feel as though you’ll never recover from this situation. Take the time necessary to grieve and heal, keeping in mind that although what you’re going through is tremendously difficult, you can move on and grow from this experience.

Aquarius

3 of Wands

The possibilities are truly endless for you right now! The 3 of Wands is signaling that you will have an abundance of opportunities to expand your horizons in some way. Look beyond your current circumstances for a moment and consider your future. What is it that you envision for yourself? Now is not the time to think small. Your potential is limitless, so take advantage of these opportunities as they present themselves to you. The greatest successes lie beyond your comfort zone.

Pisces

10 of Wands

Has it felt like you’ve been shouldering the weight of the world? The 10 of Wands acknowledges an immensely heavy burden you’ve been carrying around. It’s possible you’ve taken on too much in trying to meet your goals, and now it’s essential you ask for help or scale back on what you’ve committed yourself to. This may be a tough pill to swallow, because there are issues of pride and an unwillingness to delegate at play. However, you’ve reached a point where your ability to meet your goal is compromised. You deserve to enjoy life, so ask for that helping hand this week.

