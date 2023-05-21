Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Says You’re Manifesting Your Desires Faster Than Usual

Scroll To See More Images

Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of May 22 to 28 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing.

A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light on something that needed to be brought to your awareness. And believe it or not, Tarot is used by people who come from all walks of life and follow all sorts of different belief systems. Whether you see the Tarot as an opportunity to connect with your spirit guides or as a lighthearted tool for stimulating your intuition and making decisions, this form of divination is always at your disposal. And since you don’t always have the time to pull out your deck and give yourself a full reading, your weekly Tarot horoscope can be a quick source of insight whenever you need it! And remember, the future is never set in stone, so think of a Tarot card reading as a chance to understand something from a different angle and ponder a unique possibility you hadn’t considered before.

Card of the Week

The Magician

While every zodiac sign is receiving its own Tarot card pull, we’ve also pulled a card that will describe the overall energy that is impacting the collective. And for this week, that card is a sign that your manifestation skills are reaching new heights, because it happens to be the Magician.

You’re being encouraged to tap into your potential this week! The Magician is recognizing that the entire world is at your fingertips because you have everything needed to get what you want. This week you are being called to align this powerful source of inner magic with your goals—anything can truly happen! Looking for a new job? Trying to form a romantic connection? Trying to improve your cash flow? Don’t be afraid to go for it, because you are a manifestation machine right now!

If you’re searching for answers regarding your past, present and future, your weekly Tarot horoscope has got you covered. Here’s what the universe wants you to know about your current situation, according to your zodiac sign:

Your Zodiac Sign’s Weekly Tarot Horoscope

Aries

The Empress

Receiving The Empress card signals that this week is about receiving the gifts that are all around you. It’s easy to get caught up in the frenzied pace of everyday life, but now you’re being urged to stop, slow down, and connect with your senses. Eat a nice meal. Stop and smell the flowers. Breathe in fresh forest air. By grounding yourself in this way, you open yourself up to seeing, smelling, hearing, touching, tasting, and truly experiencing all of life’s greatest rewards.

Taurus

Knight of Pentacles

Have you had your head in the clouds recently? The Knight of Pentacles is urging you to come back down to Earth and apply effort to your ideas this week. Maybe you’ve been suffering from a case of “all talk and no action.” Alternatively, you could be putting off your day-to-day responsibilities in favor of more exciting offers. No matter what your situation, you’re being encouraged to create a plan of action or stick to a routine, as progress is best achieved through discipline.

Gemini

Knight of Swords

There may be no stopping you this week, but is that always a good thing? The Knight of Swords is a card cautioning against going after what you want at all costs. Yes, it’s good to have dogged ambition, but only when you’ve considered all the challenges and consequences first. Before making your move, examine all the variables. What will you gain? What could you lose? Will you be neglecting those around you in pursuit of your goals? Understanding the fine line between determination and obsession could prevent you from potential headaches down the road.

Cancer

9 of Pentacles

This week the 9 of Pentacles is inviting you to savor the fruits of your labor. You’ve been putting your blood, sweat, and tears into your goals, and you are now seeing deserved success as a result of your efforts. This is the time to take advantage of the material comfort you’ve created for yourself. So, go ahead and book an expensive spa package. Take yourself on a trip. Buy that expensive bottle of wine you’ve been eyeing. You’ve more than earned the right to splurge!

Leo

3 of Cups

Let the good times flow! The 3 of Cups is a card of celebration and friendship, so you could find yourself in “party mode” this week with those closest to you. Organize a night out on the town with friends. Host a dinner party for family. Gather a few coworkers and hit up a happy hour. This isn’t so much about what you do as it is the camaraderie you’ll feel with those around you. Life isn’t all about responsibilities and commitments, so let loose and enjoy yourself right now!

Virgo

Ace of Cups

You’re going to ride the wave of good vibes this week! The Ace of Cups is signaling a time that is overflowing with positive emotional energy. Happiness, creativity, and compassion are yours for the taking. It also signifies the ability to strengthen your existing relationships—and perhaps meet a new friend or lover! If you’ve felt closed off lately, it’s time to open your heart to welcome the love and peace you deserve. This is your chance to sip from the cup of profound spiritual fulfillment, so drink up!

Libra

The World

Your message for the week is one about creating more balance in your life. The Tarot gives you many opportunities to consider this theme, but The World card is quite possibly the ultimate expression of that need. This card is encouraging you to look at every realm of your existence—emotional, physical, mental, and spiritual. Have you been lacking harmony in one of these areas? If so, you’re being advised to not only figure out how to achieve that balance, but how to maintain it as well.

Scorpio

Queen of Wands

Aren’t you quite the social butterfly? The Queen of Wands indicates that a charming and enthusiastic energy is overflowing from within you this week, and others won’t be able to help but take notice. In fact, you could find yourself smack dab in the center of the attention! This is the perfect time to put yourself out there, connect with others, and integrate yourself into a group of like-minded individuals. Don’t hold back — your enthusiasm could end up being contagious.

Sagittarius

4 of Cups

The 4 of Cups signals that you have been feeling unfulfilled and craving some kind of change in your life. Perhaps you are looking around and seeing what others have, longing for those things that aren’t a part of your own life. It might also be that you feel unmotivated in your present circumstances. While it’s nice to aspire, it’s easy to get caught up in an unhealthy cycle of desire. This week try to address the root cause of these feelings. Is the grass really greener on the other side, or do you just need to spend time watering your own grass?

Capricorn

The Hermit

It’s time to take a break from your everyday life! The Hermit is indicating that you may have a need to withdraw and reflect this week. It could be that you’ve been immersed in many new experiences or spent much of your time recently socializing. Now it is necessary to go for a walk in the forest, take a long bath, book a weekend getaway, or anything else that helps you disconnect from the outside world and reconnect with your inner world. Recharging your spiritual batteries will help you re-emerge with a renewed perspective.

Aquarius

2 of Pentacles

You’re going to learn that life is a balancing act this week! The 2 of Pentacles represents achieving harmony with opposing forces. Have you been called in different directions recently? Are what you want and what you need conflicting? Has work taken time away from your personal life or vice versa? This card wants you to take a step back and figure out where your priorities are. By knowing where you want to spend your time and energy, you can come up with a solution that sets you up for long-term success in all areas of your life.

Pisces

The Tower

Brace yourself! Unexpected change might be headed your way this week. The kind of change The Tower signifies is sudden and unforeseen. Your first instinct may be to reject this shift—but ask yourself why you’re so resistant. Yes, these situations aren’t easy to go through, but change is necessary to progress. This jolt to your system is what you’ve needed to see where the cracks in your foundations are. In turn, it allows you to rebuild on more stable ground. Embracing this transition period and what it can teach you will lead to greater personal rewards down the road.

