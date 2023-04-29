Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Wants You to Be Patient, Because Your Hard Work Is Paying Off

Scroll To See More Images

Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of May 1 to 7 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing.

A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light on something that needed to be brought to your awareness. And believe it or not, Tarot is used by people who come from all walks of life and follow all sorts of different belief systems. Whether you see the Tarot as an opportunity to connect with your spirit guides or as a lighthearted tool for stimulating your intuition and making decisions, this form of divination is always at your disposal. And since you don’t always have the time to pull out your deck and give yourself a full reading, your weekly Tarot horoscope can be a quick source of insight whenever you need it! And remember, the future is never set in stone, so think of a Tarot card reading as a chance to understand something from a different angle and ponder a unique possibility you hadn’t considered before.

Card of the Week

2 of Pentacles

While every zodiac sign is receiving its own Tarot card pull, we’ve also pulled a card that will describe the overall energy that is impacting the collective. And for this week, that card is a sign that you’re tapping into a financial resource and watching the abundance flow, because it happens to be the Two of Pentacles.

You’re going to learn that life is a balancing act this week! The 2 of Pentacles represents achieving harmony with opposing forces. Have you been called in different directions recently? Are what you want and what you need conflicting? Has work taken time away from your personal life or vice versa? This card wants you to take a step back and figure out where your priorities are. By knowing where you want to spend your time and energy, you can come up with a solution that sets you up for long-term success in all areas of your life.

If you’re searching for answers regarding your past, present and future, your weekly Tarot horoscope has got you covered. Here’s what the universe wants you to know about your current situation, according to your zodiac sign:

Your Zodiac Sign’s Weekly Tarot Horoscope

Aries

7 of Cups

Have you felt like you’re juggling too many things at once? This week, the 7 of Cups recognizes you have many competing priorities, and while it’s noble to lend your energy to so many different things, it has proved impossible to give the right amount of attention to any one of them. As a result, one or more of those areas have suffered. Choice can be our friend, but it can also be our enemy. Now is the time to figure out where your time and energy is best spent.

Read Your Full Aries Horoscope For May 2023

Taurus

Queen of Cups

The Queen of Cups indicates emotional maturity, compassion, and a nurturing spirit. This week you are being called to express this energy in some way. Perhaps a friend will approach you with relationship troubles, or it could be that a colleague is coming to you for support with a problem they’re facing. When this happens, listen from the heart as they speak, but remain emotionally separated from the issue. While it may be tempting to dive head-first into the situation with them, understand that only they can work themselves out of their predicament.

Read Your Full Taurus Horoscope For May 2023

Gemini

7 of Pentacles

Don’t give up just yet! Your card this week, the 7 of Pentacles, is reminding you that anything worth having can’t be achieved overnight. Perhaps you’ve been working on a project or area of your life and haven’t yet reaped the rewards of your efforts. Understandably, this has been a source of frustration for you. Remind yourself that this wasn’t an easy task and take pride in the effort you’ve already put forth. Your hard work and patience may not have paid off just yet, but they will soon enough.

Read Your Full Gemini Horoscope For May 2023

Cancer

The Star

You can breathe a little bit easier, because relief has arrived this week! The Star is signaling a reprieve after a period of great change or difficulty. While this turmoil has not been easy for you to go through, you have been able to endure whatever challenges life has thrown your way. What lessons have you learned? What were you able to let go of that was holding you back? How will you move forward differently? Now is the time to shed the old you, so you can emerge as the person you were meant to be.

Read Your Full Cancer Horoscope For May 2023

Leo

2 of Cups

The 2 of Cups recognizes that partnership is going to be center stage for you this week. This partnership could be of the romantic variety, or it might be a something you’ve built with a platonic or professional ally. Even though the relationship you have with this person is still in the early stages, it has the potential to grow into something that will benefit the both of you long-term. Spend time cultivating this relationship now, while also rejoicing in the fact that your combined forces and mutual admiration will take you both far.

Read Your Full Leo Horoscope For May 2023

Virgo

7 of Wands

The 7 of Wands is urging you to stand your ground this week. Receiving this card indicates you’re experiencing some kind of opposition or roadblock in your life right now. Your initial instinct may be to retreat, giving into whatever challenge is standing in your way. However, it’s important to stand up for what you believe in. Setbacks are inevitable but giving up is not. Put on your emotional armor and draw upon your courage and inner strength as you tackle this obstacle, so you can eventually overcome it.

Read Your Full Virgo Horoscope For May 2023

Libra

6 of Cups

The 6 of Cups is about the past impacting the present. This week, you’re being called to examine whether or not you’re tethered to your past in some way. While it’s true we sometimes need to look in the rearview mirror as a way of informing current or future decisions, we can easily become stuck living in the past if we’re not careful. Don’t let nostalgia or distorted memories prevent you from making progress and appreciating what’s happening in the here and now. Allow your past to be a source of improvement rather than a source of stagnation.

Read Your Full Libra Horoscope For May 2023

Scorpio

Knight of Pentacles

Have you had your head in the clouds recently? The Knight of Pentacles is urging you to come back down to Earth and apply effort to your ideas this week. Maybe you’ve been suffering from a case of “all talk and no action.” Alternatively, you could be putting off your day-to-day responsibilities in favor of more exciting offers. No matter what your situation, you’re being encouraged to create a plan of action or stick to a routine, as progress is best achieved through discipline.

Read Your Full Scorpio Horoscope For May 2023

Sagittarius

Knight of Wands

The Knight of Wands is an impulsive card, indicating feelings of restlessness that can lead to turbulence in your life. This week, you’re being asked to look at a decision you’re facing and consider the consequences of acting in haste. You may have been ready to choose which path to take, but perhaps you should take a second look before you leap. This isn’t an easy thing to do when you’re excited about something, but this card serves as a reminder that a well-laid plan makes for long-term success.

Read Your Full Sagittarius Horoscope For May 2023

Capricorn

3 of Wands

The possibilities are truly endless for you right now! The 3 of Wands is signaling that you will have an abundance of opportunities to expand your horizons in some way. Look beyond your current circumstances for a moment and consider your future. What is it that you envision for yourself? Now is not the time to think small. Your potential is limitless, so take advantage of these opportunities as they present themselves to you. The greatest successes lie beyond your comfort zone.

Read Your Full Capricorn Horoscope For May 2023

Aquarius

4 of Pentacles

The 4 of Pentacles wants you to focus on your relationship with money this week. Are you saving your money, while also still indulging in life’s little luxuries? Or are you hoarding every penny you have because you’re afraid you’re going to lose everything? Examine what is driving this mindset. Don’t allow your feelings around finances to distract you from effectively managing your wealth and setting yourself up for long-term success. You can have fun now, while still having security later.

Read Your Full Aquarius Horoscope For May 2023

Pisces

4 of Wands

It’s time to celebrate! The 4 of Wands recognizes you’ve been putting forth great effort toward your goals. While it’s tempting to keep charging forward, it’s nice to pause and simply appreciate all that you’ve achieved so far. Allow others to share in this commemoration of your success. This can be anything from hosting a small celebratory dinner to throwing a raucous party. Remember, you can still strive toward your goals while stopping every once in a while to enjoy the fruits of your labor.

Read Your Full Pisces Horoscope For May 2023