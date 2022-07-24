Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Wants You To Start Thriving, Because It’s Time To Break Free

Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of July 25 to July 31 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing.

A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light on something that needed to be brought to your awareness. And believe it or not, Tarot is used by people who come from all walks of life and follow all sorts of different belief systems. Whether you see the Tarot as an opportunity to connect with your spirit guides or as a lighthearted tool for stimulating your intuition and making decisions, this form of divination is always at your disposal. And since you don’t always have the time to pull out your deck and give yourself a full reading, your weekly Tarot horoscope can be a quick source of insight whenever you need it! And remember, the future is never set in stone, so think of a Tarot card reading as a chance to understand something from a different angle and ponder a unique possibility you hadn’t considered before.

Card Of The Week

The Hanged Man

While every zodiac sign is receiving its own Tarot card pull, we’ve also pulled a card that will describe the overall energy that is impacting the collective. And for this week, that card is a sign that a few things are in flux at the moment, because it happens to be The Hanged Man. Receiving The Hanged Man could indicate a major shift in perspective is coming this week. Alternately, it may mean that some sort of sacrifice is needed. The process The Hanged Man wants you to undergo in the days ahead may feel uncomfortable, but it can lead you to a much-needed release of negative past patterns that are no longer serving you. What have you been holding on to and how have these beliefs held you back? This week you’re being encouraged to let go of them once and for all.

If you’re searching for answers regarding your past, present and future, your weekly Tarot horoscope has got you covered. Here’s what the universe wants you to know about your current situation, according to your zodiac sign:

Your Zodiac Sign’s Weekly Tarot Horoscope

Aries

The Hermit

It’s time to take a break from your everyday life! The Hermit is indicating that you may have a need to withdraw and reflect this week. It could be that you’ve been immersed in many new experiences or spent much of your time recently socializing. Now it is necessary to go for a walk in the forest, take a long bath, book a weekend getaway, or anything else that helps you disconnect from the outside world and reconnect with your inner world. Recharging your spiritual batteries will help you re-emerge with a renewed perspective.

Taurus

Ten of Pentacles

Lucky you! The 10 of Pentacles represents security, as well as success and accomplishment. Have you not been properly recognized for your professional efforts? Has it felt like the universe has put one obstacle after another in front of you? Has money been tight? Have you felt deflated in matters of the heart? Well, good news has arrived! You could finally see things coming together for you this week in one or more of these areas, rewarding you with a sense of satisfaction for staying the course no matter how tough things were.

Gemini

Two of Pentacles

You’re going to learn that life is a balancing act this week! The 2 of Pentacles represents achieving harmony with opposing forces. Have you been called in different directions recently? Are what you want and what you need conflicting? Has work taken time away from your personal life or vice versa? This card wants you to take a step back and figure out where your priorities are. By knowing where you want to spend your time and energy, you can come up with a solution that sets you up for long-term success in all areas of your life.

Cancer

Three of Cups

Let the good times flow! The 3 of Cups is a card of celebration and friendship, so you could find yourself in “”party mode”” this week with those closest to you. Organize a night out on the town with friends. Host a dinner party for family. Gather a few coworkers and hit up a happy hour. This isn’t about what you do as much as it is the camaraderie of it all. Life isn’t all about responsibilities and commitments, so feel free to let loose and enjoy yourself right now!

Leo

Four of Swords

Rest, reflect, and recover. That is the message the 4 of Swords has for you this week. You may have faced a difficult situation recently, such as the loss of a job, the ending of a relationship, or issues related to money. This matter took a lot out of you, and now you might be feeling mentally, physically, emotionally, and spiritually drained. Take some time to recuperate and recharge. It’s important to give yourself this opportunity to reactivate yourself—it helps you go back into the world with a rejuvenated spirit and a new perspective.

Virgo

The King of Swords

Your mind is your greatest asset this week! You may be facing a major decision or exploring uncharted territory in a specific area of your life. The King of Swords is encouraging you to use logic and intellect to navigate this situation, rather than allowing yourself to get swept up in emotion. You will only define the right road to go down once you’ve truly gotten to the heart of the matter, and this can only happen when impartiality is exercised. Give yourself the opportunity to view this through a much clearer lens and you’ll see the path appear.

Libra

Eight of Cups

This week you’re being called to separate yourself from a disappointing situation or unfulfilling relationship in your life. The 8 of Cups acknowledges that this split will be painful, especially since you’ve devoted so much time and energy into it. In fact, this could be one of the reasons you haven’t moved on already. Rather than focusing on what the situation could have been or hoping things will change, accept it for what it is. Remember, leaving will hurt you temporarily but staying could hurt you more in the long run.

Scorpio

The World

Your message for the week is one about creating more balance in your life. The Tarot gives you many opportunities to consider this theme, but The World card is quite possibly the ultimate expression of that need. This card is encouraging you look at every realm of your existence: emotional, physical, mental, and spiritual. Have you been lacking harmony in one of these areas? If so, you’re being advised to not only figure out how to achieve that balance, but how to maintain it as well.

Sagittarius

King of Wands

An opportunity could present itself to you this week, and the King of Wands is acknowledging that you have the strength and fortitude to accept it! Have you shied away from leadership roles in the past? Have you felt overwhelmed by taking on more responsibilities? Now is the time stand firm in your power and own the visions you have. The key to success is becoming very clear about where you want to go and setting realistic goals that will help you get there. Go out there and grab the brass ring!

Capricorn

The Moon

Don’t let fear could get the best of you! The Moon indicates that lingering hang-ups from a past experience could creep up this week, flooding you with memories you’d just as soon forget. This could be something you tried to stuff down into your subconscious, hoping it would work itself out over time. Instead of attempting to ignore the issue, choose to bring it out of the shadows and heal yourself. It might be painful at first, but keep in mind that the burden you’ve been carrying has also hurt you over time.

Aquarius

Four of Wands

It’s time to celebrate! The 4 of Wands recognizes you’ve been putting forth great effort toward your goals. While it’s tempting to keep charging forward, it’s nice to pause and simply appreciate all that you’ve achieved so far. Allow others to share in this commemoration of your success. This can be anything from hosting a small celebratory dinner to throwing a raucous party. Remember, you can still strive toward your goals while stopping every once in a while to enjoy the fruits of your labor.

Pisces

Justice

Are your beliefs aligned with your actions in the world? Have you been making choices that reflect your highest self? That’s the question the Justice card wants you to ask yourself this week. This is especially important if you’re facing a major decision right now. What you do could have a long-lasting impact—either positive or negative—on both you and the people around you. Connect with your intuition and allow it to be the compass that leads you down the right path, so you can avoid unintended consequences down the road.

