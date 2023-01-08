Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Wants You to Stop & Smell the Roses, Because Life Is Beautiful

Scroll To See More Images

Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of January 9 to 15 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing.

A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light on something that needed to be brought to your awareness. And believe it or not, Tarot is used by people who come from all walks of life and follow all sorts of different belief systems. Whether you see the Tarot as an opportunity to connect with your spirit guides or as a lighthearted tool for stimulating your intuition and making decisions, this form of divination is always at your disposal. And since you don’t always have the time to pull out your deck and give yourself a full reading, your weekly Tarot horoscope can be a quick source of insight whenever you need it! And remember, the future is never set in stone, so think of a Tarot card reading as a chance to understand something from a different angle and ponder a unique possibility you hadn’t considered before.

Card of the Week

The Empress

While every zodiac sign is receiving its own Tarot card pull, we’ve also pulled a card that will describe the overall energy that is impacting the collective. And for this week, that card is a sign that you’re ready to embrace the finer things in life, because it happens to be the Empress. Receiving The Empress card signals that this week is about receiving the gifts that are all around you. It’s easy to get caught up in the frenzied pace of everyday life, but now you’re being urged to stop, slow down and connect with your five senses. Eat a nice meal. Stop and smell the flowers. Breathe in fresh forest air. By grounding yourself in this way, you open yourself up to seeing, smelling, hearing, touching, tasting and truly experiencing all of life’s greatest rewards.

If you’re searching for answers regarding your past, present and future, your weekly Tarot horoscope has got you covered. Here’s what the universe wants you to know about your current situation, according to your zodiac sign:

Your Zodiac Sign’s Weekly Tarot Horoscope

Aries

The Hanged Man

Receiving The Hanged Man could indicate a major shift in perspective is coming this week. Alternately, it may mean that some sort of sacrifice is needed. The process The Hanged Man wants you to undergo in the days ahead may feel uncomfortable, but it can lead you to a much-needed release of negative past patterns that are no longer serving you. What have you been holding on to, and how have these beliefs held you back? This week you’re being encouraged to let go of them once and for all.

Taurus

8 of Pentacles

This week, the 8 of Pentacles is encouraging you to put your creative talents to good use and work hard at them. The more you create and hone your craft, the more others will take notice of what you’re doing—and the more inspired you will become. By putting yourself out there, you give others the opportunity to recognize your unique abilities, and this can serve as the motivation needed to continue to produce things you’re really proud of. So, get out there and become the master of your domain!

Gemini

Queen of Swords

Rest, reflect and recover. That is the message the 4 of Swords has for you this week. You may have faced a difficult situation recently, such as the loss of a job, the ending of a relationship, or issues related to money. This matter took a lot out of you, and now you might be feeling mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually drained. Take some time to recuperate and recharge. It’s important to give yourself this opportunity to reactivate yourself—it helps you go back into the world with a rejuvenated spirit and a new perspective.

Cancer

Ace of Cups

You’re going to ride the wave of good vibes this week! The Ace of Cups is signaling a time that is overflowing with positive emotional energy. Happiness, creativity, and compassion are yours for the taking. It also signifies the ability to strengthen your existing relationships—and perhaps meet a new friend or lover! If you’ve felt closed off lately, it’s time to open your heart to welcome the love and peace of mind that you deserve. This is your chance to sip from the cup of profound spiritual fulfillment, so drink up!

Leo

The Star

You can breathe a little bit easier, because relief has arrived this week! The Star is signaling a reprieve after a period of great change or difficulty. While this turmoil has not been easy for you to go through, you have been able to endure whatever challenges life has thrown your way. What lessons have you learned? What were you able to let go of that was holding you back? How will you move forward differently? Now is the time to shed the old you, so you can emerge as the person you were meant to be.

Virgo

8 of Swords

The 8 of Swords is indicating that you are feeling trapped right now, believing there isn’t a way out of your current circumstances. This week you’re being called to question whether you’re truly stuck … or if you’re simply in a prison of your own design. Insecurity, fear, and doubt are often feelings that keep us in situations far longer than we need to be. Examine this matter more closely. You may find that self-imposed limitations have been holding you back this entire time.

Libra

Ace of Swords

Your breakthrough moment has arrived! The Ace of Swords signals that the fog is lifting, and you have greater mental clarity this week. It may feel as though you’re viewing the world through a brand-new lens, one that helps you cut through the noise and get to the heart of the matter. Is a situation not what it seems? Has someone been deceiving you? Have you been deceiving yourself? You’re being handed an opportunity to clear the air and see things for exactly what they are.

Scorpio

10 of Swords

The 10 of Swords acknowledges you are going through a painful time right now. Perhaps you’ve been betrayed, or it could be you’re experiencing a period of things crashing down on you. These types of experiences are never pleasant to go through, but this week you’re being called to focus on the new beginning that this ending can make way for. Even though you may feel like you’ve hit rock bottom, take solace in the fact that there’s nowhere else to go but up. Remember, obstacles can be opportunities in disguise.

Sagittarius

The Fool

This week could be all about new beginnings for you! The Fool represents the start of a journey and embracing the unknown. If you’ve been wanting to move in a brand-new direction, this is your signal from the universe to finally go for it! Yes, exploring uncharted territory can be scary. It’s always so much easier to stick with what you know. However, your safety zone is not where the greatest growth and fulfillment happens. Throw out the road map and take a leap of faith. You could end up somewhere better than you expected to.

Capricorn

The Sun

The Sun is truly shining down on you this week! The Sun card represents abundance, optimism, success and the warmth of a happy time in your life. It may be that you’ve been going through a tumultuous time in your life, feeling as though there wasn’t an end in sight. Well, it’s always darkest before the dawn—and dawn has arrived! Through these obstacles you’ve learned a lot about yourself and have gained confidence from knowing that you can weather any storm. Enjoy this period of positivity because you’ve earned it.

Aquarius

Page of Pentacles

The Page of Pentacles represents enthusiasm for new beginnings and new ventures. This week, you are being encouraged to express your creative talents in some way. Have you been thinking about starting something but haven’t taken the first steps to get it off the ground? This card wants you to take those imaginative ideas you’ve been toying with and start working toward manifesting them. By remaining focused and applying a strong work ethic, you give yourself the ability to turn your dreams into a reality.

Pisces

5 of Cups

The 5 of Cups indicates you’ve been allowing yourself to wade in a sea of regret and disappointment. While the pain you’re feeling is very real and shouldn’t be minimized, it isn’t a free pass to stay stuck in this mode forever. By choosing to focus on your perceived failures or mistakes, you can’t see the positive things right in front of you, nor can you move on toward greener pastures. There’s still hope, and it’s important this week that you find where that hope is and shift your attention to that.

