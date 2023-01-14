Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Wants You to Rise Above the Drama & Be the Bigger Person

Scroll To See More Images

Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of January 16 to 22 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing.

A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light on something that needed to be brought to your awareness. And believe it or not, Tarot is used by people who come from all walks of life and follow all sorts of different belief systems. Whether you see the Tarot as an opportunity to connect with your spirit guides or as a lighthearted tool for stimulating your intuition and making decisions, this form of divination is always at your disposal. And since you don’t always have the time to pull out your deck and give yourself a full reading, your weekly Tarot horoscope can be a quick source of insight whenever you need it! And remember, the future is never set in stone, so think of a Tarot card reading as a chance to understand something from a different angle and ponder a unique possibility you hadn’t considered before.

Card of the Week

Strength

While every zodiac sign is receiving its own Tarot card pull, we’ve also pulled a card that will describe the overall energy that is impacting the collective. And for this week, that card is a sign that you’re capable of overcoming all adversity, because it happens to be the Strength card. The Strength card is signaling that you have the inner fortitude needed to gracefully navigate a difficult situation in your life. It’s easy to get lost in emotions like anger, sadness, fear or shame, but you’re being called to rise above that this week and remain calm in this time of adversity. Don’t act on your base instincts. Instead, embrace your more compassionate and forgiving side. This allows you to become a silent warrior who remains in control not only of yourself but the situation as well.

If you’re searching for answers regarding your past, present and future, your weekly Tarot horoscope has got you covered. Here’s what the universe wants you to know about your current situation, according to your zodiac sign:

Your Zodiac Sign’s Weekly Tarot Horoscope

Aries

Wheel of Fortune

The Wheel of Fortune reminds you this week that life is full of ups and down. If you’ve been going through a problematic time in your life, this card could signal an end to this difficult period. If you’ve been going through a prosperous period, things could soon return to normal. Don’t lament this change—it is a natural part of growth and a natural part of life. Every experience you have serves a purpose in your understanding of yourself and your situations. Let this card serve as a reminder to embrace the ebbs and flows of life.

Read Your Full Aries Horoscope For January 2023

Taurus

Page of Swords

If you’ve been waiting for a sign to get started on an idea you’ve had, this is it! The Page of Swords indicates you’re filled with energy and excitement about a new project or venture. The question is, can you sustain this boundless enthusiasm once you get going? No matter which direction you choose in life, there are always going to be hurdles you’re going to have to overcome—but don’t let that deter you. Know that by following your passions, you will be able to keep up this momentum.

Read Your Full Taurus Horoscope For January 2023

Gemini

The Magician

You’re being encouraged to tap into your potential this week! The Magician is recognizing that the entire world is at your fingertips because you have everything needed to get what you want. This week you are being called to align this powerful source of inner magic with your goals—anything can truly happen! Looking for a new job? Trying to form a romantic connection? Trying to improve your cash flow? Don’t be afraid to go for it, because you are a manifestation machine right now!

Read Your Full Gemini Horoscope For January 2023

Cancer

Queen of Cups

The Queen of Cups indicates emotional maturity, compassion, and a nurturing spirit. This week you are being called to express this energy in some way. Perhaps a friend will approach you with relationship troubles, or it could be that a colleague is coming to you for support with a problem they’re facing. When this happens, listen from the heart as they speak, but remain emotionally separated from the issue. While it may be tempting to dive head-first into the situation with them, understand that only they can work themselves out of their predicament.

Read Your Full Cancer Horoscope For January 2023

Leo

3 of Wands

The possibilities are truly endless for you right now! The 3 of Wands is signaling that you will have an abundance of opportunities to expand your horizons in some way. Look beyond your current circumstances for a moment and consider your future. What is it that you envision for yourself? Now is not the time to think small. Your potential is limitless, so take advantage of these opportunities as they present themselves to you. The greatest successes lie beyond your comfort zone.

Read Your Full Leo Horoscope For January 2023

Virgo

Death

Don’t be intimidated by this card! The Death card is one of the more commonly misunderstood cards in the Tarot. It doesn’t represent a physical death—rather, it’s about transformation of the self and letting go of the things that are no longer serving us. What have you been holding onto that you need to let go of? Ending this chapter of your life could pave the way for something far greater down the road. This week, notice opportunities to move on from whatever it is that’s been holding you back from the future you deserve.

Read Your Full Virgo Horoscope For January 2023

Libra

3 of Pentacles

The 3 of Pentacles wants to acknowledge that you’re on the right track! Are you working toward something new right now? This card is encouraging you to keep going. Regardless of how grandiose this idea is, you have the skills and capabilities to make it happen. This week is the time to do your homework and prepare, creating a comprehensive plan if you don’t have one already. And don’t be afraid to reach out to others for help — teamwork could take you further than you expected.

Read Your Full Libra Horoscope For January 2023

Scorpio

8 of Cups

This week you’re being called to separate yourself from a disappointing situation or unfulfilling relationship in your life. The 8 of Cups acknowledges that this split will be painful, especially since you’ve devoted so much time and energy to it. In fact, this could be one of the reasons you haven’t moved on already. Rather than focusing on what the situation could have been or hoping things will change, accept reality for what it is. Remember, leaving will hurt you temporarily, but staying could hurt you more in the long run.

Read Your Full Scorpio Horoscope For January 2023

Sagittarius

5 of Swords

You’re being encouraged to choose your battles wisely this week. The 5 of Swords signals that a conflict is currently brewing in a particular area of your life, and a confrontation could take place soon. When it does, you may be tempted to win the argument at all costs—but have you considered what those costs are? In your attempt to prove you’re right, you may say or do things you regret later, as well as sabotage your relationship with the other person (or people). Before going to battle, consider how winning in the moment could lead to a long-term loss.

Read Your Full Sagittarius Horoscope For January 2023

Capricorn

9 of Pentacles

This week the 9 of Pentacles is inviting you to savor the fruits of your labor. You’ve been putting your blood, sweat, and tears into your goals, and you are now seeing deserved success as a result of your efforts. This is the time to take advantage of the material comfort you’ve created for yourself. So, go ahead and book an expensive spa package. Take yourself on a trip. Buy that expensive bottle of wine you’ve been eyeing. You’ve more than earned the right to splurge!

Read Your Full Capricorn Horoscope For January 2023

Aquarius

3 of Swords

The 3 of Swords wants to recognize the grief or heartbreak you may be suffering from currently. Perhaps you’ve been betrayed, or it could be that you’re experiencing some sort of mental anguish. This week, this card is asking you to persevere and stay in control of your emotions so that you can move forward without falling apart. Just be sure that you don’t become permanently detached in your efforts to remain strong. If you remain in touch with your emotional side, you could come out on the other side of this situation capable of loving even more deeply.

Read Your Full Aquarius Horoscope For January 2023

Pisces

Knight of Wands

The Knight of Wands is an impulsive card, indicating feelings of restlessness that can lead to turbulence in your life. This week, you’re being asked to look at a decision you’re facing and consider the consequences of acting in haste. You may have been ready to choose which path to take, but perhaps you should take a second look before you leap. This isn’t an easy thing to do when you’re excited about something, but this card serves as a reminder that a well-laid plan makes for long-term success.

Read Your Full Pisces Horoscope For January 2023