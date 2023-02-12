Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Might Reveal a Secret Admirer, So Prepare to Catch Feelings

Scroll To See More Images

Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of February 13 to 19 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing.

A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light on something that needed to be brought to your awareness. And believe it or not, Tarot is used by people who come from all walks of life and follow all sorts of different belief systems. Whether you see the Tarot as an opportunity to connect with your spirit guides or as a lighthearted tool for stimulating your intuition and making decisions, this form of divination is always at your disposal. And since you don’t always have the time to pull out your deck and give yourself a full reading, your weekly Tarot horoscope can be a quick source of insight whenever you need it! And remember, the future is never set in stone, so think of a Tarot card reading as a chance to understand something from a different angle and ponder a unique possibility you hadn’t considered before.

Happy Valentine’s Day! How do you feel about a holiday dedicated to love? Yes, we could argue that it is a silly, made-up day dedicated to unrealistic expectations created by the greeting card industry. However, that feels rather pessimistic and sour, especially considering that love is truly the most powerful energy to exist. Love should be celebrated daily, but why not pay more attention to how your heart feels and become more consciously aware of how you express your desires? It’s always a good time to open your heart and revel in the energy of love!

This week’s Tarot cards impress upon the idea of really going for it when it comes to making our dreams come true. Don’t hold yourself back from wearing your heart on your sleeve, expressing your feelings, and making the first move. You will never know what could happen until you put yourself out there and try.

If you’re searching for answers regarding your past, present and future, your weekly Tarot horoscope has got you covered. Here’s what the universe wants you to know about your current situation, according to your zodiac sign:

Your Zodiac Sign’s Weekly Tarot Horoscope

Aries

3 of Wands (Reversed)

Don’t play it safe, Aries. What’s the point of staying small and holding yourself back? If you want something, go for it, even if it means there will be some discomfort extending beyond your current situation. The growing pains will be temporary, and what awaits will be magical.

Read Your Full Aries Horoscope For February 2023

Taurus

Knight of Swords

Be proactive, Taurus. In the past, it was easy for obstacles to get in your way and slow down your progress in making your dreams come true, but that story is over now. You cannot wait idly by for someone to hand your desires to you. If you want something, make it yours, so make a major move this week.

Read Your Full Taurus Horoscope For February 2023

Gemini

The Magician (Reversed)

Live up to your potential, Gemini. This week has you deeply desiring more for yourself: more inspiration, more opportunities, and more challenges. It’s time to look outside your current network for more valuable opportunities. Put yourself out there more, but don’t be too hard on yourself. All you can do is your best.

Read Your Full Gemini Horoscope For February 2023

Cancer

Queen of Wands

Know your worth, Cancer. A new opportunity is presented to you this week, and in order to make the most of it, you must acknowledge your immense talents and the value you bring. Don’t be afraid to ask for a little more than what’s being offered. Be confident, and know that you’re worth it.

Read Your Full Cancer Horoscope For February 2023

Leo

Death

Embrace the unknown, Leo. You know that something just isn’t working here, and the reality is something must change, and it must happen soon! Why avoid the inevitable, especially when this next step is for the best? Even though it might feel a little scary to make a transition like this, what awaits could be better than you previously imagined.

Read Your Full Leo Horoscope For February 2023

Virgo

3 of Pentacles (Reversed)

Work as a team, Virgo. You might be quite comfortable getting everything done on your own, especially relying on your high expectations and perfectionism tendencies. However, this week brings a reminder of how important it is to accept help from others. It might feel as though you must do everything on your own, but you don’t have to.

Read Your Full Virgo Horoscope For February 2023

Libra

Page of Wands (Reversed)

Don’t give up, Libra. Just because your first efforts on an endeavor aren’t working, it doesn’t mean you should throw in the towel and end it completely. Lean into your creativity because this is your opportunity to look at the whole scenario from a different angle and try something new. Who knows? It could be far better than your original plan.

Read Your Full Libra Horoscope For February 2023

Scorpio

3 of Cups

Prioritize your friendships, Scorpio. When was the last time you had a solid hang with the people you hold dearest? Whether it’s planning a friend date or having a FaceTime call with a pal who lives far away, make time to check in with those you are closest with this week. You could use some fun and a good laugh right now.

Read Your Full Scorpio Horoscope For February 2023

Sagittarius

Ace of Wands

Follow your passion, Sagittarius. If you have been feeling bored and itching for something new, whether it’s a change of scenery or learning a new skill, this is your moment to pursue it! Book the trip, sign up for the class, make the plan, and let your heart lead you to your next adventure!

Read Your Full Sagittarius Horoscope For February 2023

Capricorn

Ace of Swords

Speak up, Capricorn. You have stayed quiet and held your tongue for far too long, and now it’s time to clear the air and make sense of past miscommunications. Once you address the issue, everyone will be able to move forward with clarity. Let’s not put this off any longer.

Read Your Full Capricorn Horoscope For February 2023

Aquarius

Justice (Reversed)

Don’t be so harsh on yourself, Aquarius! There is nothing wrong with holding yourself to a high standard, but it isn’t helpful to create unrealistic expectations. Stop being so ridiculously unkind and overly meticulous, especially when it comes to your work. There’s no such thing as perfect.

Read Your Full Aquarius Horoscope For February 2023

Pisces

Seven of Wands

Stick to your ethos, Pisces. When presented with an opportunity to bend the rules and compromise your values, the answer is pretty easy: don’t do it! This might seem like an opportunity for easy money, but it’s definitely not worth the hassle. Hold out for a better option that actually provides what you need.

Read Your Full Pisces Horoscope For February 2023