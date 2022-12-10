Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Says You May Be Feeling Impulsive, So Think Before You Act

Scroll To See More Images

Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of December 12 to 18 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing.

A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light on something that needed to be brought to your awareness. And believe it or not, Tarot is used by people who come from all walks of life and follow all sorts of different belief systems. Whether you see the Tarot as an opportunity to connect with your spirit guides or as a lighthearted tool for stimulating your intuition and making decisions, this form of divination is always at your disposal. And since you don’t always have the time to pull out your deck and give yourself a full reading, your weekly Tarot horoscope can be a quick source of insight whenever you need it! And remember, the future is never set in stone, so think of a Tarot card reading as a chance to understand something from a different angle and ponder a unique possibility you hadn’t considered before.

Card of the Week

2 of Wands

While every zodiac sign is receiving its own Tarot card pull, we’ve also pulled a card that will describe the overall energy that is impacting the collective. And for this week, that card is a sign that you should play the long game instead of search for shortcuts, because it happens to be the 2 of Wands. The 2 of Wands is urging you to spend time in the present planning for what’s going to happen in your future. You have a whole world of possibilities in front of you right now, but this isn’t the time to act on impulse or instinct. This week you’re being called to weigh all your options, carefully considering the pros and cons of each path. But this doesn’t mean you should be afraid of going outside of your comfort zone! Uncharted territory can lead to long-term success if you go into it with realistic expectations and a clear plan in place.

If you’re searching for answers regarding your past, present and future, your weekly Tarot horoscope has got you covered. Here’s what the universe wants you to know about your current situation, according to your zodiac sign:

Your Zodiac Sign’s Weekly Tarot Horoscope

Aries

3 of Pentacles

The 3 of Pentacles wants to acknowledge that you’re on the right track! Are you working toward something new right now? This card is encouraging you to keep going. Regardless of how grandiose this idea is, you have the skills and capabilities to make it happen. This week is the time to do your homework and prepare, creating a comprehensive plan if you don’t have one already. And don’t be afraid to reach out to others for help—teamwork could take you further than you expected.

Taurus

9 of Wands

You could find yourself approaching the finish line this week! The 9 of Wands recognizes the persistence and dedication you’ve put into a personal goal you’ve been working toward. Your initial goals and ideas were planted and have grown, and you are so close to finally reaching your destination. While the road may have been long and weary at times, this is no time to give up. Resilience is your greatest asset right now, so put on your battle armor and keep moving forward no matter what life may throw your way.

Gemini

8 of Swords

The 8 of Swords is indicating that you are feeling trapped right now, believing there isn’t a way out of your current circumstances. This week you’re being called to question whether you’re truly stuck … or if you’re simply in a prison of your own design. Insecurity, fear, and doubt are often feelings that keep us in situations far longer than we need to be. Examine this matter more closely. You may find that self-imposed limitations have been holding you back this entire time.

Cancer

Strength

The Strength card is signaling that you have the inner fortitude needed to gracefully navigate a difficult situation in your life. It’s easy to get lost in emotions like anger, sadness, fear, or shame, but you’re being called to rise above that this week and remain calm in this time of adversity. Don’t act on your base instincts. Instead, embrace your more compassionate and forgiving side. This allows you to become a silent warrior who remains in control not only of yourself but the situation as well.

Leo

The World

Your message for the week is one about creating more balance in your life. The Tarot gives you many opportunities to consider this theme, but The World card is quite possibly the ultimate expression of that need. This card is encouraging you to look at every realm of your existence—emotional, physical, mental, and spiritual. Have you been lacking harmony in one of these areas? If so, you’re being advised to not only figure out how to achieve that balance, but how to maintain it as well.

Virgo

Ace of Cups

You’re going to ride the wave of good vibes this week! The Ace of Cups is signaling a time that is overflowing with positive emotional energy. Happiness, creativity, and compassion are yours for the taking. It also signifies the ability to strengthen your existing relationships—and perhaps meet a new friend or lover! If you’ve felt closed off lately, it’s time to open your heart to welcome the love and peace you deserve. This is your chance to sip from the cup of profound spiritual fulfillment, so drink up!

Libra

8 of Cups

This week you’re being called to separate yourself from a disappointing situation or unfulfilling relationship in your life. The 8 of Cups acknowledges that this split will be painful, especially since you’ve devoted so much time and energy to it. In fact, this could be one of the reasons you haven’t moved on already. Rather than focusing on what the situation could have been or hoping things will change, accept reality for what it is. Remember, leaving will hurt you temporarily, but staying could hurt you more in the long run.

Scorpio

10 of Cups

Everything is coming up roses in your domestic world this week! The 10 of Cups is a very positive card, signifying uplifting emotions and successful relationships. You may end up spending more quality time than usual with your family, or it’s possible you’ll see things blossom in matters of the heart. Take the time to look around you and give thanks for all the blessings that are coming your way. It’s not very often we get to float on cloud nine, so enjoy every second of it!

Sagittarius

Judgement

You could be on the verge of a decision that will have a long-lasting impact! You’ve been at this crossroads for a while, unsure of which path to go down. The Judgement card knows the best choices come from the perfect blending of head and heart. This will require you to look to your past for tangible lessons you’ve learned, but you must also connect with your inner self and listen to what your intuition is trying to tell you. This is the week to make your decision — and you already have everything you need to do so.

Capricorn

6 of Wands

Victory is yours this week! The 6 of Wands is a card of resolution and honor. It’s indicating that not only have you worked hard and achieved your goals, but you’re starting to gain recognition because of them. Have you gotten praise from higher ups at your company for your efforts on a project? Have you put a new health regimen into place and others are taking notice? Soak it in. You may be inclined to brush off this kind of recognition, but now is not the time to bashful. It’s OK to be acknowledged for your achievements, so bask in this moment.

Aquarius

5 of Wands

It could feel like you’re caught up in conflict this week! The 5 of Wands indicates you’ve been trying to work toward some type of goal but are being met with obstacles that get in the way of your progress. Perhaps you feel as though your point of view is being challenged, or it could be you’re finding it difficult to work with a specific person. Either way, you’re being challenged this week to truly listen to others’ opinions. You might find that what initially seemed like criticism was actually constructive feedback that will help you in the long run.

Pisces

The Chariot

The Chariot is a card that encourages willpower, action, and self-control. This week, you’re being asked to step into your power and bravely take the reins as you propel yourself toward a goal you have. This is no time to passively wait for good things to happen to you. This card knows that anything worth having requires hard work and discipline. By strapping on your emotional and mental armor, you allow yourself to charge into your future, undeterred by whatever obstacles pop up along the way.

