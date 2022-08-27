Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Has Something Important To Tell You, So Don’t Waste Any Time

Scroll To See More Images

Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of August 29 to September 4 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing.

A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light on something that needed to be brought to your awareness. And believe it or not, Tarot is used by people who come from all walks of life and follow all sorts of different belief systems. Whether you see the Tarot as an opportunity to connect with your spirit guides or as a lighthearted tool for stimulating your intuition and making decisions, this form of divination is always at your disposal. And since you don’t always have the time to pull out your deck and give yourself a full reading, your weekly Tarot horoscope can be a quick source of insight whenever you need it! And remember, the future is never set in stone, so think of a Tarot card reading as a chance to understand something from a different angle and ponder a unique possibility you hadn’t considered before.

Card Of The Week

7 of Cups

While every zodiac sign is receiving its own Tarot card pull, we’ve also pulled a card that will describe the overall energy that is impacting the collective. And for this week, that card is a sign that you have any options, but you may not be able to make up your mind. After all, it happens to be the 7 of Cups. Have you felt like you’re juggling too many things at once? This week, the 7 of Cups recognizes you have many competing priorities, and while it’s noble to lend your energy to so many different things, it has proved impossible to give the right amount of attention to any one of them. As a result, one or more of those areas have suffered. Choice can be our friend, but it can also be our enemy. Now is the time to figure out where your time and energy is best spent.

If you’re searching for answers regarding your past, present and future, your weekly Tarot horoscope has got you covered. Here’s what the universe wants you to know about your current situation, according to your zodiac sign:

Your Zodiac Sign’s Weekly Tarot Horoscope

Aries

8 of Cups

This week you’re being called to separate yourself from a disappointing situation or unfulfilling relationship in your life. The 8 of Cups acknowledges that this split will be painful, especially since you’ve devoted so much time and energy into it. In fact, this could be one of the reasons you haven’t moved on already. Rather than focusing on what the situation could have been or hoping things will change, accept it for what it is. Remember, leaving will hurt you temporarily but staying could hurt you more in the long run.

Taurus

4 of Wands

It’s time to celebrate! The 4 of Wands recognizes you’ve been putting forth great effort toward your goals. While it’s tempting to keep charging forward, it’s nice to pause and simply appreciate all that you’ve achieved so far. Allow others to share in this commemoration of your success. This can be anything from hosting a small celebratory dinner to throwing a raucous party. Remember, you can still strive toward your goals while stopping every once in a while to enjoy the fruits of your labor.

Gemini

The Hanged Man

Receiving The Hanged Man could indicate a major shift in perspective is coming this week. Alternatively, it may mean that some sort of sacrifice is needed. The process The Hanged Man wants you to undergo in the days ahead may feel uncomfortable, but it can lead you to a much-needed release of negative past patterns that are no longer serving you. What have you been holding on to and how have these beliefs held you back? This week you’re being encouraged to let go of them once and for all.

Cancer

The World

Your message for the week is one about creating more balance in your life. The Tarot gives you many opportunities to consider this theme, but The World card is quite possibly the ultimate expression of that need. This card is encouraging you to look at every realm of your existence: emotional, physical, mental, and spiritual. Have you been lacking harmony in one of these areas? If so, you’re being advised to not only figure out how to achieve that balance, but how to maintain it as well.

Leo

Page of Swords

If you’ve been waiting for a sign to get started on an idea you’ve had, this is it! The Page of Swords indicates you’re filled with energy and excitement about a new project or venture. The question is, can you sustain this boundless enthusiasm once you get going? No matter which direction you choose in life, there are always going to be hurdles you’re going to have to overcome—but don’t let that deter you. Know that by following your passions, you will be able to keep up this momentum.

Virgo

6 of Wands

Victory is yours this week! The 6 of Wands is a card of resolution and honor. It’s indicating that not only have you worked hard and achieved your goals, but you’re starting to gain recognition because of them. Have you gotten praise from higher ups at your company for your efforts on a project? Have you put a new health regimen into place and others are taking notice? Soak it in. You may be inclined to brush off this kind of recognition, but now is not the time to bashful. It’s OK to be acknowledged for your achievements, so bask in this moment.

Libra

Page of Wands

The Page of Wands wants you to embrace your more free-spirited side this week! Sometimes it’s easy for us to get stuck in our routines or to keep going along with what’s most comfortable for us. However, there’s so much more to life left to explore! What is that you’ve been wanting to do but thought you couldn’t? No dream is too big or small right now. When you combine your passion with your enthusiasm, the sky will truly be the limit for you.

Scorpio

2 of Cups

The 2 of Cups recognizes that partnership is going to be center stage for you this week. This could be someone you’re romantically linked to or this could be a platonic or professional ally. Even though the relationship you have with this person is still in the early stages, it has the potential to grow into something that will benefit the both of you long-term. Spend time cultivating this relationship now, while also rejoicing in the fact that your combined forces and mutual admiration will take you both far.

Sagittarius

The Empress

Receiving The Empress card signals that this week is about receiving the gifts that are all around you. It’s easy to get caught up in the frenzied pace of everyday life, but now you’re being urged to stop, slow down, and connect with your senses. Eat a nice meal. Stop and smell the flowers. Breathe in fresh forest air. By grounding yourself in this way, you open yourself up to seeing, smelling, hearing, touching, tasting, and truly experiencing all of life’s greatest rewards.

Capricorn

The Magician

You’re being encouraged to tap into your potential this week! The Magician is recognizing that the entire world is at your fingertips because you have everything needed to get what you want. This week you are being called to align this powerful source of inner magic with your goals—anything can truly happen! Looking for a new job? Trying to form a romantic connection? Trying to improve your cash flow? Don’t be afraid to go for it, because you are a manifestation machine right now!

Aquarius

King of Pentacles

Success is within your grasp! The King of Pentacles is indicating you’ve got what it takes to create financial abundance in your life, and now you just need to move forward with whatever ideas you may have been contemplating. Have you been considering starting a new business venture or investment of some kind? This could be the signal you’ve been waiting for to go for it—but don’t just charge ahead. Coming up with a plan and getting all your ducks in a row will ensure you see the most fruitful outcome possible.

Pisces

Wheel of Fortune

The Wheel of Fortune reminds you this week that life is full of ups and down. If you’ve been going through a problematic time in your life, this card could signal an end to this difficult period. If you’ve been going through a prosperous period, things could soon return to normal. Don’t lament this change—it is a natural part of growth and a natural part of life. Every experience you have serves a purpose in your understanding of yourself and your situations. Let this card serve as a reminder to embrace the ebbs and flows of life.

