Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Wants You To Live In The Present Moment, Because Nostalgia Can Hold You Back

Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of August 22 to August 28 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing.

A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light on something that needed to be brought to your awareness. And believe it or not, Tarot is used by people who come from all walks of life and follow all sorts of different belief systems. Whether you see the Tarot as an opportunity to connect with your spirit guides or as a lighthearted tool for stimulating your intuition and making decisions, this form of divination is always at your disposal. And since you don’t always have the time to pull out your deck and give yourself a full reading, your weekly Tarot horoscope can be a quick source of insight whenever you need it! And remember, the future is never set in stone, so think of a Tarot card reading as a chance to understand something from a different angle and ponder a unique possibility you hadn’t considered before.

Card Of The Week

6 of Cups

While every zodiac sign is receiving its own Tarot card pull, we’ve also pulled a card that will describe the overall energy that is impacting the collective. And for this week, that card is a sign of so many good things to come, because it happens to be the 6 of Cups. The 6 of Cups is about the past impacting the present. This week, you’re being called to examine whether or not you’re tethered to your past in some way. While it’s true we sometimes need to look in the rearview mirror as a way of informing current or future decisions, we can easily become stuck living in the past if we’re not careful. Don’t let nostalgia or distorted memories prevent you from making progress and appreciating what’s happening in the here and now. Allow your past to be a source of improvement rather than a source of stagnation.

If you’re searching for answers regarding your past, present and future, your weekly Tarot horoscope has got you covered. Here’s what the universe wants you to know about your current situation, according to your zodiac sign:

Your Zodiac Sign’s Weekly Tarot Horoscope

Aries

4 of Cups

The 4 of Cups signals that you have been feeling unfulfilled and craving some kind of change in your life. Perhaps you are looking around and seeing what others have, longing for those things that aren’t a part of your own life. It might also be that you feel unmotivated in your present circumstances. While it’s nice to aspire, it’s easy to get caught up in an unhealthy cycle of desire. This week try to address the root cause of these feelings. Is the grass really greener on the other side, or do you just need to spend time watering your own grass?

Taurus

3 of Swords

The 3 of Swords wants to recognize the grief or heartbreak you may be currently suffering from. Perhaps there’s been a betrayal, or it could be that you’re experiencing some sort of mental anguish. This week, this card is asking you to persevere and stay in control of your emotions, so that you can move forward without falling apart. Just be sure that in your efforts to remain strong, you don’t become permanently detached. If you remain in touch with your emotional side, you could come out on the other side of this situation capable of loving even more than you were before.

Gemini

2 of Wands

The 2 of Wands is urging you to spend time in the present planning for what’s going to happen in your future. You have a whole world of possibilities in front of you right now, but this isn’t the time to act on impulse or instinct. This week you’re being called to weigh all your options, carefully considering the pros and cons of each path. But this doesn’t mean you should be afraid of going outside of your comfort zone! Uncharted territory can lead to long-term success if you go into it with realistic expectations and a clear plan in place.

Cancer

Queen of Swords

Get ready to sit high upon your throne this week! The Queen of Swords is incredibly perceptive, embodying an intellectual sharpness and maturity that helps her tune out the noise of emotion and outside opinion. You could be facing a decision now or in the near future, and this card is serving as a reminder to rely on your logic and to look at all the facts before proceeding. You have an abundance of experience and wisdom that you can draw upon, so make sure to utilize it.

Leo

Nine of Swords

The 9 of Swords indicates that you are suffering from some kind of loss or disappointment right now. This could have been something you saw coming, or it could have been something sudden and unexpected. Regardless, this stress has been weighing on you, possibly making you feel as though you’ll never recover from this situation. Take the time necessary to grieve and heal, keeping in mind that although what you’re going through is tremendously difficult, you can move on and grow from this experience.

Virgo

Justice

Are your beliefs aligned with your actions in the world? Have you been making choices that reflect your highest self? That’s the question the Justice card wants you to ask yourself this week. This is especially important if you’re facing a major decision right now. What you do could have a long-lasting impact—either positive or negative—on both you and the people around you. Connect with your intuition and allow it to be the compass that leads you down the right path, so you can avoid unintended consequences down the road.

Libra

Page of Pentacles

The Page of Pentacles represents enthusiasm for new beginnings and new ventures. This week, you are being encouraged to express your creative talents in some way. Have you been thinking about starting something but haven’t taken the first steps to get it off the ground? This card wants you to take those imaginative ideas you’ve been toying with and start working toward manifesting them. By remaining focused and applying a strong work ethic, you give yourself the ability to turn your dreams into a reality.

Scorpio

The Lovers

You could be facing a major decision this week! This situation may be presenting a moral dilemma for you, and The Lovers card represents needing to becoming clearer on what your values and beliefs are before determining how to proceed. Do you feel compelled to go a certain direction based on fears or feelings of guilt? Don’t let those things become motivating factors. Instead, try to understand that every action has a reaction and decisions such as these are never easy. Stay true to yourself—you can’t go wrong.

Sagittarius

The High Priestess

The High Priestess is primarily a card about intuition. This week, you’re being called to work on your perceptive skills, so that you can fine-tune your ability to hear your inner voice and receive messages from your unconscious mind. Have you been out of balance in a certain area of your life? Are you unsure if you’re on the right path regarding a specific situation? This card is encouraging you connect with your internal wisdom, because the answer you’re seeking is already inside of you.

Capricorn

King of Swords

Your mind is your greatest asset this week! You may be facing a major decision or exploring uncharted territory in a specific area of your life. The King of Swords is encouraging you to use logic and intellect to navigate this situation, rather than allowing yourself to get swept up in emotion. You will only define the right road to go down once you’ve truly gotten to the heart of the matter, and this can only happen when impartiality is exercised. Give yourself the opportunity to view this through a much clearer lens and you’ll see the path appear.

Aquarius

Queen of Pentacles

Someone is going to need a little extra TLC this week! The Queen of Pentacles is a true provider—she’s the one who makes sure everyone is fed, the home is tidy, and that she’s giving enough time and attention to her loved ones. When she shows up in a reading, it’s a signal that someone may need more support than usual. Is someone you know struggling, or is it you who could use a shoulder to lean on? If you are feeling in over your head, don’t be afraid to seek out help. Resources are out there, and it’s OK to ask for what you need.

Pisces

10 of Pentacles

Lucky you! The 10 of Pentacles represents security, as well as success and accomplishment. Have you not been properly recognized for your professional efforts? Has it felt like the universe has put one obstacle after another in front of you? Has money been tight? Have you felt deflated in matters of the heart? Well, good news has arrived! You could finally see things coming together for you this week in one or more of these areas, rewarding you with a sense of satisfaction for staying the course no matter how tough things were.

