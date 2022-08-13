Get Ready, Because Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Is Predicting Major Changes In Your Relationships

Scroll To See More Images

Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of August 15 to August 21 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing.

A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light on something that needed to be brought to your awareness. And believe it or not, Tarot is used by people who come from all walks of life and follow all sorts of different belief systems. Whether you see the Tarot as an opportunity to connect with your spirit guides or as a lighthearted tool for stimulating your intuition and making decisions, this form of divination is always at your disposal. And since you don’t always have the time to pull out your deck and give yourself a full reading, your weekly Tarot horoscope can be a quick source of insight whenever you need it! And remember, the future is never set in stone, so think of a Tarot card reading as a chance to understand something from a different angle and ponder a unique possibility you hadn’t considered before.

Card Of The Week

8 of Cups

While every zodiac sign is receiving its own Tarot card pull, we’ve also pulled a card that will describe the overall energy that is impacting the collective. And for this week, that card is a sign that major shifts in your relationships are underway, because it happens to be 8 of Cups. This means you’re being called to separate yourself from a disappointing situation or unfulfilling relationship in your life. The 8 of Cups acknowledges that this split will be painful, especially since you’ve devoted so much time and energy into it. In fact, this could be one of the reasons you haven’t moved on already. Rather than focusing on what the situation could have been or hoping things will change, accept it for what it is. Remember, leaving will hurt you temporarily but staying could hurt you more in the long run.

If you’re searching for answers regarding your past, present and future, your weekly Tarot horoscope has got you covered. Here’s what the universe wants you to know about your current situation, according to your zodiac sign:

Aries

9 of Cups

Receiving the 9 of Cups could signal that this is the week when your stars will finally begin to align. When this card appears in a reading, it is a signal from the universe that everything in your life is as it should be. This dose of fortunate energy could mean feeling perfectly content in your job, your relationship, your friendships—your emotional cup could truly runneth over! Take the time to stop and appreciate the abundance of blessings life is offering you right now.

Read Your Full Aries Horoscope For August 2022

Taurus

The Magician

You’re being encouraged to tap into your potential this week! The Magician is recognizing that the entire world is at your fingertips because you have everything needed to get what you want. This week you are being called to align this powerful source of inner magic with your goals—anything can truly happen! Looking for a new job? Trying to form a romantic connection? Trying to improve your cash flow? Don’t be afraid to go for it, because you are a manifestation machine right now!

Read Your Full Taurus Horoscope For August 2022

Gemini

Knight of Wands

The Knight of Wands is an impulsive card, indicating feelings of restlessness that can lead to turbulence in your life. This week, you’re being asked to look at a decision you’re facing and consider the consequences of acting in haste. You may have been ready to choose which path to take, but perhaps you should take a second look before you leap. This isn’t an easy thing to do when you’re excited about something, but this card serves as a reminder that a well-laid plan makes for long-term success.

Read Your Full Gemini Horoscope For August 2022

Cancer

5 of Wands

It could feel like you’re caught up in conflict this week! The 5 of Wands indicates you’ve been trying to work toward some type of goal but are being met with obstacles that get in the way of your progress. Perhaps you feel as though your point of view is being challenged, or it could be that you’re finding it difficult to work with a specific person. Either way, you’re being challenged this week to truly listen to others’ opinions. You might find that what initially seemed like criticism was actually constructive feedback that will help you in the long run.

Read Your Full Cancer Horoscope For August 2022

Leo

King of Cups

Your theme for the week is successful application of strength. More specifically, emotional fortitude. The King of Cups is a person of insight and is very emotionally balanced and in control. Receiving this card is a reminder to harness your emotional maturity as you deal with a curveball life recently threw at you. Your initial instinct may have been to repress any emotions you had about this situation. Conversely, you could have let your emotions get the best of you. This card is urging you to use your heart *and* your head as you navigate this personal challenge.

Read Your Full Leo Horoscope For August 2022

Virgo

5 of Pentacles

The 5 of Pentacles acknowledges that you’ve fallen on hard times recently. Have you suffered a job loss recently? Are finances not flowing as easily as you’d like them to? These kinds of struggles don’t just take a toll on your pocketbook, they can also become an emotional, mental, and spiritual burden as well. Don’t shoulder the weight of the world by yourself. This week you’re being encouraged to call out to your friends and family for help. All difficult periods pass eventually, but they pass much more easily when you have support.

Read Your Full Virgo Horoscope For August 2022

Libra

7 of Swords

You can run, but you can’t hide this week! The 7 of Swords acknowledges you may be trying to avoid or escape a situation you’re better off confronting head-on. Have you been putting off a tough conversation with a friend? Not yet ready to talk with your partner about where your relationship is headed? Are you letting professional tension build rather than dealing with it? Remember, dodging this issue won’t make it better. In fact, it could even make it worse. The time to deal with this matter is now.

Read Your Full Libra Horoscope For August 2022

Scorpio

3 of Pentacles

The 3 of Pentacles wants to acknowledge that you’re on the right track! Are you working toward something new right now? This card is encouraging you to keep going. Regardless of how grandiose this idea is, you have the skills and capabilities to make it happen. This week is the time to do your homework and prepare, creating a comprehensive plan if you don’t have one already. And don’t be afraid to reach out to others for help—teamwork could take you further than you expected.

Read Your Full Scorpio Horoscope For August 2022

Sagittarius

10 of Wands

Has it felt like you’ve been shouldering the weight of the world? The 10 of Wands acknowledges an immensely heavy burden you’ve been carrying around. It’s possible you’ve taken on too much in trying to meet your goals, and now it’s essential you ask for help or scale back on what you’ve committed yourself to. This may be a tough pill to swallow, because there’s issues of pride and an unwillingness to delegate at play. However, you’ve reached a point where your ability to meet your goal is compromised. You deserve to enjoy life, so ask for that helping hand this week.

Read Your Full Sagittarius Horoscope For August 2022

Capricorn

Temperance

Temperance is a card of balance and moderation. Receiving the Temperance card signifies a need to keep a more go-with-the-flow attitude, practicing patience and adaptability as best you can. Perhaps you’ve been resisting a change in your life or letting a stressful situation get the best of you. If this is the case, change your approach this week. Allow things to slide off your back instead of meeting them with resistance. By finding your inner balance, you set yourself up to find your outer balance once again.

Read Your Full Capricorn Horoscope For August 2022

Aquarius

9 of Wands

You could find yourself approaching the finish line this week! The 9 of Wands recognizes the persistence and dedication you’ve put into a personal goal you’ve been working toward. Your initial goals and ideas were planted and have grown, and you are so close to finally reaching your destination. While the road may have been long and weary at times, this is no time to give up. Resilience is your greatest asset right now, so put on your battle armor and keep moving forward no matter what life may throw your way.

Read Your Full Aquarius Horoscope For August 2022

Pisces

9 of Pentacles

This week, the 9 of Pentacles is inviting you savor the fruits of your labor. You’ve been putting your blood, sweat, and tears into your goals, and you are now seeing deserved success as a result of your efforts. This is the time to take advantage of the material comfort you’ve created for yourself. So, go ahead and book an expensive spa package. Take yourself on a trip. Buy that expensive bottle of wine you’ve been eyeing. You’ve more than earned the right to splurge!

Read Your Full Pisces Horoscope For August 2022