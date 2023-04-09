Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Wants You to Tap Into Your Inner Power & Embrace Introspection

Scroll To See More Images

Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of April 10 to 16 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing.

A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light on something that needed to be brought to your awareness. And believe it or not, Tarot is used by people who come from all walks of life and follow all sorts of different belief systems. Whether you see the Tarot as an opportunity to connect with your spirit guides or as a lighthearted tool for stimulating your intuition and making decisions, this form of divination is always at your disposal. And since you don’t always have the time to pull out your deck and give yourself a full reading, your weekly Tarot horoscope can be a quick source of insight whenever you need it! And remember, the future is never set in stone, so think of a Tarot card reading as a chance to understand something from a different angle and ponder a unique possibility you hadn’t considered before.

Card of the Week

The Moon

While every zodiac sign is receiving its own Tarot card pull, we’ve also pulled a card that will describe the overall energy that is impacting the collective. And for this week, that card is a sign that you’re ready to look inward and tap into a dormant power, because it happens to be the Moon. Don’t let fear get the best of you! The Moon indicates that lingering hang-ups from a past experience could creep up this week, flooding you with memories you’d just as soon forget. This could be something you tried to stuff down into your subconscious, hoping it would work itself out over time. Instead of attempting to ignore the issue, choose to bring it out of the shadows and heal yourself. It might be painful at first, but keep in mind that the burden you’ve been carrying has also hurt you over time.

If you’re searching for answers regarding your past, present and future, your weekly Tarot horoscope has got you covered. Here’s what the universe wants you to know about your current situation, according to your zodiac sign:

Your Zodiac Sign’s Weekly Tarot Horoscope

Aries

6 of Pentacles

You may feel compelled to go above and beyond for others this week! The 6 of Pentacles is a card of generosity, charity, and giving and receiving. This could be in a literal sense, indicating that you may give someone a loan or some other kind of financial support. However, this could also be a time when you are generous in spirit, helping someone move, lending advice, or offering much-needed support to a loved one going through a tough time. Some of the most treasured gifts we give to others are free.

Taurus

Knight of Wands

The Knight of Wands is an impulsive card, indicating feelings of restlessness that can lead to turbulence in your life. This week, you’re being asked to look at a decision you’re facing and consider the consequences of acting in haste. You may have been ready to choose which path to take, but perhaps you should take a second look before you leap. This isn’t an easy thing to do when you’re excited about something, but this card serves as a reminder that a well-laid plan makes for long-term success.

Gemini

10 of Swords

The 10 of Swords acknowledges you are going through a painful time right now. Perhaps you’ve been betrayed, or it could be you’re experiencing a period of things crashing down on you. These types of experiences are never pleasant to go through, but this week you’re being called to focus on the new beginning that this ending can make way for. Even though you may feel like you’ve hit rock bottom, take solace in the fact that there’s nowhere else to go but up. Remember, obstacles can be opportunities in disguise.

Cancer

3 of Pentacles

The 3 of Pentacles wants to acknowledge that you’re on the right track! Are you working toward something new right now? This card is encouraging you to keep going. Regardless of how grandiose this idea is, you have the skills and capabilities to make it happen. This week is the time to do your homework and prepare, creating a comprehensive plan if you don’t have one already. And don’t be afraid to reach out to others for help — teamwork could take you further than you expected.

Leo

Knight of Pentacles

Have you had your head in the clouds recently? The Knight of Pentacles is urging you to come back down to Earth and apply effort to your ideas this week. Maybe you’ve been suffering from a case of “all talk and no action.” Alternatively, you could be putting off your day-to-day responsibilities in favor of more exciting offers. No matter what your situation, you’re being encouraged to create a plan of action or stick to a routine, as progress is best achieved through discipline.

Virgo

Page of Wands

The Page of Wands wants you to embrace your more free-spirited side this week! Sometimes it’s easy for us to get stuck in our routines or to keep going along with what’s most comfortable for us. However, there’s so much more to life left to explore! What is that you’ve been wanting to do but thought you couldn’t? No dream is too big or small right now. When you combine your passion with your enthusiasm, the sky will truly be the limit for you.

Libra

King of Swords

Your mind is your greatest asset this week! You may be facing a major decision or exploring uncharted territory in a specific area of your life. The King of Swords is encouraging you to use logic and intellect to navigate this situation, rather than allowing yourself to get swept up in emotion. You will only define the right road to go down once you’ve truly gotten to the heart of the matter, and this can only happen when impartiality is exercised. Give yourself the opportunity to view this through a much clearer lens and you’ll see the path appear.

Scorpio

King of Cups

Your theme for the week is successful application of strength—or, more specifically, emotional fortitude. The King of Cups is a person of insight and is very emotionally balanced and in control. Receiving this card is a reminder to harness your emotional maturity as you deal with a curveball life has thrown at you recently. Your initial instinct may have been to repress any emotions you had about this situation. Conversely, you could have let your emotions get the best of you. This card is urging you to use your heart AND your head as you navigate this personal challenge.

Sagittarius

2 of Swords

The 2 of Swords indicates you could be experiencing a bout of indecision at this time. In fact, you may be so unsure of how to proceed that you’ve actively been putting off facing this matter. This week you’re being reminded that no matter how much you try to avoid this situation, it won’t simply go away. Instead of focusing on the consequences of making the wrong decision, consider what might happen if you don’t make a decision at all. Inaction can often lead to greater issues down the road.

Capricorn

8 of Swords

The 8 of Swords is indicating that you are feeling trapped right now, believing there isn’t a way out of your current circumstances. This week you’re being called to question whether you’re truly stuck … or if you’re simply in a prison of your own design. Insecurity, fear, and doubt are often feelings that keep us in situations far longer than we need to be. Examine this matter more closely. You may find that self-imposed limitations have been holding you back this entire time.

Aquarius

The Fool

This week could be all about new beginnings for you! The Fool represents the start of a journey and embracing the unknown. If you’ve been wanting to move in a brand-new direction, this is your signal from the universe to finally go for it! Yes, exploring uncharted territory can be scary. It’s always so much easier to stick with what you know. However, your safety zone is not where the greatest growth and fulfillment happens. Throw out the road map and take a leap of faith. You could end up somewhere better than you expected to.

Pisces

6 of Wands

Victory is yours this week! The 6 of Wands is a card of resolution and honor. It’s indicating that not only have you worked hard and achieved your goals, but you’re starting to gain recognition because of them. Have you gotten praise from higher ups at your company for your efforts on a project? Have you put a new health regimen into place and others are taking notice? Soak it in. You may be inclined to brush off this kind of recognition, but now is not the time to bashful. It’s OK to be acknowledged for your achievements, so bask in this moment.

