The Week in Chic: 10 Celebrity Outfits You Need To See

It’s been quite a week for celebrity style, with “The Great Gatsby” premiere and the “Scatter My Ashes at Bergdorf’s” screening bringing us enough sartorial joy to sustain us until the mother of all red carpets, the annual Met Gala (the Oscars of fashion, basically) this Monday.

There were also a slew of other events where stars brought their fashion A-game, like the “Star Trek Into Darkness” premiere where Zoe Saldana wowed in a dress from French label Vionnet. Rihanna had one of the most talked about looks of the week, wearing a fashion forward leather shirt from Mary Katrantzou and Tom Ford boots you have to see to believe. Katy Perry also killed it in Prada this week, proving that there is a fashionable future for people who once were partial to wearing cupcake bras.

