Weekly Recap: Nine Impeccably-Dressed Celebrities And One Fashion Faux Pas

With a slew of high-profile events this week leading up to the Oscars, celebrities made some very interesting red carpet decisions. While some, like Drew Barrymore and Chloe Moretz, took the conservative route, others pushed the envelope, namely Anne Hathaway and Miranda Kerr. The week’s standout silhouettes ranged from strapless to mini-shift dresses and—for the most part—the results were praiseworthy.

As usual, we’ve rounded up our nine favorite looks of the week—and included a faux pas for good measure. In this case, the faux pas encompasses all the leading ladies in a very buzzy upcoming film.

Click through the gallery above for a recap of this week’s highlights in celebrity fashion.