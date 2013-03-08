Weekly Recap: Nine Impeccably-Dressed Celebrities and One Fashion Faux Pas

This week was relatively subdued in terms of celebrity fashion, with many stars like Nicki Minaj and Olivia Wilde opting to forego bold red carpet looks and instead keeping it simple—with winning results. However, we did see some surprising high fashion choices on stars like R&B singer Ashanti, who was right on trend in a mixed print look from Balmain. Meanwhile, “Girls” star and budding fashion darling Allison Williams looked chicer than ever in a toned-down a Christian Dior runway look.

Designers represented this week ranged from contemporary brands like Rebecca Minkoff and British designer Hobbs, to high-fashion houses like J. Mendel and Christian Dior.

As usual, we rounded up the best looks—and of course, a faux pas for good measure.

