Weekly Obsession: Stella & Dot Necklaces

If you haven’t noticed, we’re big jewelry hoarders over here. We layer bracelets on top of bracelets and top our look off with one sick statement necklace. Ever have that problem of finding a killer necklace without hitting your credit limit? Us too. That’s why we’ve spent a good portion of the day checking out the necklaces by Stella & Dot.

Stella & Dot has been featured in magazines such as In Style and Lucky — and clearly those high level editors can’t be wrong. Not to mention, they’ve also been seen on a few of our favorite Upper East Siders, you know you love the style on Gossip Girl. Well there’s an argument you just can’t dispute. Bonus, would we ever steer you wrong?

So we’ve wrapped up our 4 favorite necklaces above in a cute little image. Take a look and let us know what you think. Want more Stella & Dot? Check them out here.

From Left To Right Clockwise: Contessa Jade Necklace, $118; Femme Fatale Necklace, $118; Cortez Bib Necklace, $49; Bamboleo Necklace, $228; All Stella & Dot.