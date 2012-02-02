Weekly Obsession: Mateo Bijoux Rope Stanchion Bracelet

Who doesn’t love a little arm party? I’ve been having a pretty hot and heavy love affair with the jewelry from Mateo Bijoux. You might recognize the name from his controversial $45,000 necklace, which had we the funds, we would scoop up in no time.

Alas, that doesn’t happen to be the case, so we have to settle for something a little less bling. Lucky for us, this killer designer is bringing his glam down to our level, offering the adorable Rope Stanchion Bracelet constructed out of braided Greek leather polished off with sterling silver clasps.

They’re layer-ready and available in an assortment of colors from red to tan to black (yay!). Stock up on these guys, they’re only $95 and can be purchased either on their website or for the New Yorkers at What Goes Around Comes Around and Atrium boutiques.