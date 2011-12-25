Weekly Obsession: Joe Fresh

I was taking a nice little stroll up Madison the other day when I came across a store that I hadn’t shopped in before — Joe Fresh. So, of course, like any other completely sane person who just paid off their credit card bill, I had to go in.

Well, let me just tell you, I was floored. Not only were the clothes spectacular, they were also extremely affordable. Joe Fresh has everything from sequined tops to gold brogues shoes and everything in between at a great price. And the selection is great for women and gents. Oh, and how could I forget to tell you? They have beauty products too!

After my little shopping excursion — and boy did I shop — I ran back to the StyleCaster offices and told everyone. Let’s just say I wasn’t the only one wearing new clothes to work this week. So if you ever find yourself on Madison or in Canada (where the brand originated) make sure to stop in for some great pieces! Or you can check them out on their website here.

In the meantime, click through the slideshow for some of our favorite picks. Oh and they’re all under $100. Happy shopping!