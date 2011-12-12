Weekly Obsession: IRO

Last night while doing some work research I came across my new brand obsession: IRO. I spread the IRO love around the office and we haven’t stopped talking about it. So of course, I had to share it with you! IRO has some really great stuff for both the ladies and gents.

If you didn’t already know, I’m a big fan of layering and IRO gets that. They have everything you need to create a look from shirts to shoes (and some seriously chic ones at that). The outfits they put together are legit and IRO has quickly filled up my holiday wish list (please Santa). From their basic tees to their flannels and jeans I plan to eventually have a wardrobe filled with this spectacular brand.

I think my favorite pieces in the whole collection are their jackets. I’ve been on the hunt for a new leather coat and they have answered my call. You can check out IRO here. Oh, and you’re welcome.