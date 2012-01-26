Weekly Obsession: G-Star Midnight Kalahari Dress

Let’s be real: we would love to introduce our closets to most pieces we see parade down the runway, (even if that’s where they would end up living, they’re still there) but alas, our pocketbooks won’t permit it.

When we realized that this fantasy could be a reality, we slammed on our fashionable brakes. We basically fell in love with G-Star Raw’s ‘Kalahari dress’ last fashion week. I mean, the skirt on that thing is amaze and is just begging to be strutted down Fifth Avenue, don’t you agree?

Anywho, as we cruised Revolve’s website the other night, we stopped dead in our virtual tracks. The same dress is available online for a mere $270. The design is a bit updated as the trail is abbreviated (so as to avoid any tripping hazards), but we’re pretty sure that’s more thoughtful than anything else.

So go on, scurry to your closest shop or the website and enjoy a little luxe without stressing. It’s well worth it.