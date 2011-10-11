Weekly Obsession: Feed Your Jewelry Fix At Bauble Bar

Ever wandered into a boutique, fallen in love with oodles of jewelry, looked at the price tag and then sadly walked away with your tail between your legs? Well, no more! Thanks to the lovelyAmy Jain & Daniella Yacobovsky, co-founders of Bauble Bar, you can shop covetable, trendy jewelry to your heart’s content without worrying about the price tag. Once you become a member of the site, shipping is free and they have a generous return policy which means you don’t have to be afraid to buy!

You can search jewelry by collection, collaborations, pieces that have been featured in the press and type. And there are so many options. We’re sure even the pickiest shopper can find something that feeds their fashion soul.

Next on the agenda for the Bauble ladies? A collaboration with Erickson Beamon, which will include seven pieces retailing from $65 to $250. (For all you Gossip Girl fans, Chuck gives Blair an Erickson Beamon necklace for her 17th birthday, which inspires a fateful romp in the sack.)Click through our slideshow for some of our favorite Bauble picks under $100 and check out the site to start building your jewelry collection!