Weekly Obsession: Elizabeth and James Base Platform Booties

There is nothing I love more than a lady who clacks. You know the girl. You can hear her coming around the bend – swinging her designer bag on her arm with an attitude that you sure as hell don’t want to mess with! Well every good clacker needs one bad ass pair of heels to clack in. This week we’re obsessing over Elizabeth and James – a brand that basically rhymes with chic. Well, not technically, but you see where I’m going with this one.

One of the editors was doing some online retail therapy during lunch and when she saw these — well let’s just say we knew what to obsess about for a week. These wrinkled leather booties are perfect for the girl who needs a little bit of edge. Style it with some skinny jeans and an oversized sweater and you’re ready to go!

Let’s all take a little moment to thank our friends over at Elizabeth and James for producing such an amazing must-have. Ladies, get to clacking. Gentleman, need a last minute gift? Your search is over.

Get them here: Elizabeth and James Base Platform Booties, $395, at Shopbop