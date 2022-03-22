Your Weekly Love Horoscope Calls For “Less Talk & A Lot More Action”

Scroll To See More Images

There’s something about the sign of Aries that makes us think of epic love stories. And this week, dear readers, your weekly love horoscope for March 21 to 27 boasts a heaping dose of brash, brazen Ram energy. Now that we’re in Aries season, consider the way the Ram refuses to give up on love, even in spite of difficulties. Where can you infuse a little strong Aries devotion into your romantic world, while still honoring your unique way of navigating the world?

Whether you’re seeking a long-fated reunion with an ex or a fresh start with your long-term love, this week you can find the strength to pursue your wildest dreams. Spring is the impetus to begin anew, whatever that means for you, and allows the seeds you plant now to grow into sprawling, sturdy branches of intimacy. When—and who—makes you feel the most fulfilled in love? You need only pose the question, and invite the universe to guide you.

How the Planets Will Affect Your Love Life This Week

Aries

You’re not too keen on dwelling on the past, especially your mistakes. What’s done is done, and as the sun moves through your quick-moving sign this week, Aries, you’d much rather focus on what’s in front of you than what’s behind.

There’s also the slightly rebellious combination of romantic Venus and eccentric air sign Aquarius influencing your love life this week, which encourages your risk-taking side to show. Why play it safe when there are so many romantic adventures to go on? Experiment and have fun.

Your sign lends its powerful energy to communicative Mercury starting over the weekend, so, for the next few weeks, you’re likely to speak without thinking things through as thoroughly as maybe you should. This “open mouth, insert foot” energy can be funny and kind of charming for a while, but too much tactlessness might not work to your advantage forever.

Taurus

Your loving leader Venus is influenced by open-minded Aquarius this week, so you’re more into making nontraditional choices than usual. Although you’ll probably always end up on the conservative side of love, experimenting can be a lot of fun from time to time, like now.

There’s a challenging Mars-Uranus square early in the week that urges you to make changes before you’re ready. If someone is pressuring you, take a step back and think for yourself. It’s easy to get caught up in the turbulence of this airy aspect, but, in the end, doing things because someone else wants you to is rarely a good reason.

You also have the confident but restless Aries sun influencing you all week, which shortens your decision-making process to almost nothing. When it comes to love during this fast-paced transit, you act first and ask questions later. Even though there will be future consequences for your actions now, Taurus, you’ll have few regrets.

Gemini

Some very creative and imaginative ideas are the result of your quick-thinking home planet Mercury’s trip through receptive, intuitive Pisces early this week. There are few romantic scenarios you won’t at least consider during this optimistic transit, although some won’t work out IRL for obvious reasons. It sure is fun to think about, though!

In the middle of the week, the universe produces a helpful Mercury-Neptune conjunction in hopeful Pisces that has you telling your BFF all of your romantic dreams, and vice versa. Talking about your celebrity crushes and most embarrassing dating moments is a fun way to spend time together.

You get louder and more outgoing when Mercury leaves quiet Pisces for aggressive initiator Aries over the weekend, but getting someone’s attention might not be that easy. Moody and emotional water signs like Cancer and Scorpio or delicate Libra aren’t good matches for this forceful energy, Gemini, so if you’re crushing on one of them, use more low-key tactics.

Cancer

You might still be feeling some of the lingering logical full moon energy from last week, Cancer, which is a good sign that you’re still getting your emotional act together. You’re a lot less moody with this continuing earthy influence following you around.

Early in the week, you experience a hopeful Mercury-Jupiter conjunction in dreamy Pisces that can open your eyes to some amazing romantic possibilities. You can’t plan fate—it just happens—but listening to your intuition is a great way to figure out some important clues from the universe.

Talkative Mercury leaves soft-spoken water sign Pisces to partner with outspoken Aries over the weekend, so it won’t be as hard to make conversation with someone you really like. Try not to talk too loud or fast, though, or they’ll have a hard time keeping up their end of the discussion.

Leo

With your confident ruling planet in go-getter Aries this week, you have few problems approaching people you’re interested in. Use your natural charm and charisma to reel them in and then use the Ram’s aggressiveness to close the deal!

A Mars-Uranus square early in the week could bring unexpected news linked to your love life that might be troubling, disappointing, or upsetting, but overreacting will only make things worse. Try to deal with the fallout calmly and without letting the messenger know it bothers you at all.

Informative Mercury joins the sun in fiery Aries over the weekend, causing your communications to become rushed and straight to the point. You don’t bother sugarcoating anything now, Leo, which can be a bit of a turnoff to someone you’ve been flirting with. There is such a thing as being too direct.

Virgo

Get ready to experience some major fireworks as the sun leaves shy Pisces and partners with passionate Aries early this week. You thrive on making the first move now, which will be a huge turn-on to more introverted or docile signs like Cancer and Libra. Sometimes a quick approach is the best kind.

There’s a lot of open-minded, experimental energy floating around the pairing of Mars and Venus with Aquarius all week, which allows you to experience some offbeat and interesting romantic scenarios. Try not to worry about what strangers think about your love life. Does it really matter, Virgo?

You aren’t into mind games when your expressive ruler Mercury moves into assertive Aries over the weekend. In fact, you want to get to the point as quickly as possible during this fast-moving transit. And you’re more intent on skipping over the details now because you’re much more interested in the big picture for a change.

Libra

Your romantic leader Venus is partnered with friendly Aquarius all week, removing a lot of the pressure to find your perfect soul mate. While you’ll enjoy making lots of new friends and contacts during this outgoing transit, they won’t necessarily lead to a love connection. And you’re okay with that.

When you’re feeling unsure, however, you can rely on the confident Aries sun to have your back. Decisions are made quickly because of this partnership, and you have little time to second-guess yourself. You might have some regrets when you reflect on your actions in the future, but for now you’re ready to go full speed ahead.

The selfish Ram also starts influencing communicative Mercury over the weekend, which means you might not be great at letting other people express their thoughts and opinions. If you’re on a date and you don’t let the other person get a word in, Libra, don’t expect another date with them anytime soon.

Scorpio

Are there a lot of dating innovations that you’re missing out on, either on purpose or just because you aren’t aware they’re out there? There’s no better time to open your mind to new possibilities than while your power planet Mars visits experimental Aquarius this week!

A Mars-Uranus square early in the week challenges you to confront your power and control issues, especially when it comes to listening to someone else’s ideas and opinions about how you can make some positive changes in your love life. You always think you know best, Scorpio, but what if just this once you’re wrong?

As quick-thinking Mercury meets up with fast-paced Aries over the weekend, your brain is a whirlwind of mental activity. You’re passionate about several romantic ideas, and you might not be sure which one to pursue first. Try to be sensitive to someone who’s having a hard time keeping up with your rapid pace and constantly changing mind.

Sagittarius

“Less talk and a whole lot more action” is the sun’s motto as it travels through brave, quick-moving Aries this week. If you’ve been missing the adventure in your love life, Sagittarius, this is a great time to recapture that magic. Saying yes to an impromptu invitation can lead to some amazing moments.

An optimistic Mercury-Jupiter meetup in idealistic Pisces early in the week removes the pessimism you’ve been feeling about a potential romantic situation and replaces it with whimsical wonder. Could you actually be about to meet the person of your dreams? This fateful aspect is full of anticipatory “what if” energy!

Messenger Mercury leaves gentle Pisces for sometimes-combative Aries over the weekend, giving some of your conversations about your love life an angry, defensive vibe. You don’t have a lot of time to waste on arguing, so you pretty quickly dismiss people who don’t agree with you. Unfortunately, you could miss an important message during this careless transit.

Capricorn

If you’ve been focusing a little too hard on your romantic goals with little to show for it lately, you’ll enjoy the encouraging Mercury-Jupiter conjunction in unjaded Pisces early this week. Escaping into a dreamy fantasy is just what you need to renew your faith in love and destiny, Capricorn.

The combination of intense Mars and offbeat Aquarius can offer you a little bit of escape from the ordinary this week as well, so try to open your mind and experience something new. Meeting someone with different interests or hobbies or an alternative lifestyle can be eye opening in the best way. Why not go with the flow and see where it takes you?

Conversations take on a bold, new energy as chatty Mercury leaves quiet Pisces for defiant Aries over the weekend, so go ahead and ask some of those probing “impolite” questions. Getting straight to the point with someone you’re interested in saves a lot of time that you could use to do something that’s a lot more fun than talking.

Aquarius

Guess what, Aquarius? You’ll be feeling wild and free with both aggressive Mars and loving Venus in your independent sign this week. While most people around you are caught up in various romantic entanglements, you’re more likely to be happily going through life totally solo (and enjoying every minute of it).

The passionate Aries sun gives you the confidence to take romantic risks, but putting yourself out there and getting rejected is one of your least favorite things under this competitive solar transit. Winning isn’t everything, but it’s extremely important to you now.

Gossip and speculation come to you rapidly when informational Mercury teams up with fast-paced Aries over the weekend, so you might not have enough time to process news about a former lover or potential partner. Try not to automatically skip to the worst-case scenario. Once you’ve had time to reassess the info, it might not seem so bad.

Pisces

The fiery Aries sun has you acting more impatient and impulsive than usual this week, which could actually work to your advantage romantically. If you’ve been spending too much time wracked with indecision lately, Pisces, your sudden impromptu moves might lead somewhere unexpected and pretty exciting now.

A midweek meeting between mentally agile Mercury and your receptive home planet Neptune in your adaptable sign allows you to show how flexible and accepting you can be. If your date plans change, you happily roll with the waves. Follow your intuition during this strongly psychic cosmic connection.

Talkative Mercury leaves the peacefulness of your sign behind as it moves into tactless Aries over the weekend, leading you to say a lot more than you intend to at times. Some people might appreciate your being honest and straightforward with them, but others aren’t comfortable with the directness of this to-the-point transit. Be prepared to apologize if you overstep polite boundaries.