Your Weekly Love Horoscope Looks Hella Romantic, Thanks To A Dreamy Full Moon In Pisces

A lot is happening in your love horoscope for the week of September 5 to September 11, so brace yourself for a supernova of romantic and dramatic energy. If you’re already feeling the heat rising in your relationships, there’s a strong chance you’re about to find out what that means.

At the end of the day, it’s the little things that matter, right? At least Venus in Virgo thinks so! On September 5, love planet Venus will enters service-oriented Virgo, which could inspire you to find solutions and approach matters of the heart in a practical manner. However, this transit is also pushing us to keep a relationship scorecard, which definitely isn’t always the best approach to love! If you’re doing all the giving and none of the receiving, it’s time to reset the balance of your relationship.

Speaking of finding balance, Mercury stations retrograde on September 9 in partnership-oriented Libra, which is an indicator of some major ups and downs in your relationships. Although this retrograde may force you to rehash lingering issues and find a sense of closure from past heartbreak. It’s also inspiring you plan ahead when it comes to dating and relationships. After all, Virgo loves a riddle to solve, so take your retrograde-related mistakes and turn them into wisdom. Remember—it’s about growing together, not growing apart.

However, you might also be thinking more about the past or an old romantic disappointment. Thinking back on your romantic history will help you reframe your present situation and see it in a brand new light.

By the end of the week, you’ll be in for quite an enchanting and romantic full moon in Pisces. Lighting up the night sky in all its stunning glory, a full moon in gentle and spiritual Pisces strengthens your psychic link with your lovers and boosts the level of fairytale bliss in your love life. Sometimes, we need to believe in a happily ever after! And because this full moon joins forces with dreamy and mystical Neptune, it’s opening your heart in a way that makes it seem possible.

Here’s what your love horoscope for the week of September 5 to September 11 is bringing to your attention, according to your sun sign, Venus sign and/or rising sign:

How The Planets Will Affect Your Love Life This Week

Aries

Your love language might be about to turn into “acts of service,” even if it never was before. Venus gracefully steps into your 6th house on Monday, enticing you to do nice things for someone you love —especially a romantic partner. You may also appreciate his or her willingness to help you out much more than usual. If single, keep an eye out for a chance to meet someone connected to your job. An office romance can blossom in a beautifully unexpected way—and it could all start with one kind gesture. Be careful when Mercury turns retrograde in your partnership sector on Friday. You and your current partner or love interest might experience a hiccup in communication.

Taurus

Love is in the air! Venus dances into your romance sector on Monday, creating a stunning opportunity for you to meet someone you feel is truly your ideal match. Dating should feel like less of a chore, because you’ll finally be interested in getting to know someone you’ve met. That’s because this person truly is able to meet you at your level! Already coupled? Things might be a little trickier once flighty Mercury turns retrograde on Friday. You and your significant other may experience some disagreements about the division of labor in your relationship. Try to talk it through and remind each other that both of you have to pull your weight in the partnership.

Gemini

A high level of comfort—particularly at home—will be your romantic inspiration this week (especially if you’re already in a relationship). Love planet Venus enters your domestic 4th house this Monday, helping you craft a harmonious, loving environment in your living space. You and your mate might want to entertain more around the house, but you could instead choose to leave behind the chaos of the world to spend time with one another at home. Single? Your love life might be more confusing. Trickster Mercury turns retrograde on Friday in your romance sector. An ex may want you back while a new crush might also send mixed signals—fdon’t let either of them push you around.

Cancer

Love is on your mind—there’s no doubt about it! Venus enters your communication sector on Monday, infusing your thoughts with all sorts of romantic notions. You and your sweetheart can express your love to each other in beautiful ways. Perhaps you’ll be inspired to write an epic love letter to your mate, or even a romantic poem. If you’re dating and things are serious, you might declare your love for one another. That said, singles will want to avoid asking relatives for advice about love. A member of your family will probably only confuse you. They might even try to get you to take your ex back!

Leo

The notion that love doesn’t cost anything may seem idealistic, but this week, you’ll be able to recognize the truth in that expression. If you’re getting a “return on your investment” in the form of genuine, reciprocal love, connection, and commitment, then you can really see the value that your current romance brings to your life. However, if you are giving more than you receive, it might be time to reassess the balance of your partnership. In other news, if you’re single, you might find it difficult to stop thinking about an ex. Stop looking in the rearview mirror! That’s not the direction you’re heading.

Virgo

The universe is shining a cosmic spotlight upon you right now. When you feel beautiful on the inside, you can radiate a certain allure to others that’s simply irresistible. Don’t be afraid to take center stage! Venus enters your sign on Monday, helping you out in this area. The planet of love and harmony can also encourage you as you attract a new love interest your way. In fact, the only thing you have to do is be yourself. If you’re in a relationship, then the full moon on Saturday in your partnership sector could have you and your mate feeling total romantic bliss. It’s practically perfect!

Libra

Questions about love might be difficult to answer—especially this week. At the same time, however, it’ll be crucial for you to ponder what you really want out of a romantic situation. Mercury will turn retrograde in your sign on Friday. This is likely to cause a great deal of confusion about whether or not a current relationship truly fits with the person you are or the person you’re becoming. If you’re single, you might be ruminating on your past relationship failures and why you can’t seem to find the one. Maybe you’re asking the wrong questions. It’s time to change the script!

Scorpio

Romantic relationships can be especially gratifying at the moment. The full moon on Saturday illuminates your true love sector, offering emotional fulfillment to your specific love situation. This could feel like a dream come true for your current heart space! The Moon is supporting you so you can literally live your fairytale—you’re likely to feel caught up in total bliss with someone special. If you and your sweetheart have only just met, you might feel an empathetic link to each other that draws you close very quickly. Single Scorpios can easily manifest a new love. This week, romance could blossom right out of your dreams.

Sagittarius

Confusion might begin to cloud your view of current romantic and social matters. For instance, a peer could send you mixed signals about their opinion regarding your love life. One day this person might seem supportive of where you are, but the next day, they’re acting like they’re completely opposed to your current choices. This might not be the best time to seek out any friend’s advice regarding your romantic life, since it’ll probably only add to your confusion. The last thing you need is to second guess your own judgment because of a pal’s input—you might be doing enough of that on your own already.

Capricorn

Love and romance are about to become big picture matters to you. Amorous Venus will move into your 9th House of Possibilities, generating major manifestation potential in matters of the heart. You’re capable of honing in on the details you need in order to build the open road of possibility you truly want to travel in love. You shouldn’t have to be tied down to a love connection that confines you, but it’s fair to still want one that’s reliable. There’s every indication that you can find this perfect balance. If you’re in a relationship already, you and your partner may experience a growth spurt together. Try to enjoy yourselves!

Aquarius

Deep emotional and psychosexual connections in love are what you likely crave now, more than anything else. If you’re in a relationship with someone, you may want to do whatever you can to improve your intimate life together—and do those things in a way that builds trust and promotes mutual vulnerability without judgment. All of this is very possible to achieve once love planet Venus has entered your erotic 8th house on Monday. It’s time to get involved with your mate! Single? You’re probably not interested in the casual dating scene. If you meet anyone with even a remote hint of superficiality, you can get out of there without guilt.

Pisces

This is shaping up to be a spectacular week for you in love and romance! Venus enters your partnership sector on Monday, creating a sweetly supportive vibe around your current love connection. Your heart can fill with appreciation whenever your partner does their best to help you out in their own special way. Being a better version of yourself for them is also possible—and the full moon in your sign on Saturday acts as your promise to do just that. If single, these energies can come together in a way that supports fresh romantic opportunities. You’re ready to do the work to attract love your way.

