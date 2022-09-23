Your Weekly Love Horoscope Says You May Be Catching Feelings, Thank to Venus in Libra

Scroll To See More Images

Powerful romantic shifts and empowering transformations are happening in your love horoscope for the week of September 26 to October 2, so get ready for sparks to fly. There’s a lot to look forward to right now in terms of love, so dive into the romance of it all. If you’re catching feelings, you might as well embrace it rather than fear it, because the universe definitely wants you to.

Emotional bonds are deepening right now, especially when Mercury retrograde forms a conjunction with romantic Venus in Virgo on September 26. This will pave the way for communication in your relationships, allowing you to look at the problem and come up with solutions that make sense. There’s no need to freak out when all seems hopeless, because Virgo is a zodiac sign that always wants to fix the issue. As Venus forms a trine with transformative Pluto retrograde later that same day, it will encourage you to choose love, empathy and commitment above all. Don’t be afraid to allow yourself to feel things deeply! Because Mercury retrograde encourages you to reflect and review, our capacity for introspection will help us move forward with healthier relationship dynamics.

However, the most exciting moment of the week takes place on September 29, when Venus enters social, charming and flirtatious Libra and makes herself feel right at home. After all, Venus rules over Libra, making this an extremely potent time for love! Romances can run smoothly as we deepen our ability to genuinely relate to one another. Partnership is on our minds, rather than meaningless flings or casual connections. We’re also in a better position to compromise for love.

Like a bright red cherry on top, Mercury will station direct on October 2, bringing this chaotic retrograde to an end! This will bring ease to your ability to communicate with others, plan ahead and get your point across. Make no mistake—things are starting to turn around this week, but you should enjoy this romantic energy while it lasts, because the astrology of October is going to be a wild and unpredictable experience.

Here’s what your love horoscope for the week of September 26 to October 2 is bringing to your attention, according to your sun sign, Venus sign and/or rising sign:

How The Planets Will Affect Your Love Life This Week

Aries

The cosmos is gifting you razor-sharp perception, aiding you when it comes to pinpointing exactly what might be wrong in your love life—as well as how to fix it. If you’re worried about addressing this dilemma with your mate, don’t be. They’re probably just as interested in improving your love connection as you are. You’ve got this! Plus, Venus dances into your partnership sector on Thursday, helping to make your love connection as beautiful as can be. If you’re dating someone new, the relationship may finally attain a deeper level of commitment. Even if you’re totally single, you could meet someone you feel is a perfect match.

Taurus

You may be more than a little tired of allowing past romantic disappointments to dictate your current possibilities. Even if you aren’t consciously aware of the weight of your history in love, it’s time to free your heart from the past! Instead of continuing to project old relationships onto new possibilities, you’re ready to break this cycle and embrace the love life story you know, with all your heart, that you deserve. Mercury Retrograde will reach out for a gorgeous bridge to Venus in your romance sector on Monday, and Venus will be upholding potent Pluto at the same time. Do not underestimate the power of this energy to help you take out the trash in your love life!

Gemini

Things can change at any moment—this week, that should make you happy rather than nervous to hear. If your love life has been stale or stuck on autopilot, get ready for a very happy change! Venus enters your romance sector for the first time in a year on Thursday. She’s setting up a stretch of time that supports new love connections if single and infuses any current relationships with a beautiful dose of affection and pleasure. You may want to spend as much time as possible with your sweetheart doing things that make each other smile! For single Geminis, whomever you meet is sure to be relationship material, so keep your eyes open.

Cancer

Soothing conversations are possible for you and your love interest, current or potential. Mercury, still retrograde, will make an exact conjunction to Venus while the love planet forms a perfect trine with Pluto, presently in your partnership sector. Since Mercury and Venus are both in your message sector, it looks like the two of you will have a chance to come to an agreement about a decision you had trouble compromising on in the recent past. With the universe on your side, those issues can be left in the dust! Totally single? Once Venus enters your home and family zone on Sunday, don’t be surprised if a relative insists on introducing you to someone special.

Leo

Your love life could go from feeling heavy and weighty to much more airy and light this week. Venus enters friendly Libra on Thursday, which is a much more compatible placement than dutiful Virgo for Venus to be in for you as a Lion. Air and Fire get along beautifully, and with love planet Venus now in your message sector, you should that notice the lines of communication are stronger than ever between you and your sweetheart. If you’re single, someone quite attractive might be moving into your neighborhood. Don’t be afraid to let them know you appreciate their energy—at least be sure to offer a warm welcome!

Virgo

You’ve got so much to look forward to in love at the moment, including the potential for emotional— and sexual—healing. Venus remains in your sign until Thursday, continuing to offer you extraordinary powers of attraction. Mercury Retrograde, also in your sign, will slip into an exact conjunction with Venus on Monday. The love goddess also supports determined Pluto in your romance sector. You’re ready to shift your mind to whatever perspective may end up being necessary in order to create the love that you know you deserve. If that includes having an uncomfortable conversation with a current mate, do it. The end result will probably be a closer relationship overall.

Libra

Mirror, mirror on the wall… Right now, Libra has the best love life of all! Venus enters your already charming sign this Thursday—suddenly, you’re not just the most stunning person around, but your powers of attraction will be off the charts. Everyone will be able to sense the extremely beautiful vibe you’re giving off with lovely Venus at your side. When you feel better about yourself and more optimistic about relationship matters, you can easily attract new love your way. If you’re already coupled, you might spend the next few weeks feeling like you and your sweetie are living the dream, because you probably are!

Scorpio

No matter what your current love situation might be, this is almost sure to be a positive week for romantic developments. You might have an “aha” moment about your love life courtesy of a close friend, as Mercury Retrograde makes a perfect connection to Venus in your friendship sector on Monday. When you think about it, you could realize that this pal gave you amazing advice about your particular dilemma, but you didn’t listen the first time around for one reason or another. Now, you realize that their recommendations were probably exactly the way you should have handled things. Fortunately, you can get a do-over! Sometimes, the heart just needs a second chance.

Sagittarius

The universe is showering you with love opportunities! If you think your love life has gone a bit flat, don’t worry—this week, it can absolutely get back some of its sparkle. Love planet Venus enters your social 11th house on Thursday, inviting tons of chances to meet someone special, especially at a gathering with friends. You’ll probably be on every invitation list to whatever parties are currently going on, so be sure to seek out every possible joyful moment. You never know who you’ll meet! If you’ve already paired up with someone special, then you and your sweetheart can enjoy more social fun together. Consider going out on a group or double date for maximum fun.

Capricorn

You deserve a powerful experience in your love life—and guess what? An experience you shall have! This will possibly involve a longing for something that’s always been in your heart and yet you’ve never fully managed to manifest. Whatever this is for you, that’s where your second chance is. Mercury Retrograde in your 9th House of Expansion will be embracing the charm of Venus on Monday. Plus, Venus will flirt with Pluto, the planet of empowerment and currently in your sign. The bottom line is that you will stop at nothing to feel the magical power of love transform your life in some way! Whatever happens, it’ll make for an intoxicating adventure.

Aquarius

Confronting a specific fear or vulnerability you have when it comes to love and intimacy is never easy. This week, however, you’re being called to do exactly that. Fortunately, the universe is conspiring on your behalf, so there’s every indication that you’ll crush it! Mercury Retrograde will align with Venus in your 8th House of Deep Transformation on Monday. Venus also makes a perfect trine to empowering Pluto in your 12th House of Sorrow. This may sound dire, but it’s actually one of the most healing planetary combinations you could hope for. Whatever you need to work through is about to be crossed off your list— for good!

Pisces

Your love history may come back to life this week, for better or worse. With Mercury Retrograde conjoining Venus on Monday, you and an ex might find yourselves burying the hatchet and starting over. Venus will also trine Pluto, who’s journeying through your 11th House of Hopes and Dreams. So, if talking to your ex to get back together is one of your hopes, that is clearly possible! On the other hand, if all you want from them is closure, that’s also plausible. Even if you’ve never been in an official relationship, you’ll probably need to resolve a situation regarding past romantic feelings. No matter what, you can find a way to get the resolution you need.

