Your Weekly Love Horoscope Wants You To Embrace Cuffing Season, Because It’s Finally Fall

Don’t look down, because your love horoscope for the week of September 19 to September 25 is proof that life is exhilarating as an amusement park ride at the moment. And even though you may feel sick with so many ups and downs, there’s a reason so many people are waiting in line for their chance at love.

Even though Mercury retrograde is currently kicking up the drama and confusion in your relationships, it’s also paving the way for so much accelerated growth. On September 20, loving Venus will form a trine with unpredictable Uranus, which will inspire you to embrace what makes your relationship so unique. It’s time to remember that not every form of love needs to be conventional and traditional. You may even find yourself embracing an independent streak, as absence can often make the heart grow fonder. You know what’s how? Being able to do your own thing and then hang out when you miss each other!

Either way, your relationships are taking on a whole new meaning, as the fall equinox takes place on September 21. As the summer heat continues to fade away and the cold of autumn starts creeping in, you may find yourself looking for a love that’s more substantial than fickle flings. It’s time to rethink your relationships and strengthen your harmony with the people who matter, as the beginning of fall is also the beginning of Libra season (aka “cuffing season”). At the end of the day, Libra really just wants us all to get along. It also wants you to find your one true love, deepening everyone’s desire to be loved during autumn.

That said, when Venus opposes tricky Neptune on September 24, your desire for indulgence may surpass your need for stability. In fact, it may even leave you feeling drunk on love! Romances that look like delicious candy apples could turn out to be downright poisonous upon few too many bites. Fortunately, a helpful fresh start is being ushered into existence by the new moon in partnership-oriented Libra on September 25. We can use this energy to craft a fresh start for an existing love connection or discover a new, exclusive romance.

Here’s what your love horoscope for the week of September 19 to September 25 is bringing to your attention, according to your sun sign, Venus sign and/or rising sign:

Aries

You might feel drained because of your current love situation. It’s probably not because you lost any love for your favorite person. The more likely cause of any trouble is an energetic imbalance between the two of you. One example might be that you or your partner are feeling a little ragged or worn out. Instead of working together to lift each other up, however, the opposite is happening—you’re just dragging one another down. The good news is that you both know this has to stop. A New Moon in your partnership sector on Sunday will help make things right. Single? Happily, that same New Moon is here to support new love.

Taurus

Your love life is the stuff reality shows are made of—at least this week. Venus, now in your romance sector, will be at a gorgeous angle to erratic Uranus in Taurus. Singles could get instantly swept off your feet by someone who comes into your life out of nowhere. Currently in a love connection? Keep an eye out for a surprise from your lover that makes you smile. Unfortunately, Venus will argue with murky Neptune on Saturday, smearing the canvas of your bliss. You might experience a disappointment in love, but it doesn’t have to be a dealbreaker! After all, we’re only human.

Gemini

You’ve got it made this week, Gemini—especially if you’re single. For those looking to find the one, your search might be over. A gorgeous New Moon refreshes your romance sector on Sunday. This brings extraordinary cosmic support your way to help you make a genuine love connection with someone special. All you have to do is keep your heart open and remember that when a soul mate is ready to enter your life, nothing will be able to snuff those sparks. If you’re in a relationship, you and your lover can expect a major uptick in fun and passion—you may even be ready to expand your family together. What’s not to love?

Cancer

You might receive an unexpected advance from someone you thought was “just a friend.” Surprise—this person may want something quite different from a platonic relationship with you! The good news is that, once you get over your initial shock, this possibility could be a wonderful thing for both you and your potential partner. Taken already? The New Moon in Libra on Sunday is here to help you and your sweetheart focus on domestic matters. You might be looking for a new place to live or doing your best to spend more time with family. Either way, you’ll be able to be happier than ever when you’re together.

Leo

Love and money don’t always work together well—especially not right now. You and your sweetheart likely have some budgeting issues to work out this week! A hazy Venus-Neptune opposition on Saturday bleeds across your financial axis, making it difficult to figure out exactly what’s wrong. This could be particularly difficult if you or your partner have been hiding something about money. Trust may be eroded and sometimes, love isn’t enough to repair that. Use your judgment. Luckily, a New Moon in Libra on Sunday can bring a fresh start for all romance. With that benevolent influence in your communication sector, you can clearly declare and manifest what you want in love, whether you’re single or attached!

Virgo

While you can get your fill of sweet delights this week in love, overindulging could lead to quite the tummy—or heart—ache if you’re not careful. It’s definitely possible to have too much of a good thing, especially when greedy Venus encroaches on uncertain Neptune this Saturday. Plus, you may not have your signature discernment available to you, Virgo, making it harder to know when you’ve had your fill. As a result, you might find yourself saying “yes” to your lover or a certain situation when you normally would say “no.” If you’re single, be aware of someone who looks like eye candy and tastes like it, but is really only full of empty calories.

Libra

Life, including your love life, can feel entirely new this week. It’s all thanks to a gorgeous New Moon in your harmonious sign that will occur this Sunday. This Libra New Moon sets the stage for important fresh starts in your life. If you’re single, you could attract someone into your life who literally fits you like a glove at any moment. Plus, you shouldn’t have to feel like you’re compromising any part of who you are to be with this person. Things may seem as sweet as candy! If you’re already paired off, expect a healthy type of “blank slate” approach to your partnership. Leave the past in the past—that’s exactly where it belongs.

Scorpio

Unexpected events might be about to impact your heart space, for better or worse. If you’re in a relationship, your partner may make one of your dreams come true. This doesn’t even have to be a monumental desire, but it will feel like a grand gesture from your perspective—mainly due to the blissful surprise of the situation. You’ll probably be thrilled and could feel immensely blessed to have a love connection with someone who keeps things interesting. If you’re single, however, matters of the heart may get murky when Venus disagrees with Neptune, currently in your romance sector, on Saturday. You might second guess your judgment with a new crush. That’s probably the smart choice.

Sagittarius

Multiple options could be on your romantic horizon. A New Moon in amiable Libra happens on Sunday, landing right in your 11th House of Groups and Friends. One of your pals might be about to play matchmaker—or perhaps you’ll join a singles’ meet-up group or hire a professional matchmaker. Speed dating is also an option that could work now, since it’ll put you in front of many dating prospects at once. If you’re in a relationship currently, then this lunar event can inspire you and your sweetheart to begin pursuing a mutual aspiration together. Positive results are as good as yours!

Capricorn

A romantic adventure is yours for the taking! Venus will be at a gorgeous angle to Uranus, the planet of surprise, on Tuesday. In your case, a sudden love connection could fall into your lap while you’re pursuing an unusual academic or spiritual interest. You could meet this person on a college campus or in the audience of a retreat you’re both attending. Sparks will fly immediately! If you’re in a relationship, you’d be wise to be very clear in your communication with your mate at this time. You might find yourself weaving a little white lie that manages to get you into major trouble.

Aquarius

You’ve got high hopes for love—and the universe is in your corner. A glorious New Moon in enchanting Libra will land in your 9th House of Expansion on Sunday. This is all about possibilities, and whether you’re single, coupled, or somewhere in between, you’re sure to feel it. You can literally manifest a brand-new love connection with someone who you’ll know you can grow with. This might be someone you see as a wise mentor—but in a sexy kind of way. Don’t be afraid to explore your dynamic! If you’re in a relationship already, you and your partner might decide to learn a new language together or explore your spirituality. Make an effort to deepen your connection.

Pisces

You might think you’re on the same page with your partner early in the week, but by the time the weekend rolls around, you may end up questioning everything. Sparks fly on Tuesday as Venus makes a perfect link to intriguing Uranus. You’ll probably love talking to your partner about some quite unusual topics! On the other hand, when Venus opposes muddled Neptune across your relationship axis on Saturday, you could feel like something has gone wrong—or even have trouble trusting your mate. Think about the potential reasons behind any sudden change. If you’re single, a sudden connection with someone in your neighborhood could fall into your lap. Don’t overthink it. Instead, try to get to know each other.

