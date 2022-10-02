Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is a Reminder That You Don’t Need Anyone To Complete You

Scroll To See More Images

You have so much to celebrate in your love horoscope for the week of October 3 to October 9 and your relationships are benefitting most of all. If you’re feeling incredibly affectionate toward your friends, family and lovers, you can expect that feeling to increase in a way that feels breathtaking. However, if you’re veering into co-dependent territory, it’s time to remember that you don’t need anyone to complete you.

As of October 2, Mercury retrograde will finally come to an end at 24 degrees Virgo, which speaks to the high level of healing involved with the end of this confusing transit. After all, 24 degrees is considered the Pisces degree, making this a moment of empathy and universal love. While Pisces is open to a deeper connection, Virgo wants to take practical measures to ensure a strong partnership in the long-run. If you’re willing to work together rather than against each other, your relationships will thank you!

By the end of the week, you may feel as though you’re embracing a remarkable level clarity. A full moon in Aries takes place on Sunday at 4:54 p.m. ET, which will remind you of the one relationship you can always rely on—your relationship with yourself. As this full moon brings you a burst of independence and ambition, it also could point out any lingering issues you may still be dealing with in your relationships, especially if you don’t feel as though you’re being heard. Friction can appear if love connection isn’t celebrating the individual you are!

Additional drama may come to a head as Pluto—planet of creation and destruction—finally stations direct on October 8, bringing a retrograde that has been ongoing for the past six months to an end. If you don’t feel honored for you who are, relationships in all stages could implode. It also may feel more difficult for singles to connect with someone under such heavy vibrations. As with everything, it will pass. We shouldn’t compromise ourselves just for love’s sake. After all, the one person you should never let down is yourself.

Here’s what your love horoscope for the week of October 3 to October 9 is bringing to your attention, according to your sun sign, Venus sign and/or rising sign:

How The Planets Will Affect Your Love Life This Week

Aries

You might be feeling a growing sense of resentment toward your partner, and if so, there is every indication that you’re ready to do something about it. The cosmic energy for the Full Moon in your sign this Sunday will be building all week! Frustration could be simmering inside of you until you just can’t take it anymore. Maybe you feel fenced in or tired over having to keep yourself so small just to remain part of a present love connection. Whatever is happening that isn’t honoring you needs to be dealt with. Single? You can feel free to commit to yourself for now. After all, you know just what you need!

Taurus

Wading through a recent sea of confusion regarding your love life might have been especially frustrating for a while now. Happily, dawn’s gorgeous light is finally breaking through the darkness of muddled romantic ideas. Clever Mercury turned direct last Sunday in your romance sector and all this week, it will be making its way through its shadow period and helping you see things for what they truly are in your love life. No more making excuses, Taurus. It is what it is, and you know it. And if you don’t like the way things are in your heart space, only you have the power to change them.

Gemini

A personal dream involving matters of the heart might die for you this week—but it doesn’t have to be completely devastating. Perhaps what truly needs to end are your overly self-driven expectations. If you’re in a relationship, then you could realize that you can’t maintain a life focused exclusively on your desires without considering your partner. It’s time to balance out the “me” versus “we” dynamic in your relationship—and yes, that likely means you’ll need to give something up. Currently single? You might feel especially jaded about love this week. Fly solo with pride and make the decision to live actively in the moment.

Cancer

You can make a powerful change this week in your love life. Pluto spins direct on Saturday in your relationship sector, intensifying the energy between you and your partner. If you have noticed that your partner took a step back lately from being overly controlling, jealous, or suspicious, then you may notice them sliding back into their old ways. You’re not having it! The universe is empowering you to set boundaries and let your sweetheart know that you mean business. If you’re single, you might attract someone sexy, mysterious—and even a little bit dangerous. While you shouldn’t take too many risks, feel free to take just enough to keep you on your toes.

Leo

You might not be interested in communicating fairly with your partner. If there is anything you need to compromise about, or a mutual decision you have to make that requires you two to see each other’s points of view, try to hold off. The Full Moon in independent Aries will fall in your 9th House of Beliefs on Sunday. This lunar event could leave you completely focused on what you believe is right, regardless of what your partner thinks. Insisting on your way or the highway can cause trouble. If single, you might decide to take a solo vacation abroad in order to find yourself once more. It should be wonderful.

Virgo

It’s great to know what you want out of a relationship with conviction but lately, your sign’s usual practicality might have eluded you. Fortunately, now that Mercury turned direct in your sign, Virgo, you can remind yourself about who you are and what you want. If there is someone you’re crushing on, you’re capable of logically deciding whether this person is worth the pursuit or if they’re simply a waste of time. If you’re in a relationship at this time, you’ve probably got important ideas to share with your mate. They had better listen up! Then, on Saturday, passionate Pluto turns direct in your romance sector. Get ready for some mysterious sensuality.

Libra

Your love life is about to be a major focus and a potential sore spot! The Full Moon in Aries on Saturday lands in your partnership sector. This lunation is not about connection, but rather individuation. It’s calling attention to where you and your mate need to go in independent directions in order to be fulfilled. Unfortunately, as you pursue this, it might take away energy that was once reserved for your love connection. You’ll do what you can to balance things, but it might not be easy—that said, remember that few worthwhile things are. If single, you might realize that this isn’t the right time for love. The prospects you meet likely appear too selfish.

Scorpio

“Uncomfortable” conversations may now be right within your comfort zone, Scorpio! Powerful Pluto, your ruler, turns direct in your communication sector on Saturday. If you are interested in getting to know someone romantically, you’ll go right for the heart of things in your dialogue. You want to know immediately if you’re wasting your time or if this will be a connection worth pursuing. Let Pluto empower you to ask necessary questions that should quickly help you figure out whether or not this person is trustworthy and genuine. And for those already in a love connection, your partner might get the same dialogue. Inquiring minds want to know!

Sagittarius

This could be a “make it or break it” kind of week for you. Even if you and your lover don’t reach a breaking point, you’ll probably feel extra emotional regarding any of your needs not being met. Try talking to your sweetheart about it before you cut ties. Drastic action might be regrettable later on. That said, Sunday’s Full Moon in your romance sector is both illuminating and self-serving. If you’re not getting what you want, you might feel like there is no point. Single? You might want to try asking someone out on a date. Assertive action can be rewarded. Just remember, when it comes to relating, it definitely takes two to tango.

Capricorn

It’s amazing when you feel like you’re standing tall in your power and can confidently take the driver’s seat of your love life. This week, this is likely to be your overall vibe—thanks to empowering Pluto turning direct in your sign on Saturday. It’s time to make the moves in your life that you know will serve you best. A love connection that makes you feel less than strong needs to be addressed. Whether single or attached, you can have razor-sharp focus as you attack any of your unresolved authority or relationship issues that are getting in the way of a healthy love connection. You’ve got this!

Aquarius

Any romantic confusion may finally settle down over the course of this week. Suspicion about future or present lovers can either serve as a warning signal for something that is wrong or make you unnecessarily paranoid about someone—particularly if you end up feeling sensitive due to trust issues from your love situation in the past. Uncertainty regarding whether or not you can trust your own judgment in this matter has likely been driving you a little batty, but fortunately, you’re now able to discover, once and for all, what is truly going on and how you should act, according to the facts.

Pisces

Partnerships should start to make sense again—especially if you and a current or potential love interest have not been seeing eye to eye lately. Mercury turned direct in your relationship sector last Sunday, and this week will be moving forward through its post-retrograde shadow period. As a result, you may find it easier to make decisions with your mate and have conversations without any mishaps. If you’re single, you might feel a strong sense of clarity about your relationship needs, particularly when it comes to what you will and won’t tolerate in your next love connection. Knowing what you don’t want is just as important as knowing what you do want!

