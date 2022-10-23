Get Ready—Your Weekly Love Horoscope Says Your Relationship May Be Changing (& That’s OK)

Scroll To See More Images

Your love horoscope for the week of October 24 to October 30 is even more important than usual, because major relationship changes are on the way. If it feels as though a situation is becoming more intense or the dynamic you share with someone suddenly feels different, you have every reason to blame astrology. It’s eclipse season, baby.

It all begins with a spectacular solar eclipse in Scorpio on October 25 at 6:49 a.m. ET. In astrology, an eclipse always takes place instead of a new moon, but it’s a far more climactic affair. While a new moon represents a new chapter in your life, a solar eclipse represents a twist you may not have been expecting that pivots the direction of your life altogether. This particular eclipse wants you to open your heart on a soul level and embrace a deeper form of intimacy. Sharing yourself emotionally and financially can lead to significant levels of fulfillment, but only if it’s earned. Let’s not forget that love without boundaries can become uncontrollable.

On October 28, Jupiter—planet of growth and wisdom—re-enters its home sign of gentle and compassionate Pisces, blessing us in spiritual matters through December 20. We’ll find ourselves most supported when exploring soul-deep connections with lovers. Discovering deep insights into our relationships past, present, and future is likely.

Last but not least, Mars—planet of power and sexuality—gets ready for a long nap that begins on October 30. Stationing retrograde in Gemini, this retrograde may slow things down in your relationships for the next few months. You’re arriving at a crossroads between old and new habits in love, uncertain which way to go. Now is the time to marinate, not move.

Here’s what your love horoscope for the week of October 24 to October 30 is bringing to your attention, according to your sun sign, Venus sign and/or rising sign:

How The Planets Will Affect Your Love Life This Week

Aries

Opening up to others could still intimidate you, but you don’t have to be afraid anymore. If you’ve been afraid to talk to a romantic interest or deepen a current relationship, you can finally go all in with them! Whatever this means for you, now that the Solar Eclipse is highlighting your 8th House of Intimacy, you’re ready for a change. At the same time, however, your ruler Mars is getting ready to turn retrograde on Sunday. It might be more difficult to take actionable steps to get what you want in love. You may feel like the universe wants you to hurry up and wait at the same time—just have patience.

Taurus

It’s your time for love, and you are as capable as possible to take advantage of that right now. A stunning Solar Eclipse falls in your partnership sector this Tuesday, and it will be a magnificent event for you. The power of this eclipse can bring you a love connection that has all of the depth and passion you need. If you’re already in a relationship, your commitment can easily deepen, or you and your mate may begin a venture to improve your joint finances. Be patient with yourself. Mars turns retrograde in your earned income sector on Sunday. Profit— whether in the form of love or money—might take a while.

Gemini

You might be feeling more out of sorts than usual when it comes to love at the moment. In fact, you could find yourself realizing that this is the right time to conserve your energy and focus only on what is absolutely necessary. If you’re not getting a payoff from pursuing a romantic relationship, you might just let it wilt. Mars, the planet of ambition and passion, turns retrograde in your sign on Sunday. This is quite significant for you, as it signifies your ability to make a major course correction in how you pursue your desires. As useful as that is, you may also feel like you’ve got much less pep in your step. Rest up, Gemini!

Cancer

Deeply satisfying romance can be yours. In fact, you might intuitively recognize when it’s your time to commit to someone. The universe is offering you tons of chances to meet your soulmate. Already-coupled Cancers are also blessed, and it’s all thanks to Tuesday’s gorgeous Solar Eclipse lighting up your true love sector. This eclipse goes hand-in-hand with lovable Venus, making this alignment even more special. Keep your eyes open for a new connection that fits like a glove. It may even feel like you’ve known each other before you met! Regardless of your current love status, get ready for intense passion—possibly more than you’ve ever experienced.

Leo

Your love life is about to become more attuned with your intuitive side. Expansive Jupiter steps back into your 8th House of Depth on Friday. Since Jupiter is the ruler of your romance sector, you might notice that your gut is almost always right when it comes to romantic scenarios—it may feel like you’re downright psychic. If there is someone who shows interest, you can trust your initial reaction and know whether or not to give this person a chance. Already coupled? This Tuesday’s Solar Eclipse can bring new domestic happenings between you and your mate. Don’t worry, they should be positive!

Virgo

Love is in the stars! Jupiter, the planet of luck, re-enters your partnership sector on Friday to finishes his stint here through December 20. If you’re in a relationship, you can anticipate beautiful cosmic support for you and your mate. Even if you’re working through a rough patch, both of you can be optimistic about reconciling with Jupiter on your side. Single? Keep your eyes open for someone you see as wise, optimistic, and spiritual— they might be quite interested in you. This person has soul, that’s for sure! Whether you’re coupled or not, the Solar Eclipse on Tuesday in your communication sector helps you discuss intimate matters with anyone you’re currently or potentially dating.

Libra

The universe will spend most of this week helping you out in love. Cosmic philanthropist Jupiter will be working in your partnership sector until it slips back into your work zone on Friday. Use this fortunate edge to manifest what you want the most in your love life. Already paired up? You and your partner might be close to “leveling up” your commitment. If it doesn’t happen now, don’t stress. After December 20, Jupiter will return to your partnership sector and help seal the deal. Single? When Mars turns retrograde on Sunday, that won’t be a good time to start dating someone new. Take some time alone to recharge your mojo.

Scorpio

Your life is changing in phenomenal ways—and this extends to your love life. A Solar Eclipse in your sign on Tuesday heralds magnificent opportunities to experience all sorts of romantic blessings. That’s because this eclipse is closely aligned to Venus, also moving through your sign. Venus is the ruler of your partnership sector, so if you’re already in a relationship, you may notice that your partner has become extremely invested in making you happy. Singles also have major blessings coming their way! Between the Solar Eclipse and jovial Jupiter moving back into your romance sector on Friday, you’re extra blessed in matters of the heart, regardless of your exact love life situation.

Sagittarius

You might notice that you’re losing traction in your love life. If you’re single and there is a glimmer of hope for you to start dating someone, acting quickly would be wise. Once Jupiter leaves your romance sector this Friday, you might not have as much luck in romance for the rest of this year. False starts to relationships could trip you up—or circumstances beyond anyone’s control may delay things. Mars will turn retrograde in your partnership sector on Sunday, adding to the frustration. If you’re in a relationship, you and your partner might be at a stalemate over an important matter. If no one budges, nothing will happen.

Capricorn

Your social life is being infused with exciting possibilities! A Solar Eclipse falls in the area of your chart connected to groups and friends on Tuesday. Its auspicious powers are aligned with love planet Venus, adding up to some magical implications for your love life. A friend could turn into a lover at any moment—and, fortunately, this should turn into an intensely satisfying connection for both of you. The sociable 11th house also rules your greatest hopes. With this eclipse in your corner, it may feel like you can manifest literally anything you want most in your love life, so you might as well try. Make a wish!

Aquarius

This is not your time for love and sex—particularly if you’re completely single. Mars, the planet that rules libido and passion, will turn retrograde in your romance sector on Sunday. Until it spins direct once more next year, you’ll be at a disadvantage. Initiating a brand-new sexual relationship with anyone could collapse into a major disappointment the moment Mars turns direct. On the other hand, Mars Retrograde is an ideal time to consider getting back together with a former lover. Also, if you’re in a relationship currently, passion might still cool down. Fortunately, it shouldn’t be as much of an issue since you’re already established. You simply may feel too tired for much active physical intimacy.

Pisces

Your luck is about to change for the better! The planets are decidedly in your favor—especially Jupiter, the planet of magnanimous abundance, which will re-enter your sign on Friday and remain here until December 20. You’ll have an incredible opportunity to both grow as a person and improve your love life situation—no matter what it looks like at this time. Your confidence and optimism about the wondrous possibilities life has to offer can attract the most golden chances (and romances) your way. New love can happen in an instant for singles, and a present relationship will enjoy significant cosmic support.

