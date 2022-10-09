Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is Predicting Long-Term Relationships Over Short-Lived Flings

Scroll To See More Images

Your relationships are starting to run more smoothly and your love horoscope for the week of October 10 to October 16 is filled with possibilities. Libra season is still underway and this clever and cooperative wants you to nurture your one-on-one dynamics. If you’re single, this is a beautiful time to let the promise of love lead you toward sparkling connections. And if you’re in a relationship, now’s the time to remember what drew you toward each other in the first place!

As Mercury—planet of communication and intellectual exchange—enters balanced Libra on October 10, it will help you understand what it takes to make a relationship work. You may be more inclined to listen to what your partner says without overanalyzing their words and searching for hidden meanings. There’s not always a riddle to be solved! The simple act of communicating with each other without strategizing your every move will take your connection to the next level.

However, despite this boost in social electricity, you may feel more listless than usual by October 12. This is when passionate Mars will square off with disorienting Neptune, which can leave you feeling spaced out and directionless. Chances are, this could even affect our libidos, as Mars rules over primal connections! Rather than a passionate encounter to happen, this may be a better time to fantasize about it happening instead.

By October 12, you may find yourself attracted to someone’s intelligence and intellect. As chatty Mercury in Libra opposes larger-than-life Jupiter in Aries, it will bring a burst of energy to your relationships that stimulates your interest in each other.

And on October 14, Venus—planet of love and friendship—will form a perfect trine with loyal and committed Saturn. This is the perfect time to choose a long-term relationship over a short-lived fling, as Saturn would much rather lay down the groundwork for something that has the power to last. Why waste time? Because Saturn is also retrograde, you may find yourself patching up a weak area of your relationship and moving forward with renewed trust in each other.

Here’s what your love horoscope for the week of October 10 to October 16 is bringing to your attention, according to your sun sign, Venus sign and/or rising sign:

Aries

You’re in a great place this week to get your love-related affairs in order. If you’re single, you might uncover extraordinary mental clarity connected to your relationship checklist. Perhaps you’ll even recognize that you’re better off staying alone rather than being in the wrong company—be proud of yourself for knowing that. If there is someone who wants to be in your life who isn’t giving as much as they’re trying to get, you won’t have it. Good for you! In addition, those already in commitments may feel more in tune than ever. In fact, you might be finishing each other’s sentences.

Taurus

Your love life might be negatively affected by financial concerns. Mars is currently in your earned income sector and will run right into Neptune on Wednesday. There is a strong possibility that a financial loss will arrive this week—some difficulty could also start up around your efforts to make money. Other things in your romantic situation may fall to the wayside, particularly since your sign is known for its desire for security. When your money isn’t right, Taurus, it might seem like nothing else works! If you find yourself floundering in matters of the heart, remember, it’s all connected to your deeper security needs. Fix your foundations first.

Gemini

Thoughts of romance could be filling your mind! Mental Mercury enters your 5th House of Pleasure on Monday, and now that he’s back on track moving direct, you can think more clearly about your love life happenings. At any moment, you may have to make a decision about what you put your focus on and who you give your mental energy to. If single, you can focus on sharing conversations with someone who seems genuinely interested in getting to know you. You’re not about to chase anyone who’s playing hard to get. If attached, you and your sweetheart may want to indulge in something you both are certain you’ll enjoy.

Cancer

You may only be interested in romance if it aligns with stability. Nothing frivolous or uncertain for you, Cancer, thank you very much! The cosmos is supporting you to build strong relationships. There is nothing exciting about a scenario where a love interest isn’t absolutely positive that they want to build a life with you or nurture the life you’ve already built. You’re focused on foundations in love, so if you’re already coupled and the bones of your relationship house aren’t solid, you’ll be focused on repairs. Both of you can work together to solidify your love. On the other hand, if you’re single and there is even one red flag with a potential person, you’re out.

Leo

An unwanted advance from a peer in your social circle might leave you feeling more confused than flattered. This person was likely someone you saw only as a friend—maybe even just an acquaintance. Perhaps they spilled their feelings under the influence of too much alcohol or another intoxicant, or might be in an emotionally vulnerable place when this happens. You might feel completely thrown off guard at first and not know how to deal with it. Once this person realizes that it’s not reciprocated, however, they’ll probably feel quite embarrassed. Be sensitive where possible, but don’t hesitate to remain true to your boundaries.

Virgo

The value of a potential relationship (or a current one) is ready for you to explore. If there is someone who is older or more established than you in your life who expresses romantic interest, you can clearly see this person’s worth. Loving Venus and helpful Saturn are showing you how well put together this possible connection is and how good their intentions are. Even if your heart isn’t automatically skipping a beat in their presence, you’ll probably feel this connection is worth exploring—and it most likely is! If you’re in a connection where children are being raised, you may feel especially proud of your mate’s parenting skills.

Libra

You’re in a solid position this week to make excellent decisions for your life—including your love life. Witty Mercury enters Libra on Monday, and with this cosmic communicator on your side, you’ll be able to communicate gracefully about what you want, need, and deserve in a love connection—without coming across selfishly. Venus, also in your sign, will dance into a perfect trine to stabilizing Saturn on Friday. She and Saturn are inspiring the most reliable romantic possibilities. Stability is sexy, and you’d wise to cherish a connection where you know you can rely on the person you’re with.

Scorpio

You’re likely holding your cards close to your chest when it comes to love and romantic matters. The planets are pushing you to keep up a poker face and not let on if you have a crush on a certain someone—and this is for your own protection. You could end up spending this week investigating (or soul-searching) in order to truly decipher whether or not this person is or would be a good match, or if you’re only comfortable with them because red flags feel like home to you. If the latter is the case, you know your mindset isn’t helpful in the long run, you can see and handle it! You’ve got this, Scorpio.

Sagittarius

Uncertainty in a love connection might have you second guessing whether or not your partnership (or your ideal partnership) makes sense long-term. The problem likely revolves around some confusion with domestic matters. You and your lover might not agree about expanding your family or on living arrangements. Perhaps only one of you is ready to start a family, or you thought you were ready to live with your sweetheart—then, once you made this commitment, both of your realized it was too much, too soon. If single, you may not want family members to weigh in on your love life. No matter how well-meaning they are, they probably won’t be helpful.

Capricorn

Status and romance are now twining together in your life. If you’re single, you might mainly be interested in exploring a love connection with someone who elevates your status. Perhaps this person will be connected to your career. They may even have the ability to help you get ahead professionally in an honest way. You might genuinely find someone with authority attractive—perhaps you’re already crushing on your boss or someone else you need to report to. If you’re currently in a relationship, you could find yourself asking your partner for professional advice. They can help you make a vital decision.

Aquarius

Your romantic dreams may feel crushed at this time. It’s possible that someone you have interest in will reveal that they’re less than above board in character. While you might initially make excuses for this person, it will probably soon become clear that you must face reality. You can’t justify someone else’s bad behavior simply because you have feelings for them, no matter how tempting it is. In some cases, this could lead to a break up—but that’s only likely if you have been casually dating. If you’re in an otherwise solid relationship, this might just be a week where passion slows down. You’re just not in the mood!

Pisces

You don’t have to stick around for any superficial conversation! Instead, you can make a splash in the deep matter of your partner’s or love interest’s mental capacity. You’re genuinely capable of understanding what makes someone else tick now that Mercury is back in your 8th House of Depth. Because of this, you’ll have an edge in relating—and relationships. Let the planet of wit inspire you to ask exactly the right questions and support you as you get to know someone you might want to date, or work to enhance intimacy with a current partner. If there is an uncomfortable conversation that needs to happen between you and a lover, you can handle it with grace.

