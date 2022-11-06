Your Weekly Love Horoscope Predicts Unexpected Twists & Turns in Your Love Life

Scroll To See More Images

Get ready, because your love horoscope for the week of November 7 to 13 is definitely a wild card. Right now, anything goes! Prepare for unexpected twists and turns to unfold in your love life and in your relationships, because we’re all on the brink of change.

On November 8 at 6:02 a.m. ET, an erratic total lunar eclipse in Taurus will shake things up and show you who you’re ready to be with. However, in order to find the right person, you need to be willing to let go of stagnant relationships and stressful situationships. This blood moon is likely to stir up a crisis for anyone already in an unsteady romantic connection. Difficulty connected to sharing resources in relationships may also be a theme for many of us. We might find it harder than we thought to give up something for a current or potential partner. Freedom could seem more important than intimacy, and if that’s the case, we’re likely to bolt.

Fortunately, matters of the heart are more supported at the end of the week. Venus will be at a gorgeous link to Neptune on Thursday and Pluto on Sunday. Singles looking for a love connection might find that perfect combination of a spiritual link combined with intense chemistry. For those already coupled, look forward to less stress and more interest in sharing love.

Here’s what your love horoscope for the week of November 7 to 13 is bringing to your attention, according to your sun sign, Venus sign and/or rising sign:

Aries

Budget issues may plague you this week, particularly if you’re coupled. Tuesday’s Lunar Eclipse creates radical changes in whatever money you share with your mate—including any debt. It’s possible that you’ll find out your partner has been doing something that’s been slowly derailing your long-term financial plans, or perhaps they’ll suddenly lose a source of income. Being upset with the situation is valid. On the other hand, single Rams have things a little easier. By the end of the week, you might find yourself in a rare position: your secret crush is actually interested in you. The best part? They’re probably almost ready to make a move!

Taurus

There’s almost no way of knowing what this week will bring you in matters of the heart! A wildcard of a Lunar Eclipse empowers your sign on Tuesday. This is sure to reverberate through to your love life, no matter what your current relationship status looks like. Already in a relationship? You’ve potentially been feeling more stifled than usual, perhaps to the point where you feel like you need to break free from the hold your partner has on you. If you’re totally single, you might meet someone worthwhile but have trouble convincing yourself to explore the connection. Regardless of your situation, you’re probably worried about losing your independence. Try to remain steady despite any cosmic storms.

Gemini

Love life concerns may cause physical discomfort this week. You might be dealing with a health condition that seems to have arrived from nowhere. If that is the case, make an effort to dig into the possible causes. Simmering romantic resentment could have turned toxic, and is now manifesting in your physical body. Don’t let this drag you down any longer! Your mind and body are strongly connected, so when you know something isn’t right in your love life, address it as soon as possible. That said, single Geminis fall for someone who is literally a healer. Keep your eyes open for prospective partners in the medical field, or someone such as a spiritual or emotional healer.

Cancer

The most exciting and frustrating thing about love is that you can’t be certain exactly when or how it will come into your life. This week, the universe is calling down a miraculous lightning bolt for your matters of the heart, but it may turn out to be one of those situations where you wish it didn’t happen at all. One possibility is that one of your friends blurts out romantic feelings for you when you don’t feel the same. Try to handle it with grace. Love should be steadier if you’re already in a relationship. Let the deep power behind your love connection buoy you up!

Leo

You might not recognize how your love life will fit in with your career and home life. This can become a source of stress—and it may get exponentially more worrisome if you’re starting to feel like your partner is not blending well with your life as a whole. One example is that your lover is not supportive of your career path. Another would be your sweetheart having a serious disagreement with a close family member of yours. Either of these scenarios might turn into a deal breaker this week. Single? There could be success if you allow a relative to set you up on a date. Be open to unpredictable opportunities.

Virgo

A radical awakening that shifts your perspective about love almost instantly could strike you very soon. It will serve as a mental wrecking ball that clears away the debris that has been cluttering both your mind and your heart. You may, for example, have created a certain set of beliefs and expectations about love and relationships based on past experiences. Even if this served you well in the past, it’s now probably damaging a current love connection or blocking you from finding anything new. Suddenly, you’re ready to eradicate this philosophy and adopt a more open one. The result? You can see tons of romantic possibilities where you once saw none. Wow!

Libra

A sudden revelation in your partnership might bring a crisis to your intimate situation. Perhaps you or your partner will reveal that an emotional block is preventing one of you from enjoying passionate moments. This could be due to unresolved issues between you that have built up into resentment—if so, now is the time to handle it. Another possibility is that you or your mate are ready to discuss some kind of sexual dysfunction that has been going on. Be gentle and compassionate during this conversation so that you can find workable solutions together. Single? You might be experiencing very similar issues. Dysfunction and repression are not limited to relationships. Looking deep within yourself can guide you forward.

Scorpio

The universe is ringing a cosmic alarm bell regarding your love life—something is happening that you should pay attention to! A Lunar Eclipse this Tuesday in your relationship sector is closely linked to Uranus, potentially beginning a radical departure from whatever it is you have come to expect from a partnership. For some, this means the partnership itself will rupture. This could feel like you’ve been blindsided, but just have patience. In time, hindsight can show you the ways you recognized this inevitable ending in your heart of hearts. Single? You might have the complete opposite scenario: a sudden love connection is possible.

Sagittarius

A secret might suddenly be revealed about your love life—past or current—that completely rattles you. One example could be finding out that an ex still has feelings for you and potentially even wants a second chance. You may have had no idea! Another possibility is that you will find out a current partner has betrayed you in some way. At times like that, feeling downright devastated is completely understandable. Whatever secrets come out are likely to be information that you’re meant to know about. Even if these words aren’t what you want to hear, do your best to pay attention to what is being communicated. You deserve the truth.

Capricorn

Developments in your love life might be about to catch you completely off guard in a rather out of character way. Even the least likely scenarios could impact your heart space, regardless of your current relationship status. If coupled, an affair with someone mysterious may tempt you more than you thought possible. On the other hand, a surprise pregnancy might have you and your paramour reevaluating certain arrangements. If you’re single, there is every indication that you’ll be surprised by a very unlikely romantic option. This can be anything—from your boss making a pass at you to your best friend’s partner revealing romantic feelings for you. Try to stay on your toes this week!

Aquarius

A shocking domestic change may interest you. Even though it’s in the name of love, it likely won’t be easy. Tuesday’s Lunar Eclipse will fall in your home sector, potentially dropping a crisis into your lap—especially if you’re living with your significant other. You and your partner might decide you need a break from living together, leading to one of you moving out. Another possibility is that you’ll get a sudden career opportunity that requires you to move out of state. Your lover has their own life in your current location, after all. Singles have better luck. A similar career opportunity might put you on the path to meeting the next great love of your life. Take it!

Pisces

Your approach to discussing intimate matters may change at any moment—and, in your case, this could lead to more enriching relationships. You might realize that you’re only hurting your love connection (or a possible love connection) by keeping your cards held so closely to your chest all the time. By allowing yourself to be vulnerable and talk about something that requires you to trust someone else, you’re actually setting yourself up to take back your power, not give it up. It’s time to get out of your comfort zone and say something you never said before! Doing so should help you obtain the kind of love you once thought was only a pipe dream.

