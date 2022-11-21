Your Weekly Love Horoscope Wants You to Spice Things Up & Unleash Your Wild Side

Scroll To See More Images

Your love horoscope for the week of November 21 to 27 feels hopeful, so embrace all the many possibilities in love you’re about to be given. Sagittarius season begins this week, opening your heart to new forms of affection and your mind to a new understanding of keeping the spark alive. After all, Sagittarius is the mutable fire sign that never fails to spice things up!

Conversations about relationships can go exceptionally well this week. Mercury makes an exact conjunction to Venus on Monday, softening our voices and minds enough to connect with others gracefully. This makes for an ideal time to broach important topics with a spouse or partner. Our thoughts may also naturally wander toward love on this day. We can focus this by writing something, such as a love letter, poem, song—or simply a personal journal entry regarding our individual romantic situations.

Plus, the new moon in Sagittarius on Wednesday spells high hopes for all of us when it comes to love. This new moon is closely linked to the Venus-Mercury conjunction, suggesting that our opinions about a romantic matter are about to shift for the better as our perspective opens up. Seeing the big picture will free our hearts.

Here’s what your love horoscope for the week of November 21 to 27 is bringing to your attention, according to your sun sign, Venus sign and/or rising sign:

Aries

You’ve got important questions right now, and they’ll likely impact matters of the heart. Fortunately, focusing on your spiritual and intellectual advancement doesn’t mean you’ll have no time for love. In fact, you’re probably becoming more philosophical about romantic matters—particularly in your choice of partner. Get ready to examine whether or not the person you’re with is on your level spiritually or intellectually. If they’re not, you may need to ask yourself if there’s room for growth. After all, without growth, love is sure to die. Single? You are only interested in matching with someone who can meet you at least halfway. Otherwise, you’d be wise to wait for better prospects.

Taurus

Sharing is usually caring—this week, though, you might realize that it’s time to consider being more selective about who you share your most intimate energy and resources with. If you’re single, you may have a chance to indulge in a sexy erotic encounter with someone, but you probably aren’t sure whether or not you should take it. You could find the answer by asking yourself if this situation would fuel you or deplete you. If you’re paired off at this time, the New Moon in your money-minded 8th house on Wednesday might bring spectacular news about your partner’s finances. You’ll both want to celebrate!

Gemini

Love is in the air! Mercury is reaching out for a beautiful alignment with Venus on Monday in your romance sector, followed by a spectacular New Moon on Wednesday in the same area of your chart. If you are single, there is every indication that you’ll meet someone new—and this person may have the power to positively change your perspective about love in vast ways. Just remember that with Mars Retrograde in your sign, anything new might take longer to gel. Be patient. If you’re already in a relationship, your partner could help you expand your horizons in some way. Either way, get ready for a fun adventure!

Cancer

The situation is right for you to have an open-ended conversation with your sweetheart about the division of labor in your relationship. It may also be time to shift arrangements in your love connection to alleviate any stale feelings that might have cropped up lately. The truth is that you might be, well, bored! Not necessarily with your lover and your love connection, but with your routine—romantic or otherwise. Fortunately, communicating this with your sweetheart will probably be easy and you’ll both be ready to brainstorm solutions. Single? You’ve got excellent chances of striking up a sweet conversation with one of your colleagues and then realizing how attractive they are.

Leo

Romance is on the horizon! A stunning connection between Mercury and Venus in your true love sector on Monday encourages both thoughts of love and communication about it. Then, a New Moon on Wednesday in the same area of your chart spells BIG romantic opportunity. If single, you could find yourself swept off your feet by someone you consider larger than life in all the best ways. Those currently coupled may begin having discussions about expanding your family together. On the other hand, you might want to plan a very fun romantic adventure. It could end up being more entertaining than you would have ever imagined!

Virgo

Domestic matters are currently closely intertwined with romantic topics. Mercury will settle into a close conjunction to Venus on Monday, and that alignment can quickly inspire you and your sweetheart to have an important conversation about a family matter or your overall living situation. Happily, if you happen to be buying a home or relocating, you should both love the new place! You may also find it simpler than you thought to agree on decorations or your budget for things like renovations or built-in home furnishings. Single Virgos might want to listen closely—a family member could offer you incredible wisdom about matters of the heart.

Libra

You’d be justified to have an extremely optimistic mindset about matters of the heart this week. Curious Mercury will make an exact conjunction to Venus on Monday right in your message sector. Pessimism about love is incredibly unlikely, no matter where you currently stand in that department. Thanks to the friendly conversation between Venus and Mercury, this refreshing perspective can smooth over any existing hiccups in your love life, and it should also pave the way to new romantic possibilities if you’re single. In fact, it’s possible that you’ll meet someone while taking a short trip—or right in your own neighborhood.

Scorpio

When you know your worth, you should never settle for anything—or anyone—who can’t match it or value it. Fortunately, you’re in a position this week where you don’t have to fight to be seen and heard by anyone. In fact, there is every indication that an admirer is doing everything they can to make sure you know how special you are. Let your heart sing with appreciation, because whether or not you’re interested in this person, their desire should be a flattering confidence booster. If you’re in a relationship, however, your partner is probably ready to make you feel like a million bucks. You’re beautiful and you know it!

Sagittarius

You’re simply irresistible, Sagittarius—especially right now! Conversational Mercury and harmonious Venus connect perfectly in your sign on Monday. This link allows you to speak from the heart to the one you love most. If you’re in a relationship, the planets are helping you gracefully communicate your desires to your mate in a way that allows both of you to understand the other’s point of view. Plus, a New Moon in your sign on Wednesday spells a magnificent personal fresh start. If you’re single, this lunation, closely linked to Venus, might help you radiate so much allure that you find yourself with several dating prospects.

Capricorn

Aquarius

Whether you’re single or attached, you’ll want to make the most of any social opportunities that have a chance to benefit your love life. Mercury and Venus align in your friendship sector on Monday, creating gorgeous energy for you to talk with friends about love. You might request advice about a current romantic scenario, or you could listen as one of your friends tells you that they have the ideal person to set you up with. It’s also possible that this is the week you’ll muster up the courage to speak to a friend about the romantic feelings you’ve grown to have for them. Go for it!

Pisces

You might have a major crush on your boss or someone else who has authority or a leadership role in your industry. Even if this normally wouldn’t go anywhere, this week, the two of you could share a conversation that leads you to believe the feeling just might be mutual. Although this can easily get messy, and you might not want anything other than the fun of a simple flirtation, you will surely be flattered. Your career is also highlighted if you’re already coupled. Your partner may have the ability to help you get ahead in your career. Now that’s a power couple!

