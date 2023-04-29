Your Weekly Love Horoscope Says You May Feel Drunk on Romance & Ready to Fall Even Harder

Scroll To See More Images

Your love horoscope for the week of May 1 to 7 says our love lives will be in a heightened state of activity this week. Because there are cosmic forces at play that may rock your relationships, here’s what you have to expect for the upcoming week.

The testy square between Venus and Neptune on Thursday may have us feeling drunk on love, but not necessarily in a fun way. This energy has us feeling all the feels while not exactly thinking clearly about it. Remember, facts are not feelings! Being deeply in love doesn’t mean a certain connection is right for us. With that being said, sometimes the heart cannot be deterred.

Then, a crisis moment is possible due to the unpredictable and potent Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Scorpio, which is scheduled to take place on May 5 at 1:34 p.m. ET. This eclipse will be opposite Uranus, planet of sudden change and great awakenings. Just when we think we can count on something, things might take a dark and unexpected turn. If we’re in a situation where we’re being lied to or betrayed, Luna is drawing it all out. Fortunately, romance gets a lot sweeter once Venus enters tender Cancer on Sunday. It’s time to figure out how to achieve the emotional security we need, because this transit will bring out a different form of love in all of us.

Here’s what your love horoscope for the week of May 1 to 7 is bringing to your attention, according to your sun sign, Venus sign and/or rising sign:

How The Planets Will Affect Your Love Life This Week

Aries

Lies, lies and more lies. That is not exactly what you want to hear in a love forecast, but this week, it sure does seem to be a running theme. Your partner might not be the one lying either—it’s quite possible that you’re the one holding out with a clever “lie of omission” so that you don’t rock the boat or hurt your sweetheart. If so, be prepared for the consequences of potentially getting found out. Another possibility is that you are lying to yourself about the direction of a love relationship, or you’ve convinced yourself there’s potential with someone when there really is nothing at all. Snap out of it!

Taurus

Everything changes in your love life this week. Just when you thought you had it all figured out, the universe is about to create a bit of chaos, thanks to the Lunar Eclipse happening in your partnership sector on Friday. This eclipse is likely to be a major catalyst for either a great beginning or a great ending in your love life. Whatever happens to create such a dramatic event is likely to be completely unexpected, due to Uranus in your sign being so plugged into this eclipse. Deep breaths, Taurus! Just keep in mind that this is fated. In the end, whatever is meant to be will be.

Gemini

Misrepresenting yourself in any way in an effort to impress a love interest is dangerously likely to backfire. Venus in your sign will make a nebulous square to Neptune on Thursday, creating some murky energy in terms of how you come across to others. Even if you’re not lying or doing anything wrong, it’s possible that you’ll cast such a glamorous and charismatic glare in the world that someone will only see what he or she wants to see in you. That may only result in a huge letdown, but that isn’t your fault. After all, you want to be loved for you — not someone else’s ideal.

Cancer

Major landmark moments are likely in matters of the heart. If you are in a relationship, then you and your sweetheart might have a sudden change of heart connected to whether or not you want to have a child together. Keeping things casual? Get ready — Friday’s Lunar Eclipse in your romance sector will bring a significant turning point. You could either uncover just how deep your feelings are or realize that something just isn’t right, and it’s time to walk away. It’s all or nothing in love this week! Where do you stand? Fortunately, Venus enters your sign on Sunday. You’ll love yourself no matter what.

Leo

Sudden chaos in your domestic or professional life is likely to bleed into your love life. Friday’s Lunar Eclipse lands in your home sector, and since Uranus is opposite the eclipse, a sudden turn of events could occur in either your career or family life. This might feel like an intense crisis! You’re allowed to want the support of your partner — of course, if your partner is the problem, things will probably be quite different. If you can’t lean on each other in times of trouble, you might start to wonder how good this connection really is. Single? You’re in danger of pining for someone you can’t really be with. Stay grounded.

Virgo

Love is serious business, but that doesn’t have to mean it’s a snooze fest! In fact, the stability you are trying to nurture in a love connection might actually gel this week in the most beautiful way. The Sun in your 9th House of Expansion will make a supportive sextile to Saturn in your partnership sector on Tuesday. Your partner can offer their grounding presence to you as you reach for the stars in some area of your life. Being fully seen, embraced, and supported in this way should be wonderfully validating. Single? You’ve got this growing feeling inside of you that a serious and substantial relationship is coming soon. You might be right!

Libra

This is not a week for making grand romantic promises. In particular, if you’re in a relationship, try not to promise more than you can deliver to your partner. Venus will make a tense square to confusing Neptune, now in your work sector, on Thursday. Although you might have the best intentions in the world and really want to help your mate out with chores or other obligations, it just may not be realistic given your current schedule. Fortunately, single Librans have a little more luck. After Sunday, it’s possible that someone you respect professionally will offer to match you with someone they believe would be a good fit. Give it a chance!

Scorpio

After this week, you might feel like a tornado hit your love life. If this happens, be gentle with yourself and focus on your own well-being. Friday’s Lunar Eclipse in your sign is not the easiest, but it may bring a necessary turning point. You can make it through! Since the Eclipse is opposite Uranus in your partnership sector, it’s possible that a partner’s sudden behavior will trigger you emotionally. This doesn’t have to be the end of the relationship, but you will be shocked. Breathe deeply and take your time before you make any sudden moves. If single, Venus squares Neptune in your romance sector. Someone who wants to date you could be duplicitous.

Sagittarius

Little problems can cause big issues in your love life. Your partner might be busy trying to sweep matters under the rug this week — and you’re allowed to be upset about that! You deserve a partner who faces harsh realities with you, not someone who turns a blind eye to difficult times. Perfectionist Venus in your partnership sector squares confusing Neptune, currently in your family sector, this Thursday. Discovering that a love interest has been hiding important details about a domestic problem will NOT be pleasing, no matter how well-meaning they are. If single, you might not want to accept a relative’s offer to set you up with someone. This person just isn’t right for you.

Capricorn

Get ready for an instant jolt of excitement that will leave your heart feeling completely exhilarated. Mars is currently marching through your partnership sector and is about to make a positive link to Uranus, currently in your romance sector, on Saturday. When the planet of desire meets up with the planet of surprise and liberation—anything goes! In your case, it’s possible that you and your partner will take a new and original approach to liven up your connection. You’ll be pleased to know that the spark is still very much alive! On the other hand, if you’re single, you could easily make a sudden love connection. Be open to unique possibilities.

Aquarius

Romance is a slippery situation this week. Venus will be in your true love sector but at a tense angle to murky Neptune on Thursday. You might find out that someone is not dating you for the amazing person you are, but rather for what you can give to them — materially or physically. Once the reality of this situation sets in, you may be disappointed, but you’ll also be in a good place to act on your knowledge. No one uses you! If you’re single, after Sunday you might notice that someone at the office is flirting with you. Give it a chance — this could go somewhere special.

Pisces

You might feel uncertain about your current love life—particularly as it relates to your family. Venus will make an uneasy link to Neptune, the planet of confusion and in your sign, on Thursday. Since Venus will be in your family sector, it’s possible that one of your relatives will be the cause of confusion regarding your current love life scenario. They may be inserting an opinion that is distracting or isn’t helpful. Don’t worry: there’s no need to second-guess your own judgment. Plus, if you’re totally single, there are glorious prospects for romance after Sunday! Venus enters your true love sector, encouraging you to open your heart and let love in.

