Your Weekly Love Horoscope Says You’re Ready to Own Your Emotional Truth & Be Vulnerable

Your love horoscope for the week of March 6 to 12 is full of ups and downs, especially when it comes to your relationships and your love life. Buckle up, because it’s about to be a dramatic, healing and romantic ride.

The week begins with a full moon in analytical and detail-oriented Virgo on March 7, bringing your attention to truths that require your attention. Opposing the sun in imaginative Pisces, this full moon will provide clarity and logic to a situation that has felt vague and filled with possibilities. If you’ve been feeling unclear on a relationship, this full moon could provide you with the facts you’ve been searching for. However, expect these facts to arrive aggressively, as this full moon will also square off with combative and passionate Mars! Later on that day, karmic and restrictive Saturn will also enter Pisces, launching a new chapter for your relationships, especially for those born under Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius and Pisces.

As expansive Jupiter joins forces with Chiron—the wounded healer—on March 12, you can expect an outpouring of emotion as our defenses come undone. Because this conjunction takes place in Aries, you may find yourself healing what’s been holding you back from asserting your truth and following your instinct. When you find the courage to be who you are, it becomes a lot easier to go after *what* you want.

Here’s what your love horoscope for the week of March 6 to March 12 is bringing to your attention, according to your sun sign, Venus sign and/or rising sign:

How The Planets Will Affect Your Love Life This Week

Aries

Patience is key during March 7’s full moon. You might feel nostalgia start to build and could even find yourself missing or running into someone from your past. Any business pursuits might be in a state of limbo, so be ready to be in cruise control when the right time comes.

Emotions will also run high as your feelings take the stage. This will be a good time to release any unwanted energy. Take special precautions to calm emotions before you have an outburst. Your romantic life will be more vibrant as your fantasies manifest. This is a good time to visualize the changes you want to see within your relationships. Plan a date with your person or send a playlist to your crush.

Taurus

This week shifts into a more connected tone for you, Taurus. The full moon on March 7 opens up doors to uncovering your soul purpose in life. Keep an eye out for signs from the universe or repeating events when Saturn moves into Pisces the same day.

If you find yourself craving material security, start making a plan for what you want to manifest in the new astrological year and stay present with your current circumstances. Prioritize your personal pleasure and values, and start making a mood board for the coming months. This goes for your relationships as well. Make sure you are surrounding yourself with people that align with your value system.

During the full moon on the seventh, plan something with your lover or a self-love day that arouses the senses. It might take a bit of inspiration to get the mojo working, but once you do, you will feel right at home.

Gemini

Challenges will arise, so take your time and stay present with any inspiration. Sometimes problems can be eradicated through sheer enthusiasm and optimism. Although your plans of action may be prone to erratic changes, this is what can make them succeed.

Toward the beginning of the week, plan a date night and keep your calendar loose otherwise. You will feel more connected to your heart space during the full moon on the same day. This is a perfect day to cozy up to someone special and make your feelings known.

The seventh is a great day for long conversations with your network, friends, or family. Try not to commit to anything without having an escape plan, as you will need your freedom this week.

Cancer

With the full moon in Virgo brightening up your life, the seventh is a great day to invite your crush to a coffee or stay at home and nest surrounded by candles and a moon ritual. However, frustrations may arise, so be sure to release any tension through meditation, yoga, or journaling.

Additionally, on the seventh, any relationship drama will begin to ease due to Saturn entering Pisces. You can overcome any misunderstandings through clear communication. Try writing down your thoughts and feelings before speaking with anyone important this week. Even seeing it on paper will help you ground yourself and step into your power.

Leo

On the seventh, you may come face to face with a shadowy aspect of your personality. Use this energy to shed light on and recognize any self-destructive behaviors. Your shadow does not have to be something to hide; it can also be the gateway to your superpowers.

Romantically, be prepared for a feeling of ultimate union or the deepest power struggles. Try and transmute any tensions that arise into a hot sesh in the bedroom, or sign yourself up for a class where you can sweat it out. Still, don’t shy away from any awkward encounters this week; get your flirt on even if it feels uncomfortable!

At work, ensure you take extra care to see things through to the end, as you might notice yourself getting distracted easily. Do engage in interesting conversations and make known any ideas around the seventh. Welcome any newfound feelings of purpose, and pay it forward for some instant karma points.

Virgo

Some people might take offense to you this week even though you intended to help. Speak to people with your voice and avoid texting. Otherwise, you might be considered cold or harsh. Take the high road and know that any miscommunications will fizzle out around the seventh.

This is a great week for your career; you will notice your ambitious nature kick in. Map out a game plan of your goals and get excited about what you are about to create. Abundance is on its way to you.

By the end of the week, you’ll be more in tune with your creative side. So, let your daydreams take the wheel and see where they take you. Get your paints out or re-organize and give some love to your home.

Libra

This week, you will feel like you are at the right place at the right time. Your charm is unusually high, as you may find yourself mingling with the right people. Things are starting to click for you, so get excited about all the possibilities of abundance. Your self-expression may be more easily accepted by others in your life right now. It is a good time to spread your peacock feathers and strut your stuff.

At work, you will have strength in your networking, so stay connected and keep your contact list growing. While others might get swept up in miscommunications, don’t let yourself get wrapped up in any work drama. You will know how to clear any unsettling energy, so keep the peace, and others will follow suit.

Scorpio

Get ready for a roller coaster type of week — in the best way. On the seventh, you will be feeling extra magnetic but also very sensitive while the full moon is in Virgo. Also, when Saturn enters Pisces on the same day, you will experience some clarity involving your shadows. Your psychic abilities will be heightened this day as well, so keep some crystals in your pocket and devote the day to yourself.

However, try to keep your trigger-happy texting hands in control. Do not talk to that ex unless it is absolutely unavoidable. This is a great time to gallery hop or explore a new neighborhood. Channel any frustrations into a hot night with your partner or some deep self-love.

At work, this isn’t exactly your time to shine, listen to your intuition, and you will know when the right moments offer more action. If any ideas come up, bounce them off a friend or partner to help find the best way to pitch. Adding another voice will bring you extra charisma.

Sagittarius

This is a very active week for you, Sagittarius! Sparks are flying from the moment you step foot outside, don’t be surprised if you see people looking at you differently this week.

This type of energy can manifest either by getting into an argument with someone or channeling it into a hot night of sex. It is up to you how you transmute this energy. Stay safe, wear a helmet, and have fun, too!

If you are single, this is a good week to be out or swiping on your favorite app. If you are taken, plan a fun adventure to reconnect with your partner! When the full moon in Virgo occurs on the seventh, you might need to keep one foot on the ground so you don’t float away. This will be a wonderful week for diving into a new book or learning a new skill.

Capricorn

This week, you might feel some anxiety about love and money but try not to worry. Take this time to ground yourself and stick to a routine that you can rely on and that soothes you. Any changes that manifest this week are growing pains that will help you shift into a new direction that is more aligned with you.

In your relationships, you might be inclined to go a little overboard with spending, so try not to pick the most expensive restaurant and save a little for a rainy day. Try to get outside into nature with your partner, which will help derail the urge to indulge.

On the seventh, make sure you are rested and balanced, as this might be a day of surprises for you. Meet any complications or heated conversations with a logical and grounded mind. By the weekend, you will notice the people surrounding you will loosen up a bit. It’s a good day to hang out with your best friends.

Aquarius

This is a great week for deepening your relationship with yourself and the things that interest you! Expect your thoughts to be inventive and possibly eccentric. You can help people to look at things from a new angle, but try not to push the limits too far.

It might also be a good idea to visualize for yourself and think about how bright you want your future to be. You have the ability to teach others how to remain neutral right now and not let feelings get in the way of truth.

At the same time, be sensitive to the other signs that might be struggling through this week, take the lead, and get them out of their heads. Take your partner to the movies and delve into more cultural and uplifting outings. Join a book club and maybe meet someone matching your mental abilities.

Pisces

It might be up to you to keep the peace in your friend group this week. Let your helpful nature take the front seat amongst any conflicts that surface. You will notice people overreacting and getting tongue-tied, helping them to verbalize their feelings. Saturn aligning with your sun might make you feel more nostalgic than usual, so carry a journal to record any major downloads or realizations you might have.

In the past year, you may have cleared your path to bring more freedom to your life. Now, it is time to see how much work you have done. There is still work to be done, though, especially in your finances. Think about your routine and make sure your time management aligns with your long-term goals.

The full moon on the seventh will have you feeling extra fishy, so take yourself to a body of water or indulge yourself in a day at the museum with a loved one. This is a great day to have deep conversations with your partner and dream about the future.

