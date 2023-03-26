If You’re Single, Your Weekly Love Horoscope Wants You to Mingle—Here’s Why Sparks Are Flying

Scroll To See More Images

Your love horoscope for the week of March 27 to April 1 is filled to the brim with excitement, so get ready for sparks to start flying. Although this energy may be unpredictable and full of surprises, you know your love life could use a good shakeup. If you’ve been starting to feel like dating is becoming stagnant and unfulfilling, you’ll love what astrology has in store this week.

It all begins with a curious and coquettish Gemini Moon, urging you to befriend new people and exchange social graces. And as Mercury—Gemini’s ruling planet—joins forces with confident and passionate Jupiter in Aries on March 28, you’re feeling confident to say how you feel and speak your mind. This energy is fabulous or socializing and flirting, so get out there and mingle.

However, sparks could fly when you least expect it by March 30. This is when Venus—planet of love and friendship—joins forces with individualistic, experimental and eccentric Uranus. This could shake up your relationships and your dating life in a number of ways, and none of them will be predictable. While this transit could lead to feelings of instability and uncertainty, it could also be what encourages you to shatter the stagnancy of your relationship with something exciting and different. It could also be what sparks a surprisingly glorious attraction to someone you weren’t expecting to fall for, so keep an open heart (and an open mind).

Here’s what your love horoscope for the week of March 27 to April 1 is bringing to your attention, according to your sun sign, Venus sign and/or rising sign:

Aries

The beginning of the week may ignite your feelings, as Mercury forms an aspect to the healing asteroid, Chiron, on March 26, asking you to resolve hurts from the past. Use this energy as an opportunity to acknowledge the personal growth you’ve achieved over the last several years while honoring the lessons you’ve learned from past relationships.

The connection between Mercury and Jupiter on the twenty-seventh is the perfect time to reconnect with your sex appeal. This cosmic climate can also help you take things to the next level, so don’t be afraid to go a little deeper with any love interests teetering on the horizon.

Just try not to fixate on any fantasies you’ve dreamt up lately, as an opposition between this lunar event and wildcard Uranus means all bets are off when it comes to your personal plans. Conversations will begin to intensify. This planetary placement might have you going internal for a bit as you sort through your own thoughts and emotions. When you’re ready to communicate, use these vibes to speak your truth and get real with your emotional disposition.

Taurus

The week will feel light, easy, and romantic as Venus and Uranus connect with your sun on March 30. This energy is great for flirting and sweet connections, but it’ll be important that you set aside some time for self-care and your personal beauty regimes. Circle your calendar, and if you’re overdue for a manicure, facial, or haircut, now would be the time to embrace such luxuries. Surprises within the romance department are sure to manifest during this time.

Whether you’re ghosted by your crush, hear from an ex, or receive an unwanted declaration of affection, pace yourself for things to get a bit weird. This cosmic climate can trigger soulmate connections, but you’ll need to proceed with caution. This energy is all about setting healthy boundaries, so while you may feel an extra zap where matters of the heart are concerned, it’ll be important not to reveal all of your cards at once.

Gemini

If life is one big play, your home is the stage poised to showcase your most intense love scenes. Take some time to manicure your personal space on the twenty-sixth and twenty-seventh, as Mercury connects with the healing centaur Chiron and Jupiter. If you’ve practiced poor judgment within past relationships, this energy can bring new perspectives around what went wrong.

Use this lunar event as an opportunity to acknowledge red flags you may have ignored in the past, so you can break any cycles that have been damaging to your love life. Remember that it’s okay to raise your standards and that being selective of who you date doesn’t make you picky or high-strung.

As the week comes to a close, Venus and Uranus connect on March 30, a few hours after Mars and Saturn unite. You’ll likely be a bit quieter and less social than usual over the next several weeks, as this planetary placement asks you to go deep in order to analyze what does and doesn’t constitute a healthy relationship.

Cancer

You’ll be focused on nurturing yourself more than any romantic connections during the first part of the work week, as the centaur Chiron you to spend some time recharging at home. It’ll be important that you use this energy to practice both emotional and physical self-care, but should you feel the need for some flirty company, offer to host at your place.

You’ll feel a shift on the thirtieth when Mars and Saturn harmonize. After the last few days of relaxation at home, you’ll be in the mood to go out and socialize, which could lead to new and exciting connections later in the day when Venus and Uranus connect. Uncertainties about how your crush feels about you could creep up.

The natural response to these circumstances would be to close off emotionally. However, you risk cutting yourself out of the equation completely. Don’t put too much pressure on your romantic connections as the week comes to a close, but feel free to send a flirty text or invite them out for some fun!

Leo

You’ll be a social butterfly during the first part of the workweek as Mercury urges you to step out of your comfort zone on March 26 and 27. Now more than ever, you will gravitate towards your close friends, and it would be wise to seek their counsel if there are any romantic situations you’re feeling uncertain about.

This energy will urge you to be mindful of who you invite over during this time. Should you find yourself on a date this evening, don’t ask anyone to come inside unless you’re ready to heat things up. If you’re planning on spending the evening solo, take this cosmic climate as an excuse to purge your space of any items that remind you of lovers from the past that you’d rather forget.

As the week comes to a close, Venus and Uranus connect on the thirtieth, asking you to take some time out of the day to ground your energy. This is also the perfect time to check in with your health, and if your work/play balance isn’t exactly where you’d want it to be, look for ways to remedy the issue.

Virgo

The week kicks off with the Mercury highly active, which should put a little pep in your step while intensifying your feelings. Watch out for overly dramatic behaviors within both yourself and others, and avoid emotionally charged conversations on the twenty-sixth and twenty-seventh. If any relationship-oriented conversations need to take place, save them for when Mars and Pisces connect on March 30.

These vibes are perfect for opening up and expressing your emotions, developing romantic connections, or resolving hurts from the past. Your perspective around love will shift when Venus and Uranus align on the thirtieth, which will help you release juvenile ideas around love that you’re ready to outgrow.

It’s okay to believe in fairytales, but these vibes will help you maintain a pragmatic disposition when it comes to matters of the heart. If there are any relationship patterns you’d like to break, use the energy from this lunar event to set intentions around doing so. This planetary placement will also boost your intuition, so if your gut starts giving you relationship advice, take heed!

Libra

All eyes will be on you during the first part of the workweek, as lady Luna makes her way through your sign. You’ll notice an increase in sultry eye contact and charming flirtation from unassuming strangers, which can act as a nice little confidence booster. If you’ve got your eye on someone who’s been slow to ask you out, try to get some flirting in before mid-week. If you’re feeling particularly brazen, invite them out yourself!

The twenty-sixth and twenty-seventh will be quite eye-opening for you, and if your crush has any unsavory qualities, they’re likely to show themselves. Cutting ties with others will come more easily right now, and if any lingering personalities don’t bring out your best self, it might be time to send them packing.

Venus—your ruling planet—aligns with Uranus on March 30, inspiring you to consider excitement within your partnerships moving forward. This energy will ask you to take a fun look at anyone who’s caught your eye lately and not think about whether or not they’re someone you could be someone you’ll commit to. Charisma, attraction, and humor are all important factors in a partnership, but you also need to make sure you’re connecting with someone who makes you feel alive.

Scorpio

While the temptation to lurk on your crush’s social media account will be palpable, try not to spiral out of control by combing the comment sections of your latest obsession’s public profiles. No matter what the circumstances are with the object of your affection, you’re unlikely to find any concrete answers in the digital realm.

Luckily, the vibe will shift, giving you a chance to relax and get a grip on your psyche. If you’ve been feeling under-appreciated recently, the Venus and Uranus connection will bring you back into your true self, connecting you with your personal power. This lunar event will also give your popularity a bit boost, as the cosmic climate adds an almost electric element to your already magnetic aura.

If anyone you’ve had your eye on disappoints you around this time, kicking them to the curb should come easier, giving you the opportunity to make way for new connections. Romantic Venus inspires you to get some concrete plans on the books for the coming weeks. Use the momentum of this planetary placement to set some dates on your calendar, but remember to put aside some time for yourself as well!

Sagittarius

You’re in a good place right now, dear Archer. You’re able to focus on self-love rather than seeking approval from others. The beginning of the week will bring good times and cheer your way as the cosmic energy inspires you to get out, embrace your friendships, and seek new experiences. Finding someone to couple up with won’t be such a priority right now, though there’s always the possibility that someone could pop into your life unexpectedly.

Things will quiet down at the end of the week when Saturn and Mars connect, putting you in a quieter, more internal place. This aspect can help you unpack relationship baggage from the past, but you’ll want to make sure you’re being gentle with yourself while releasing any lingering pain from yesterday’s loves.

Love and money-oriented Venus and Uranus align later in the day, shifting your focus toward money matters and personal security. You’re one of the luckiest members of the zodiac, which means love could manifest for you at any time. Right now, it’s important that you focus on yourself and build up your dreams as an independent person.

Capricorn

Watch for synchronicities and signs from the universe now, as Mercury activates the sector of your chart that rules personal foundation. If you’ve been teetering on the fence within matters of the heart recently, now would be a good time to ask the universe for guidance. Meanwhile, a helpful trine between Saturn, your ruling planet, and Mars will manifest on March 30, which can open doors for new romantic connections.

The connection between Uranus and Venus on the thirtieth will activate the sector of your chart that rules the community, pushing you to reach out and meet new people. These vibes are perfect for getting involved in special interest groups, which would definitely help you find that special someone. Even if you don’t meet someone that particularly sweeps you off your feet, it’ll be good for you to strengthen your network of friends right now.

Venus, the ruler of love and romance, will also help you let down your guard a bit. These vibes will help soften you up toward others and act as a magnet for romance over the next several weeks. However, self-care will be the foundation of developing a healthy connection right now, so be sure to set aside plenty of time to pamper yourself!

Aquarius

Your charisma will shoot through the roof during the first part of the workweek, as the Gemini moon activates the area of your chart that rules daily routine. With such high vibes around you, people will naturally gravitate toward your brilliant aura, and it will be easy for your emotional connections to become amplified. Yes, the universe might feel tempted to drop a soulmate-type connection in your lap this week, but that doesn’t mean you should bite.

If you find yourself in the throes of an intense connection or whirlwind romance, be sure to ground and look for red flags. Otherwise, you could find yourself heartbroken and full of regret in the next few months. Don’t despair, though. Things will come back down to earth when Venus and Uranus align on the thirtieth, reminding you of your personal and professional goals.

If any romantic entanglements are taking too much time or headspace away from these dreams, you might need to step back for a bit. You don’t have to choose your goals over romance, but you do need to find a balance between the two.

Pisces

Your love life will be romantically charged during the first half of the week, but that doesn’t necessarily equate to smooth sailing. As the moon makes its way through Gemini and then Cancer, you’ll likely feel as though your crush is being inconsistent with you, which will drum up feelings of uncertainty and perhaps a touch of insecurity. It’ll be important to give people the benefit of the doubt right now. However, if you’re still feeling confused by the end of the week, try moving on toward greener, more stable pastures.

The Venus and Uranus connection on the thirtieth will be especially profound for you, and your psychic senses will get a huge boost. The spiritual sector of your chart will be activated by this lunar event. So, you’ll want to set intentions around the type of partner you’re looking for. Writing out a list of qualities you hope to find in a mate can help you pull that energy in, especially if you light a few candles and meditate on these desires before calling it a night.

Communicative Mercury will amplify your intuition over the next several weeks. Pay attention to your dreams, ask the universe for guidance, and try to fit in some extra meditation sessions throughout the month, and you’re sure to gain insight into what the universe has in store for your love life.

