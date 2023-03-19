Your Weekly Love Horoscope Predicts Relationship Shakeups, Because Mars in Cancer Has Arrived

Scroll To See More Images

Your love horoscope for the week of March 20 to 26 is highly eventful in every way, which means your love life and relationships are embracing a rejuvenating new beginning. Let go of what happened yesterday, because tomorrow is full of opportunities to change this narrative.

On March 20, romantic Venus will align with the North Node of Destiny, bringing your relationships into uncomfortable, new territory. But that’s not a bad thing! The North Node has everything to do with what was fated to happen, especially if it supports your highest growth. This week, you’re embracing a more mature understanding of relationships by acting with your future in mind.

March 20 is also when Aries season begins, launching us into spring and refreshing our hearts! Quickly followed by a motivating and determined New Moon in Aries on March 21, this week is laying down the groundwork for what happens next, so make sure you start strong and follow your heart before you allow hesitation to win.

Pluto—planet of transformation—enters Aquarius on March 23 and Mars—planet of drive and sexuality—enters Cancer on March 25, providing us with something new to work with. Generational planet Pluto has been moving through Capricorn, which means you’re about to embark down a new era for the next 20 years. Passion planet Mars has also been spinning its tail in Gemini for the past seven months, which means these cosmic shifts are sure to shake things up and shatter the stagnation.

Here’s what your love horoscope for the week of March 20 to 26 is bringing to your attention, according to your sun sign, Venus sign and/or rising sign:

How The Planets Will Affect Your Love Life This Week

Aries

On the twentieth, you’ll feel a boost to your energy levels during your solar return that coincides with the spring equinox. People will be in the mood to have fun, seeking new experiences and romantic conquests. You’ll find that you’re meeting more charismatic people than usual, which will elevate your aura to help you manifest true chemistry.

Setting boundaries is an act of self-care, a sentiment that will be accentuated by the Aries new moon on the twenty-first. The message here is to put yourself first. If, for some reason, your crush has a problem with that, you should consider it a major red flag. Luckily, you shouldn’t have any issues taking space since others will be in the mood to work on themselves as well.

The new moon will also put you in the mood to gossip with your friends, little Ram, and love might take a back seat for the time being. Use this day as an opportunity to catch up with your best buds and be sure to get their honest opinion about anyone you’ve struck an interest in lately.

Read Your Full Aries Horoscope For March 2023

Taurus

The moon enters your sign on the twenty-fourth, allowing you to spoil and unapologetically focus on yourself. This lunar placement will generate interest from potential mates. So, pay attention to who reaches out to you during this time, as it could indicate romantic interest.

However, things could get a little tense the following day when the moon cozies up to wildcard Uranus. You may feel as though people aren’t respecting your boundaries right now or as if they’re trying to push your emotional limits. If you need some time out for yourself, don’t feel guilty about silencing your phone and disappearing into the couch.

If you don’t have the bandwidth to deal with the emotions of others, simply relish your single status. Just make sure you’re being kind and nurturing to yourself in the weeks ahead.

Read Your Full Taurus Horoscope For March 2023

Gemini

You’ll feel a shift at the beginning of the week when your ruling planet, Mercury, shares a minor connection with Venus on the twenty-second. You’ll be in a private mood, choosing only to open up to people you know you can trust, which could make finding a new romantic partner challenging. If you do find someone you’re genuinely interested in, give yourself permission to take things slow, but remember that it’s important to take a proactive role in growing the connection through conversation and hanging out.

The new moon on the twenty-first might feel like a breaking point. You’ll feel impatient for change, with a desire to shed your old skin in favor of adopting a new persona and partnership, but the shift won’t be instantaneous. Use the momentum of this lunar event to address any personal changes you’d like to make, but don’t push yourself too hard. When you feel you’ve successfully executed the evolution you seek, it will be time to focus on matters of the heart.

Read Your Full Gemini Horoscope For March 2023

Cancer

Your career will feel especially demanding during the first part of the week, as the Aries new moon activates the section of your chart that rules professional ambitions. While your stress levels may be elevated, it’ll be important that you don’t get snappy with others, especially if you’re hoping for romance to bloom. If there’s someone you’re interested in, be sure to schedule some time away from work to see them, which will help you blow off steam while opening your heart.

Expect the unexpected on the twenty-fifth, when the moon cozies up to wildcard Uranus. Avoid spending impulsively during this time, and try not to push yourself too hard. You may find that people don’t respect your boundaries on this day, which could inspire you to fly under the radar for a night or two.

Meanwhile, this could amplify a desire to lay low, as this lunar event activates the area of your chart that governs the subconscious. Take out some time for quiet introspection right now. It might not feel like the most romantically exciting week, but if you are gentle with yourself and embrace the peace you need, you should feel ready for love whenever it decides to manifest.

Read Your Full Cancer Horoscope For March 2023

Leo

With the moving into Aries on March 20, you are choosing to flow with the seasons. With Aries season in full swing, you’ll be in the mood to celebrate life while embracing fun. These vibes will place you as the life of any party, which can help you gain the attention of potential mates. Try to get out whenever possible, and be sure to send a few flirty looks at anyone who catches your attention.

A huge shift will occur on the twenty-first during the new moon. You may find it harder to connect with people on a deeper level over the next several weeks, as this planetary placement can cause people to put up walls. If you suddenly feel like the world has gone cold, don’t take it personally. Things will warm up sooner rather than later.

The new moon will bring out people’s chatty sides once again, giving you a chance to break through any obstacles that have entered your relationships. Just try not to stress about matters of the heart since an unbalanced aspect between the moon and Venus could send you spiraling if you’re not able to keep a laid-back disposition.

Read Your Full Leo Horoscope For March 2023

Virgo

This week kicks off with a personal shift for you. Mars enters Cancer on the twenty-fifth, pulling your focus toward professional goals, as well as creative projects and personal interests, which could get in the way of your dating life over the next several weeks. Just make sure you’re using this energy to speak your truth, implement boundaries, and draw lines where they are needed.

Mistakes from the past could resurface. Watch out for encounters with ex-partners, and try not to let anger over things that have already transpired bring your mood down. If you must revisit unpleasant memories, use them as motivation to evolve past any relationship patterns that didn’t work out in your favor.

The new moon on the twenty-first will inspire you to take action toward your goals, especially if you’re looking to enter a new field. Use these vibes to research how you can get ahead professionally, but don’t feel like you have to spend the entire day doing so. If you’re feeling lonely, feel free to invite over some company for a night in.

Read Your Full Virgo Horoscope For March 2023

Libra

Take some time out for spring cleaning during the equinox on March 20. Purging out the old from your space won’t only feel therapeutic but can also create room for new items and energies. If you’ve got any paraphernalia from relationships long since passed, do yourself a favor and get rid of these outdated mementos. Freeing yourself of these ties to failed love can help make way for new relationships to take root.

Brace yourself for an unpleasant shift on the twenty-first, when the new moon aligns you with loved ones. Staying on top of your self-care should be a priority, and it might not be the best time to strike up a new romance. Use this time to reconnect with the universe, opening your heart to joy, abundance, and love in all forms.

Read Your Full Libra Horoscope For March 2023

Scorpio

Mars, your ruling planet, moves into Cancer on the twenty-fifth, shifting your focus from your image to your spirituality. Few signs understand the importance of growth as you do, and the stars will align to help your life flourish. This growth in your life will help boost your confidence, allowing you to find love as an independent, self-sustaining individual. Just be mindful that you’re not overly generous with gifts and gestures right now.

You’ll be in the mood to share your worth in the coming weeks, but it’ll be important not to throw your hard-earned money at people who don’t fully appreciate your good nature. If any loose ends need tying up within past relationships, now would be the time to seek the closure you need. If you’re unable or unwilling to connect with an ex to find the answers you seek, take steps to make peace on your own terms.

Read Your Full Scorpio Horoscope For March 2023

Sagittarius

I hope you’re ready for things to heat up in the romance department, dear Archer, as there’s about to be a huge cosmic shift in your favor. Aries season is bringing a huge spike to your energy levels and personal motivation. With your fiery nature burning brightly, you’ll find that your romantic prospects have opened up significantly, but you won’t be in the mood to settle for anything less than stellar.

The new moon on the twenty-first will aspect your ruling planet, Jupiter, bringing an extra dose of luck your way. This energy is perfect for cleaning up your cell phone and social media contacts, giving you the inspiration to finally cut ties with people you never really hit it off with. Use this energy to truly let go of the past, and if you’re feeling off dating apps at the moment, go ahead and delete your profile for a bit.

You’ll also want to remain on guard on the twenty-fifth when Mars enters Cancer, which could also dust up a few ghosts from the past in the weeks ahead.

Read Your Full Sagittarius Horoscope For March 2023

Capricorn

The week kicks off with the spring equinox and the sun’s movement into Aries. This energy is perfect for breaking relationship patterns that may have burned you in the past, allowing you to turn a new leaf in future relationships. Take some time to think about what your deal breakers are when it comes to future mates, and don’t feel bad if it inspires you to cut ties with anyone who has shown an interest in you recently. If you do end up saying goodbye to a potential mate or two, just look at it as making room for someone better to come in.

This planetary placement also loves boundaries, giving you full permission to block, mute, and unfriend anyone that leaves you feeling uninspired. Try to focus on yourself right now, and be sure to reach out to a friend or two if you need advice.

Read Your Full Capricorn Horoscope For March 2023

Aquarius

This is a great time to get a little bit of flirting in, but be sure to keep people at arm’s length. You can sometimes rush into relationships, lovely Aquarius. While the Aries sun might inspire you to embrace romantic connections without caution, it would be wise if you let things unfold more slowly for the time being.

Mars enters Cancer on the twenty-fifth, inspiring you to get involved in your local community. Do some research to find out if there are any holiday events you can get involved with, especially if they’re geared towards singles. Follow this trend for the next several weeks, but don’t feel disheartened if you don’t meet anyone special right away. These vibes could leave you feeling more lonely than usual, but you’ll want to resist the urge to reach out to any of your exes — no matter how strong the temptation may be.

Read Your Full Aquarius Horoscope For March 2023

Pisces

There will be a lot of movement at the end of the week as Mars moves into Cancer. Since you’re so sensitive to the energy that’s happening around you, it’s okay if you feel like you need to take a back seat while you wait for things to settle down in the cosmos.

The twenty-fourth and twenty-fifth are likely to bring some exciting news your way as the Taurus moon cozies up to wildcard Uranus. This new information could change the way you view your crush or even some of your friends, but try not to let idle gossip sway you until you’ve got the full story.

However, if you do feel lonely, it’s totally acceptable to embrace a friends-with-benefits type of arrangement, though you’ll need to make sure both you and your pal are completely clear on the circumstances of your dynamic. The Aries new moon will also come to fruition on this day. Use this energy as an excuse to stay in, and be sure to do some reorganizing if needed.

Read Your Full Pisces Horoscope For March 2023