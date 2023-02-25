Your Weekly Love Horoscope Wants You to Reignite the Spark & Embrace Relationship Healing

Scroll To See More Images

Your love horoscope for the week of February 27 to March 5 is a reminder that relationships require effort. If you’re ready to pour your heart into loving someone and being loved in return, this is a powerful time to heal your relationships by spicing things up and reigniting the magic.

The week begins with a first quarter moon in light-hearted and intellectual Gemini, squaring off with the sun in sensitive and imaginative Pisces. This could make you feel as though you’re speaking two different languages with a lover. Instead of communicating in a way you would prefer, consider how you can communicate with your partner in a way that might make more sense to them.

However, by March 2, a burst of romance and excitement will remind you to actually *enjoy* your relationships. As love planet Venus joins forces with Jupiter in Aries, you may feel highly flirtatious, impulsive and ready to fall madly and passionately in love. If your relationship has been trudging through the mud, now’s the time to reintroduce the magic that has always brought you together. But as Mercury joins forces with steady and serious Saturn in Aquarius at exactly 29 degrees on March 2, you may find yourself ready to have a mature conversation about whether you’re truly committed for the long haul.

When Venus joins forces with Chiron—the “wounded healer”— you may find yourself pressing on old wounds and dealing with unresolved pain from prior relationships. This is a beautiful time to be there for someone, as love will heal your relationships so much more than being defensive will.

Here’s what your love horoscope for the week of February 27 to March 5 is bringing to your attention, according to your sun sign, Venus sign and/or rising sign:

How The Planets Will Affect Your Love Life This Week

Aries

The moon moves into Gemini on the twenty-sixth, bringing a communicative vibe to the table. You’ll find yourself daydreaming about where love might take you. Give yourself permission to get lost in what the future may hold, and be sure to ask the universe to help you get there.

Things will get a bit more intense midweek when the Leo moon enters a harsh t-square with structure-loving Saturn and wildcard Uranus. You may feel as though you’re not in control of your emotions, and marrying what your heart wants with what you actually get could feel like a pipe dream. Be sure to stay calm and try not to let yourself spiral, especially if you learn that your crush or an ex has started seeing someone new.

March 1 will usher in lighter, more celebratory energy as Venus and Jupiter align with your sun. This placement will lift your spirits significantly, helping you connect with your optimism for the next 12 years.

Taurus

The Gemini moon will be camped out in the sector of your chart that rules finance and confidence. Bringing yourself back to a relaxed and grounded headspace can help prepare you for romance to come in.

Watch out for tension midweek when the Leo moon forms a harsh t-square with Saturn and Uranus, who is currently in your sign. These vibes are sure to shake things up within your personal, professional, and romantic life, bringing a bout of intense energy with it. Avoid trying to force romance on this day, as it will likely backfire. Instead, try to embrace a quiet morning and peaceful day.

Passion will hang in the air on the fourth when Mars shares a minor connection with the Nodes of Destiny, putting you in the mood to find yourself a new romantic conquest. Give yourself permission to let down your hair, dress to impress, and flirt shamelessly. People will be in the mood to connect right now, and there’s no shame in taking advantage of the ambiance.

Gemini

You may notice that you’re getting extra attention at the beginning of the week as the Gemini moon shines a light on the things that make you unique. This is a good time to stylize your dating profile a bit, and it wouldn’t be a bad idea to take some new pictures for your social media outlets. The idea is to not only accept attention but to seek it. Once you’ve put yourself out there, you never know whose eye you might catch!

Use the middle of the week to get organized for the astrological year ahead because, on March 1, the celebrations will start under the confidence-boosting Venus and Jupiter conjunction. Use the fun-loving energy to socialize, meet new people, and, most importantly — flirt!

Additionally, this week’s lunar placement brings joy and luck to the masses, but for you, your love life will be affected the most. The more adventure you seek, the more exposure to potential mates you will receive. Just make sure you don’t become overstimulated by all this socialization, so take plenty of time to nap, recharge, and nourish yourself throughout the weekend.

Cancer

Your romantic advances may not hit on the evening of the twenty-sixth as the Gemini moon and Pisces sun clash in the cosmos. These vibes may also make you less receptive to love, and the temptation to put up romantic walls will be real. Try not to stress over letting anyone in or keeping them out on this day, and instead look for ways to relax at home.

However, if you do feel the need to reach out to your crush, try to plan for the afternoon of March 1, when the cosmos will be trying harder to work in your favor. If you’ve been wanting to freshen up your look, take steps toward doing so in the middle of the week as the moon journeys through your sign. This lunar placement is excellent for personal transformation throughout the day and will help you execute these new trends flawlessly.

Leo

Your social life will be on fire during this first part of the week as the Gemini moon activates the sector of your chart that rules friendships. This is a good time to find love through intellect rather than raw attraction. If you’ve got your eye on someone, consider inviting them over to watch a documentary or send them an article you find particularly illuminating and interesting.

By week’s end, Luna will have found her way into your sun sign, inspiring us all to connect on a deeper level. For you, this is the perfect time to bring your crush into your life in a more intimate way by inviting them over to see your home. If you’re not fixated on someone particular at the moment, use these vibes to focus on yourself and practice self-care with dreamy baths and cozy PJs.

Be sure to make a wish to the universe before you find yourself lonely, especially concerning matters of the heart. The other side will be in the mood to spoil you at the moment, so there’s no shame in asking for what you want!

Virgo

You’ll be asked to sort out your thoughts and emotions during the first part of the week as the Gemini moon shines a light on the sector of your chart that rules both career and public image. With Venus currently moving in Aries, activating the portion of your chart that governs growth and limits, you can use this cosmic climate as an opportunity to analyze and learn from any mistakes you made with boundaries in the past, so you can move forward with healthier relationship dynamics in the future—especially when Venus and Jupiter align on the first.

Consider hosting a small party with your pals, and use the event as an excuse to invite your crush over. However, the first should be all about you, your creative goals, and having fun for yourself. Use these vibes to set intentions on how you’d like to develop over time, which is sure to catch the attention of any worthy suitor.

Libra

Serendipitous encounters will manifest on March 1, when Venus and Jupiter connections. With this energy present, your future can change in the blink of an eye, so be on the lookout for new paths. These vibes also bode well for embracing romance, and if you’ve been teetering on the edge of a relationship — you could get pushed one way or another. Just try not to feel heartbroken if you don’t find yourself with a new love interest by the end of the day. It only means that you’re on the path towards a greater love in the future.

You’ll want to strike a balance between being open without feeling vulnerable in order to make the most of this cosmic climate. The end of the week opens the door for flirting, as the Leo moon heightens the romance factor. Your charm will be hard to resist, so make sure you choose your targets wisely.

Scorpio

Your crush might get in your head a little bit during the first part of the week as the Gemini moon activates the sector of your chart that rules the subconscious. You may feel as though you’re getting a little obsessive when it comes to someone you’ve got your eye on or, even worse, someone from the past. Do your best to find healthy distractions right now. Should any hurts for the past bubble to the surface, do your best to accept and release it while calling in love from beyond the veil.

Fortunately, you’ll feel much more like yourself come midweek when the moon enters Cancer. This lunar placement will have you more confident, energized, and chipper, giving you the opportunity to overcome any funk that may have manifested over the last few days. If there’s someone you’ve been hoping to hear from lately, this could also be the time that they finally reach out. These vibes will make you feel as though you can accomplish anything—and you should be able to!

Sagittarius

The twentieth will be an important day for you, as Venus enters the flirty and sensual part of your chart. Under this cosmic climate, themes around what makes you feel secure or insecure in a relationship should be addressed. If you have a history of jealousy or are often suspicious of your partners, it would be worth it to analyze these patterns further. Historically speaking, have you been right when you suspected your exes of infidelity or were you making accusations based on fear? Think about what your future partners can bring to the table to make you feel romantically safe, and then consider how you can healthily communicate these ideals moving forward.

The twentieth will be an auspicious day for you, as the new moon cozies up in your house of personal sentiments. You will feel a swell of emotions during this time but will have the tools to express yourself eloquently and diplomatically. Use this day to let others know how you’re feeling, especially if there’s someone you’ve had your eye on lately. This energy will also amplify your presence, so if there’s a social media crush you’ve been wanting to impress, you can do so with a super cute post—bonus points if there’s an intellectual element involved.

Capricorn

You’ll feel highly motivated on the twenty-sixth as the Gemini moon heightens your desire to partner up. This cosmic climate will give you a competitive edge, so if you feel like your crush has been juggling a few potential mates, now would be the time to make your move and leave an impression. Just try not to hold anyone’s feet over the fire. You’ll feel better about yourself and the outcome of this scenario if it’s based on showcasing your worth versus pressuring others to see it.

Jupiter, your ruling planet, aligns with Venus on March 1, bringing out your compassionate side. You’ll feel as though you have a huge heart with plenty of love to give, but make sure you don’t spend it on anyone who doesn’t fully appreciate you. Your confidence, energy levels, and allure will get a huge boost from this lunar placement, which will easily place you as the center of attention at any gatherings you attend.

Aquarius

Luckily, you tend to thrive in chaos, which will only leave you coming out on top this week. Even with the wind blowing wildly, you’ll want to use the twenty-sixth and twenty-seventh to reconnect with your spirituality. It is said that when you call out to your soulmate, they hear you, so this would be a great time to do some meditations around bringing them to your path. However, if you’re not quite ready to get serious with someone, there’s no shame in just having a little fun!

While midweek will have you focused on your personal and professional responsibilities, the weekend will act as a treasure trove of amusement. As the moon travels through Leo, the sector of your chart that rules the relationships will become active at the end of the week. Grab a few of your best pals and check out any festivities in your neighborhood. Not only will you get a chance to let your hair down while embracing some much-needed socialization, but you could also end up meeting a local cutie. Just remember to put yourself out there if you see someone you like since not everyone is brave enough to make the first move!

Pisces

If you’ve been indulging in a flirtation recently, things could get more real toward the beginning of the week. The Gemini moon will activate the sector of your chart that rules bonds, and with so much love still lingering in the air, it would be hard not to fall into something deeper. If you’re not in the midst of a romantic prospect, use these vibes to practice some radical self-love so that you can usher in the astrological new year with confidence and a full heart.

Midweek will reactivate your intuitive nature as the Cancer moon travels through your house of casual liaisons. As the universe for guidance when it comes to matters of the heart, and be sure to release any pain lingering from an old heart wound. The Cancer moon will usher in an abundance of merriment beginning on the first. Reach out to some of your colleagues to see if any events are worth going to, and get in a little networking or team building.

