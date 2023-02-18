Your Weekly Love Horoscope Wants You to Shoot Your Shot, Because Love Is Worth the Risk

Scroll To See More Images

Your love horoscope for the week of February 20 to 26 is encouraging you to follow your heart and allow your desires to lead the way. Love is always a gamble, but you’ll never win if you never take a chance and roll the die. Embrace the fact that navigating your relationships may feel like a roller coaster ride this week, but it’s a roller coaster you might want to wait in line for all over again.

A new moon in Pisces launches the week on February 20, sprinkling fairy dust over your love life and urging you to lean into your imaginative side and unleash your hopeless romantic. However, February 20 is also when Venus—planet of love, passion and friendship—will enter impulsive, driven and highly passionate Aries. Even though Venus would rather skip over the fire pit of Aries and dance right on over to Taurus, this transit can also give you the courage to finally go after the person you want. And while this isn’t giving you permission to continue pursuing someone who’s not interested in you, it *is* encouraging you to tell someone how you feel. Because you know what? They just might surprise you and reciprocate those feelings.

Either way, conversations are bound to be enticing and shocking as Mercury squares off with unpredictable Uranus on February 21 and forms a trine with primal and sexual Mars on February 22. Who knows? Someone might accidentally reveal their true feelings.

Here’s what your love horoscope for the week of February 20 to 26 is bringing to your attention, according to your sun sign, Venus sign and/or rising sign:

How The Planets Will Affect Your Love Life This Week

Aries

With the new moon in Pisces and Venus entering your sign on the twentieth, you may have juxtaposing sentiments about what actions you should take. You don’t want to shut off completely, but keeping your cards close to your chest or being a little less available will bring a sense of mystery to your aura. You’ll find this to be especially true on February 23, when Saturn and Chiron form a minor connection that helps you understand your emotions.While there might be an ulterior motive for your unavailable disposition, you actually will have a ton of personal engagements on your plate this week!

A shift will manifest on the twenty-second, when the moon sets up camp in Aries, asking you to go out and have a good time with your friends. This will create the perfect cosmic environment to pique your crush’s interest through social media posts, especially if you’re looking super cute while having fun with your pals.

Just be mindful that your coy game of hard-to-get doesn’t go too far. If you truly do share a romantic interest with someone, it won’t serve you to totally blow them off, but it also won’t hurt for them to realize you have a vibrant life outside of your dating status.

Taurus

The week kicks off with the new moon in Pisces activating the sector of your chart that rules friendships, which means you should seek emotional fulfillment within your peer group before you look for it romantically. These vibes will be especially poignant on the twenty-second, as the Aries moon cozies up to lovely Venus, asking you to practice self-love and healthy boundaries.

Going within right now can help bring clarity to your romantic path, so don’t feel bad about indulging in some quiet time for self-reflection. You’ll see some serious action heat up in your love life too. This cosmic climate has no patience for games, and people will show you who they really are. If your crush isn’t living up to your expectations, you should take it as a huge red flag and get out while you still can.

On the plus side, if you are entangled with the right person, things could heat up in the emotional, physical, and intellectual realms. Emotional breakthroughs will manifest this week. If there’s someone you’re hoping to grow closer to, use these vibes to break down barriers while holding space for honest and transparent conversations.

Gemini

You’ll likely feel unsure about the future and how deeply you want to commit to someone during the first part of the week when the new moon in Pisces swims through the career sector of your chart. Don’t let anyone pressure you into moving forward with them, and remember that it’s okay to stand still during moments of uncertainty.

The twentieth will bring a significant shift your way due to Venus entering Aries. You’ll feel more in tune with what you want during this cosmic climate, and the universe will push you to follow your gut. This energy will act as an accelerant to your goals, plans, and relationships, so if something doesn’t feel right, don’t do it.

A harsh square between these two planets and Saturn could lead to issues with boundaries, so you’ll need to remain strong within your personal disposition. This will usher in a soft, romantic, and dreamy vibe, marking the perfect occasion for a date with that special someone. If you’re not in the mood to pair up, use these vibes to float away and fantasize about what the future holds.

Cancer

Speaking your truth is sexy, dear crab, especially if you can do so artistically. Nurturing your expressive side will make you more appealing to others this week, all while building up your sense of self and confidence. No, you don’t have to become the next Picasso, but with three celestial bodies camped out in the sector of your chart that rules creativity, you’ll be pulled toward inspiring people, activities, and projects. These vibes will feel especially prominent on February 21, when Mercury and Uranus square off.

However, internal conflict could arise due to the harsh nature of these aspects, but if you’re able to push through and believe in yourself, you should come out on top. Your energy will be particularly magnetic and appealing on the twenty-second when the Aries moon and Venus unite.

This cosmic climate is perfect for flirting or spending time with your crush, as you’re sure to leave an impression on anyone you encounter. You’ll feel tapped into both yourself and the universe, giving you a serene quality that others will be drawn to. Just be careful that you’re not surrounding yourself with bad influences or toxic people, as you’ll be especially sensitive to the energy of others.

Leo

You’ll feel wild, free, and creative on the twentieth, giving you the opportunity to have fun with your friends and embrace adventure until later on in the evening during the new moon. You’ll be asked to shift gears in order to handle your responsibilities, just in time for the work week to begin. You won’t have much time for romance during the first half of the work week, and by mid-week, you’ll be overdue for rest and a quiet evening at home.

Luckily, the cosmos has some fun in store for you on the twenty-sixth when Mercury and Uranus square off. Use these vibes to celebrate life and embrace optimism. People will be in the mood to say “yes” on this day, so if there’s someone specific you have your eye on, ask them out for coffee or cocktails.

The rest of the week is especially healing for your heart. If any emotional wounds need mending or forgiveness that needs granting, now would be the time to strive for such outcomes.

Virgo

You expect people to stand by their word, dear Virgo, and this week the universe will ask you to take a closer look at how others are conversing with you. With the sun, Mercury, and Mars all camped out in making a heady connection on the twenty-second, right after the new moon in Pisces occurs on the twentieth, personal dialogue will have a heavy role to play in any budding romances you’ve got on the periphery.

You’ll want to pay extra attention to what your crush is saying. If you find that they’re not able to make good on their promises, you should take it as a serious red flag. Just remember to use a pragmatic and logical approach while analyzing others right now. Your high standards often save you from bad situations. However, knowing when to give others the benefit of the doubt won’t always seem so clear.

As the week comes to a close, more uncertainty is likely to manifest as hazy Mercury and Uranus from a square. It would be easy to get lost in romance right now, and it’s okay if you do. Just try not to fall for any unrealistic fantasies, as an opposition between Mercury and Uranus implies that the words being spoken on this day are unlikely to unfold the ways they’re intended to.

Libra

With your ruling planet—Venus—entering Aries on the twentieth, things are about to get extra spicy in your love life. These sentiments will become amplified under the new moon. The universe will ask you to think about what you want for the future, which includes the type of romantic partner you do and do not want. The energy could get a little heavy while you sort out your feels. So, it’ll be important that you’re extra gentle with yourself while still taking a realistic disposition toward your path moving forward. Finding your personal stability should come first, with romance taking its place as a secondary priority.

Though the vibe may feel a bit heavy at the beginning of the week, you can expect a much lighter energy to take over on the twenty-second when Mercury and Mars unite. This connection will activate the sector of your chart that rules planning and daily routines, putting you in a unique position to organize your goals, all while communicating with the other side. Your hard work will have big payoffs during this time, but it’ll also be important to take some time out to meditate on your goals, and don’t forget to ask the universe for help and guidance.

Scorpio

With Pisces season in full swing, it’ll be easy for you to prioritize your needs over others right now — and you should! Yes, love is all about balance within giving and taking, but with it being your fellow water sign’s zodiac season, it’s okay to get a little self-oriented. Still, getting out of the house will be important midweek, when Mercury and Mars align on the twenty-second to light a fire in your belly.

Unfortunately, a harsh square to the moon and Saturn could put a damper on this cosmic charge, especially if you opt to lay around at home instead of chasing your dreams or new adventures. Try to make plans with friends, as the new moon will activate the sector of your chart that rules romance, which means you’ll have an especially potent effect on the people you encounter. Should you find yourself at a party, you’ll easily fall into the role of “dark, mysterious, alluring stranger,” which is perfect for attracting a new partner.

A sexy romance will linger in the air, which means people will be looking to connect. While these new encounters will be cloaked in fantasy, there’s major potential that something real can come from any romantic happenings that occur on this day.

Sagittarius

The twentieth will be an important day for you, as Venus enters the flirty and sensual part of your chart. Under this cosmic climate, themes around what makes you feel secure or insecure in a relationship should be addressed. If you have a history of jealousy or are often suspicious of your partners, it would be worth it to analyze these patterns further. Historically speaking, have you been right when you suspected your exes of infidelity or were you making accusations based on fear? Think about what your future partners can bring to the table to make you feel romantically safe, and then consider how you can healthily communicate these ideals moving forward.

The twentieth will be an auspicious day for you, as the new moon cozies up in your house of personal sentiments. You will feel a swell of emotions during this time but will have the tools to express yourself eloquently and diplomatically. Use this day to let others know how you’re feeling, especially if there’s someone you’ve had your eye on lately. This energy will also amplify your presence, so if there’s a social media crush you’ve been wanting to impress, you can do so with a super cute post — bonus points if there’s an intellectual element involved.

Capricorn

With Venus entering Aries on the twentieth, matters of the heart should be a priority over the next few weeks. If there’s someone special you’re hoping to connect with on a deeper level, try to schedule some time together. If you’re really hoping to pull your crush out of their shell, the trick will be to do so in a subtle manner. Avoid putting pressure on anyone to bare their soul to you, and instead, arrange for a casual meeting in public. The idea is to create a comfortable setting so the person you want to bond with feels safe talking to you.

The twenty-second will bring a soft energy to the table, and people will be in the mood to escape their day-to-day. You should use this time as an opportunity to get in some serious self-care since these vibes can seriously dissolve stress. Don’t totally step away from communication, though, as these vibes will bring a poetic element to your verbiage, which is sure to capture the whimsy of anyone you choose to flirt with.

Aquarius

You’ll be in an introspective mood on the twentieth, as the new moon and Venus’s entrance into Aries make you extra pensive. Pain from the past or romantic paranoia may find its way to you, but ultimately you should be able to soothe yourself out of any funky vibes that descend upon your psyche. You’ll feel a shift when Mercury and Uranus square off on the twenty-sixth, heightening your intuition and emotions.

The twenty-sixth will be especially challenging. Your mind and motivation will be working together, but feelings of self-doubt or uncertainty around how to manifest your dreams could hold you back if you’re not careful. Don’t put any pressure on yourself to actualize any goals on this day, and instead, use this energy to brainstorm and write out small steps that you can take in the direction you want to head.

However, it’ll be important to have your affairs in order before then. The more secure you feel within yourself, the more likely you are to have good romantic experiences, so be sure to give yourself a big pep talk before heading out to any social engagements.

Pisces

This celestial placement of the new moon aligning with your sign and Venus entering Aries on the twentieth is perfect for communicating with the universe, especially when it comes to attracting healthy relationships. Just remember that inner peace and self-improvement are key factors in bringing in evolved love.

While much of the workweek will have you tending to social and business matters, there will be room for romance as the weekend grows near. On the twenty-second, optimism and luck will come your way. Your aura will have an indescribable sparkle, shooting your charisma through the roof. If there’s someone you’ve got your eye on, now would be the time to get some flirting in. These vibes will elevate your popularity, so you just may hear from someone who has a bit of a crush on you.

