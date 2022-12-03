Your Weekly Love Horoscope Says Relationship Issues May Go From Zero to 100 Real Quick

Scroll To See More Images

Sometimes, love is more about perception than anything else. And in your love horoscope for the week of December 5 to 11, you are all being challenged to clear away the cobwebs clouding your judgment and consider a different perspective when it comes to matters of the heart. Don’t be shocked if relationship issues go from zero to 100, because it’s time to talk about the elephant in the room.

A passionate, intense and gut-wrenching Full Moon in Gemini is slated to take place on Wednesday, December 7. Forming an exact conjunction with Mars retrograde, this full moon could bring your attention to deep-seated conflicts and sexual tension that needs to be addressed. Although you may be releasing all your bottled up emotion, this full moon could also lead to explosive moments that change everything. Remember—you can’t change the past, so try not to make decisions that leave you with regret. There’s a way to harness this energy instead of allow it to harness you!

This Full Moon also squares off with murky Neptune, making us keenly aware of the lies we tell ourselves about love—even if we have good reasons for them. It’s time to recognize that the jig is up! Without truthful insight, romance might evaporate into thin air. Then, Venus enters pragmatic Capricorn on Friday to remind us that a little more caution in our approach to love might not be a bad thing. After all, our futures and reputations have a lot to do with our choice in a mate. Remember: choosing a significant other is about both romance and stability.

Here’s what your love horoscope for the week of December 5 to 11 is bringing to your attention, according to your sun sign, Venus sign and/or rising sign:

How The Planets Will Affect Your Love Life This Week

Aries

You might discover secret information this week that changes your entire view about your current love life situation. It could be unearthing some way that your partner has been lying to you, but it can just as easily be the realization that your crush is secretly into you as well. Whatever it is, once you know it, you can’t unknow it! As a result, your love life mindset is sure to be different by the end of the week. In other news, you might be more opportunistic in love after Venus makes her grand entrance to your 10th House of Reputation. If someone doesn’t make you look good, you’re just not that interested.

Taurus

Information could be revealed this week about finances connected to your partner—keep your eyes peeled for potential issues. One possibility is that you are making more money than your mate but felt like you needed to hide this fact. Maybe you didn’t want the financial disparity to become an issue in your relationship. Whatever the case, you may need to address it at any moment. Things look a little brighter for singles. After Friday, there is every indication that you’ll meet someone who has countless unique experiences for you to more to teach you about diversity than you ever imagined. You’ll love the wise “old soul” vibe this person has and the chemistry will be absolutely delicious!

Gemini

Emotions may rule you this week—except, oddly, when it comes to matters of the heart. You might feel like you’re being more logical than ever about love. A Full Moon lands in your sign on Wednesday, setting the scene perfectly for you to wear your heart on your sleeve. If you’re in a relationship at the moment, then you and your lover could share a sentimental conversation about why you love each other so deeply. You’re capable of being absolutely clear about your feelings, that’s for sure. If single, take this week to manifest your intentions toward attracting a partner who’s both smart and emotionally available your way.

Cancer

Your heart space is about to become as sweet as can be. Venus will enter your partnership sector on Friday as she moves into the mature and realistic sign of Capricorn. If you are single, you could quickly find yourself attracted to someone who you find steady and reliable. In fact, this person might even help you work through any issues you have with authority in a positive, level-headed way. Coupled Crabs can enjoy a phase of added harmony in your individual connections with your significant others over the next few weeks. Romance relies on dependability more than ever—and your partner should have this quality in spades.

Leo

Being a social butterfly may feel like second nature this week. Let yourself accept any and all after-work meet-ups to mingle with friends and colleagues. The more chances you take, the more love you can find. Love planet Venus will be in your romance sector until Friday, so the door is still wide open for you to attract new love or strengthen current romance. Just stay away from any peers you know aren’t trustworthy, as they could attempt to sabotage or steal your thunder! After Friday, if you’re in a relationship, the most romantic thing in the world becomes what your sweetheart can do for you. It’s the little acts that foster big love.

Virgo

The energy at home can affect your love life in multiple different ways. If you’re committed to someone else, family matters may bring you and your loved one together even more than usual. Expect this to last through Friday as adoring Venus finishes her tour of your domestic sector. After Friday, however, single Virgos will have a glorious edge. Venus enters your true love sector at this time, inviting delightfully supportive opportunities for you to meet someone new, start dating, and even fall in love. There might be a considerable age difference between you, but don’t let that throw you. As long as you’re both equal partners in the relationship, love knows no bounds.

Libra

Communicating your feelings in love has never been easier—but first, you might need to sort out exactly what your feelings are. A Full Moon in Gemini will land in your 9th house of Beliefs, challenging your typical perceptions. Luckily, Venus will still be in your communication sector until Friday, supporting you while you smooth over any rough edges in communication matters with your partner. Single? If you’re looking to change that, perhaps one of your relatives will offer to set you up on a date with someone. Be open to a connection with someone who’s stable, wise, and mature beyond their years.

Scorpio

Financial curveballs might be heading right for you! For those who are married or in committed relationships, your partner could lose a source of income or you may find out that they have mishandled joint funds. It could be a risky investment your loved one made without consulting you, or it might look like an indulgent expense they now can’t afford to pay. You probably won’t be pleased, but at least you’ll no longer be in the dark about it. If you’re single, pay attention to your surroundings. Venus moves into your 3rd house after Friday, filling your neighborhood with magical love potential.

Sagittarius

Watch out for an emotional development that might create a bit of conflict. A Full Moon lands in your partnership sector on Wednesday and lines up next to Mars, currently retrograde. You might not be prepared for your partner’s emotional outburst—especially since it’s likely to be about something you thought was already resolved. Think again! If you’re single, there might be an opportunity to meet someone new while Venus is still in your sign until Friday. Unfortunately, you might be emotionally dragged down into your past relationship troubles and not be able to make the most of any new connections. Be gentle with yourself.

Capricorn

You might feel like a whole lot of nothing has been happening in your love life. Fortunately, that’s about to change! Venus has been touring your hidden 12th house, which might be the reason why matters of the heart have become so cloudy. Thankfully, Venus enters your sign on Friday to become a cosmic game-changer for you. If single, you’ll now exude gorgeous confidence that can definitely help you attract romance. If you’re in a relationship, Venus in Capricorn will make you even more appealing to your lover. They may especially admire all of the ways you’re so in control. Things are getting sexy!

Aquarius

The options you have in love might be maddening. Other people could envy you for having more than one choice, but the truth is, you’re over it! In fact, it has likely become more of a frustration than anything else. The Full Moon on Wednesday in your romance sector will coordinate with Mars Retrograde to blow up any delicate situations. Watch out for angry outbursts and the temptation to cut ties with everyone in your love life just to have some breathing room. If you’re in a relationship, you and your partner might have a massive fight about a child—or whether or not to try for one.

Pisces

The romantic tide is shifting! This is particularly true if things have been quiet on the romantic and social fronts for you, Pisces. Venus will move into your friendship sector on Friday, and once she’s here, it’ll be a whole new world. Dating prospects could come out of the woodwork. You might be introduced to someone you have crazy chemistry with at a work function or social hang-out with colleagues. Another possibility is that a friend will introduce you to someone they think is perfect for you. Don’t hesitate to explore. Currently coupled? You and your sweetheart can take part in more social activities together. It’s time to get off the couch!

