Your Weekly Love Horoscope Wants You To Stop Romanticizing Relationships That Drain You

Love can be the most beautiful feeling in the world, but also the *worst* feeling in the world. Getting attention from someone you’re in love with about fills your brain with dopamine, but when it’s taken away, it can feel like a straight up withdrawal! Although there’s drama in your love horoscope for the week of August 8 to 14, it’s also forcing you to recognize that not every relationship is worth your time (especially if you’re not treating each other the way you should).

The week starts out intense—potentially even a little bit obsessive—when it comes to love. Venus—planet of love and beauty—opposes zealous and manipulative Pluto on August 9, inciting extreme feelings of attachment between us all, whether coupled or not. If you’re in a relationship, you and your partner may feel the urge to control each other, which will only weaken your trust in each other. Try to recognize that if it goes overboard and becomes unhealthy, you need to take a step back and ask yourself whether this relationship is worth saving. If you or your partner can apologize and make the commitment to letting go of toxic dynamics, this could also be the start of a healing new beginning. However, if no one is willing to work on themselves, these issues will only get worse!

Fortunately, Venus enters glorious, romantic and adoring Leo on August 11, which is the same day a brilliant full moon in Aquarius will take place. This lunation will encourage you to dive into grand romantic gestures! However, as this full moon joins forces with Saturn—planet of responsibility and karma—it will also let you know when you’ve reached your limit. It’s time to take your relationships seriously, whether you’re ready to commit or ready to make your needs known. Remember that love is more than just a shiny package. The inner substance is what really matters and this full moon is reminding you that without a solid foundation of friendship, all that glitters isn’t gold.

Here’s what your love horoscope for the week of August 8 to August 14 is trying to tell you, according to your sun sign, Venus sign and/or rising sign:

Aries

The universe is turning up the volume on your love life! Venus enters your romance sector on Thursday, creating a window where new relationships can blossom and ongoing partnerships can deepen. You may also feel lighter and happier, ready to embrace the joy of living life to the fullest. As a result of this pleasure-seeking vibe, you’re better able to attract someone your way who knows how to make you smile. A full moon in your 11th house of hopes and dreams will also help bring romantic fulfillment your way. If you’re in a relationship, you and your sweetheart could absolutely be feeling the love.

Taurus

Verbal sparring matches could tug you and a potential partner back and forth early in the week—possibly becoming far more than either of you bargained for. Emotional Venus opposes extreme Pluto on Tuesday across your communication axis. This is a recipe for disaster if you try to control your partner’s mind or vice versa. Fortunately, once Venus enters your domestic fourth house, love’s focus shifts away from conflict and toward family dynamics, nesting, and even entertaining from your home. You might be enjoying family celebrations with your lover. If single, consider allowing a relative to set you up with someone. It looks like a match!

Gemini

Financial concerns may create tension in any current relationship this week. Venus will pick a fight with Pluto on Tuesday across your financial axis—this could incite you or your mate to demand supreme control over how your shared money is spent. Ouch! Don’t worry, because coming to a more balanced decision about money and love is possible by the time Venus enters your communication sector on Thursday. If you’re single, expect love to be on your mind in major ways. There might also be a sexy new neighbor who moves into your building or onto your block. Sparks *can* fly!

Cancer

Your love life might be a little too intense early on this week. Possessive Venus will oppose zealous Pluto across your relationship axis on Tuesday, and you may be concerned that your partner is trying to control everything about you in order to maintain power over your relationship dynamic. This will probably create tension! Remind your partner that love is not something to be ordered on demand. On the other hand, if you’re single, nothing can dull your sparkle once Venus enters your self-worth sector on Thursday. In fact, you could be feeling large and in charge of your life—you know that anyone who has the privilege to date you would be lucky indeed!

Leo

This could be a major turning point for you in matters of the heart. For a start, Venus enters your sign on Thursday. This will offer you extra magnetism and a surge of confidence to help you attract whatever it is you want regarding love. Then, a full moon on the same day lands in your partnership sector. This could bring complete fulfillment to you in a love relationship, potentially involving the attainment of some kind of commitment you’ve been hoping for. Emotions are likely running high between you and your mate, but they should be constructive. If single, a new relationship is likely on the horizon. Even if it isn’t, you should be able to avoid any loneliness.

Virgo

Romantic situations could run hot and cold this week. Are you wondering if that crush of yours is equally interested in you? Whether or not you are, Venus runs into Pluto on Tuesday, and you might discover that someone is not only interested in you but is a little too intense. The intensity of their attraction might even feel dangerous! Maybe you like this, maybe you don’t—but once Venus enters your private and secretive 12th house on Thursday, you’ll probably want matters of the heart to be lower key. If you’re in a relationship already, you and your sweetheart might crave time away from life’s chaos. Do something alone and reconnect.

Libra

Single Libras, rejoice! There is every indication that romantic fulfillment and social fun are both coming your way. Venus waltzes into your friendship sector on Thursday, creating a beautiful energy for you to enjoy more social gatherings and pleasurable moments with your pals. Being out and about more should definitely put you in the company of at least one person who shows romantic interest. A full moon in your true love sector is also happening on the same day. Coupled Libras might be feeling extra romantic—you could even decide it’s time to have a baby. If you’re casually dating someone, you may feel ready to declare your love.

Scorpio

Your words might come out all wrong to a lover, love interest, or even in your own mind. Venus will oppose Pluto across your communication axis this week, and it is likely to bring some obsessive and even paranoid thoughts your way about matters of the heart. Any trust issues could cause more issues than usual, and there might not be any valid reason for this! Try to have an honest conversation with your partner about whatever is potentially leaving you feeling so vulnerable. If single, don’t discard love altogether because of past trauma or heartache. Your mind is a powerful tool. Use it to help you move forward.

Sagittarius

Insecurities might be nagging at your heart at the moment. If you’re in a relationship then your partner might be making more money—which is a good thing. That said, at the same time, their success could feel triggering for you, particularly if you’re yet not where you want to be financially. Do your best not to react in a way that appears unsupportive or let your anxieties bleed into your relationship. Single? Venus enters your expansive 9th house on Thursday and will create an opening for you to meet someone who you can truly grow with. In fact, this person just might light up your life.

Capricorn

Watch out for spats between you and a love interest. You can blame Venus arguing with Pluto across your relationship axis on Tuesday for this. Your partner might be doing more to keep the peace than you—and beginning to resent it. In fact, it’s possible that you’re trying too hard to drive the relationship and are acting more controlling than usual toward your mate. Reign it in! If single, a passionate erotic encounter with someone new is possible after Thursday when Venus enters your intense eighth house. This may be deep psychological intimacy, but it can also turn into something physical. Either way, it’s okay to be mesmerized by a fresh connection.

Aquarius

This could be a memorable time for you in matters of the heart—especially because you’ll probably be much more emotionally open than usual. A full moon in your sign on Thursday creates an opening for you to be truly in touch with your deepest and most genuine feelings about a current romantic situation. If you’re not in a relationship, then this lunar event can help you become more open to connecting with someone else on a balanced emotional level. Also on Thursday, Venus enters your partnership sector. A romantic celebration is likely if you’re partnered. Singles have amazing support for new connections as well. Things are looking up!

Pisces

Your love life is steamy at the beginning of this week—maybe even too hot to handle! Venus opposes Pluto across the areas of your chart connected to “love given” versus “love received” on Tuesday. It’s possible that you will be holding back in giving someone your love because you want them to want you more. Be careful what you wish for, because this is a dangerous and manipulative game. If you’re playing it, the love it creates might not be genuine. Things might require a little more work after Venus enters your sixth house of service on Thursday. Happily, you’re up to the challenge.

