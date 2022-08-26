Your Weekly Love Horoscope Wants You To Be Treated Like A Priority, Because You’re More Than An Option

Scroll To See More Images

It’s officially Virgo season, which means it’s time to focus on building a solid relationship from the ground-up. Of all the five love languages, the one that represents Virgo’s brand of love will always be acts of service, which is why your love horoscope for the week of August 29 to September 4 is encouraging you to focus on actions over empty promises. After all, Virgo is always searching for concrete evidence, and if your words aren’t lining up with your behavior, it *will* become apparent.

Let’s not forget that Venus—planet of love and friendship—is spending her final week dancing through creative, expressive and larger-than-life Leo, unencumbered by the stress of being hindered by heavyweight Saturn. We can all celebrate the playful romantic potential out sea of love holds, so dive right in, because the waters just fine! However, in order to reap the benefits of this glowing transit, you need to be willing to open your heart to some genuine warmth. Plus, a supportive sextile between enthusiastic Mars and generous Jupiter on September 1 is giving you a boost as you connect with your lover and inspire each other. You can also look forward to an increase in libido this week, because the planets are helping you get plenty of doses of your oxytocin this week.

Although there are gorgeous prospects this week when it comes to love and sorting through relationship matters, there’s a chance you still might be tempted to promise more than anyone can realistically deliver. As flighty Mercury opposes over-the-top Jupiter on September 2, you may be prone to sending your lover sugared words that may taste sweet, but will leave a sour after taste if you’re not coming from a genuine place. And if you’re getting carried away, ask yourself if this person you’re willing to bend over backwards for would be willing to show up for you in the same way.

Even if you have the purest of intentions, don’t commit to anything unless you know you can follow through. And if your lover is frequently treating you like a second choice, it’s time to scram, because Virgo season is all about having the receipts to back up your claims. Because Mercury is currently in the pre-shadow phase of a retrograde that begins on September 9, what you say may come back to haunt you later, so make sure you’re speaking from the heart.

Here’s what your love horoscope for the week of August 29 to September 4 is trying to tell you, according to your sun sign, Venus sign and/or rising sign:

Aries

Finally: a happy, easy breezy week in matters of the heart! You’re now able to freely enjoy the gorgeous energy of Venus dancing through your romance sector. She’s been distracted and cranky recently, thanks to stressful connections with other planets, but now she’s filled with pure joy that nothing can steal! If single, you have the universe’s support to find and connect with a wonderful new mate. In fact, with Mars at a gorgeous angle to lucky Jupiter in your sign, you’ll be going after—and getting—gold! If you’re in a relationship, the only complaint your partner might have is that you’re talking too much. Nobody’s perfect, after all.

Taurus

Love starts in the home at this time. Venus will spend her final week in your domestic sector, granting beautiful support to you for any romantic matters that involve your clan or living space. Encourage your sweetheart to spend time with relatives you adore so they can forge or strengthen connections as a group. It shouldn’t feel forced—quote the opposite! Witnessing everyone you love having fun together can be a great source of joy. If you’re single, you might take so much joy in giving love to your family that you’re not even worried about romantic love. And if you are, don’t worry—a major romantic boost is coming next week!

Gemini

Your love life is shaping up to be social, sexy, and fun right now, so be ready to enjoy it to the max! Energetic Mars in your sign will make a gorgeous link to lucky Jupiter, still in your social 11th house. You’re motivated to forge connections to others in group settings and events. If you’re single, this is an ideal week to try something like speed dating or attending a singles’ meet-up in your area. Already committed to someone? You and your sweetheart might enjoy attending a workshop on a topic you both enjoy learning about. You could also have fun going out with other coupled friends. No matter what, don’t hesitate to enjoy yourself.

Cancer

This might be a tricky week to balance domestic and career matters in your love situation. An opposition between Mercury in partner-focused Libra and Jupiter in independent Aries on Friday is the culprit! This is happening across your home and career axes, creating a situation where you might promise more than you can realistically deliver to your mate. It’s possible that a gorgeous career opportunity is leaving less time to fulfill family obligations. You may find yourself saying, “I’ve got this!”—even if you really don’t. Being honest is the best way to avoid any relationship tension. Single? You’re still as confident and radiant as ever, but you may be too busy to date for the moment.

Leo

You might have felt a little bit cheated out of the joy in love recently. Although Venus is in your bold sign, she has been beaten and battered recently by its connections to other planets. Fortunately, even though this is the last week Venus will tour Leo, you shouldn’t have any complaints. She’s free to express herself in the most playful, radiant manner, ensuring that you can attract whatever romantic experience you’re looking for. Think big and be willing to love as openly as possible and without any kind of embarrassment or shame. Love is in the air—embrace it and claim it!

Virgo

Romantic fun may get put on hold for the moment. You and your sweetheart might not be on the same page when it comes to finances. One of you will possibly be tempted to inflate information about money. Still, it’s unlikely that either of you is trying to be deceitful. In fact, you or your partner could genuinely believe something is better than it is. Be careful, because overreaching your budget will cost you! Single? You’ll probably be dreaming about matters of the heart rather than doing anything about them. Let your subconscious guide you as you get ready for an upcoming phase of cosmically supported new love.

Libra

Your mouth might get you into trouble—though it’s more about how you say things than what you might say. Conversational Mercury is in your sign, which is typically a strong symbol of support for all communication matters. That said, as Mercury opposes grandiose Jupiter, it’ll be clear that your partner’s big thoughts might be a little bit too big for their own good. It won’t be easy, but do your best to have tact if you want to try and talk your mate down in a respectful way. Singles may have an easier time of it as Venus spends her final week in your social 11th house. Mingling is the key to romance!

Scorpio

Relief is here! This week, your romantic prospects are much less busy than whatever may have been happening recently. Even if you usually prefer excitement, there might have been far too much surprise or drama in your love life as of late. In fact, the word “boring” might be music to your ears! If you’re in a relationship, then you and your partner can work together in a proactive way to transform something about your love connection that wasn’t really working. If you’re single, you might prefer to keep it that way and focus more on self-care. It will be time well spent.

Sagittarius

You’re being supplied with a good romantic foundation by the cosmos. Mars, the planet of energy, is now in your partnership sector, and on Thursday it will engage beautifully with Jupiter, currently in your romance sector. If you’re in a relationship, then you and your partner can easily prioritize your shared goals involving matters of the heart. This includes having more fun and sexy time together—for some, it might mean conversations about starting a family! Things also look good for the single Sagittarius. Keep an eye out for one or more people who want to date you. They might even start to compete for your affection!

Capricorn

Romance may feel milder at the moment—especially compared to some potential recent drama that has unfolded for you. Uranus in your romance sector will finally settle into retrograde motion, allowing you to reflect deeply on the consequences of any sudden disruption to your love life or current relationship. Single? You might want to take a moment to consider finding a healthier balance between yearning for excitement and freedom in romance versus genuinely connecting to a future partner. Coupled Capricorns might communicate a professional opportunity to their mate on Friday in a way that appears too good to be true. Be sure not to over-exaggerate the possible benefits.

Aquarius

The universe is showering love upon you! Venus is in your partnership sector for one final week, allowing you to benefit in matters of the heart. She will shine brightly and doesn’t want to let anything get in the way of you and your partner enjoying all of the pleasures that love and partnership are meant to bring. If you’re single, you’re still in great shape! Mars is moving through your dating and romance sector and will waltz into a gorgeous angle to lucky Jupiter on Thursday. Have the courage to talk to someone you have a crush on—it might blossom into a passionate romance.

Pisces

Romance could easily bloom this week—especially if you have a crush on a doctor or another person who works to help others. If so, you’ve got a chance to ask this person out on a date. As long as they aren’t actually your health care provider, charming them is definitely possible with the aid of Venus in your work and health sector. Use her blessing to make love work for you! Already coupled? Don’t discount how much an act of service can make your lover feel adored and cherished. Lovingly doing the little things for your mate is what brings on and nourishes big feelings.

