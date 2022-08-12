Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is Predicting Love At First Sight, So Get Ready For A Whirlwind Romance

Scroll To See More Images

Get ready, because your love horoscope for the week of August 15 to 21 proves that things are about to get spicy! You’re coming away from a heavy full moon in Aquarius that took place last week, a lunar event that showed you what is and isn’t working in your love life. Relationships take work, and this week, you’re about to see some of the results of your efforts.

In fact, if you’re keeping an open mind (and an open heart), you might find yourself crushing on someone when you least expect it. On August 16, chatty Mercury will form a trine with Uranus—planet of sudden insight—which will not only lead to intriguing conversations with unexpected people, but feelings that strike you without notice. If you’re single and looking to mingle, now’s the time to go out and put away your phone! How else will a cutie be able to introduce themselves to you if your eyes are glued to your screen? On August 19, romantic Venus will form a trine with expansive Jupiter, which sets the tone for romance and play, expanding the generous agenda of Venus in remarkable ways. Sparks are flying, so give in to the magic!

Ready to take a risk in love? Do it! Action is encouraged as Mars—planet of drive and ambition— enters Gemini on August 20. This is a particularly significant shift in energy and libido because Mars will spend an unusually long stretch of time here, thanks to an upcoming retrograde this fall. We could initially experience Mars in Gemini as an increase in logic regarding what we’re enticed by. If a love interest can’t keep up with our mental acrobatics, we may lose interest. There is also a duality connected to what—or whom—you find attractive. This should prove interesting in the coming months! Mercury opposes dreamy and disorienting Neptune on August 21, making it a notable day for communication about anything—including matters of the heart. Be aware of your limitations. If you’re not ready to trust someone, don’t feel pressured to!

Here’s what your love horoscope for the week of August 15 to August 21 is trying to tell you, according to your sun sign, Venus sign and/or rising sign:

How The Planets Will Affect Your Love Life This Week

Aries

If there was ever the perfect week to discover romantic possibilities, this could be it! Venus is dancing through your romance sector, and on Thursday she’ll make a brilliant link to lucky Jupiter in your sign. This is truly the most magnificent cosmic support to help you move quickly toward romantic bliss with someone you recently started to date. If you’re already in an established relationship, then you and your mate may feel like you’re living out a romance novel. Single? You probably won’t be that way for long! Plus, as your ruler Mars enters your communication sector on Saturday, intellect becomes sexier than ever.

Read Your Full Aries Horoscope For August 2022

Taurus

The universe is amplifying the volume of your heart and your intuition, especially in regard to your love life. The keystone of a happy romantic foundation for you now is probably connected to getting back to your roots and the things that bring you the deepest security and pleasure. It seems that what really lights your fire is probably happening more behind the scenes — and most likely in your home. A week chilling at home could be more fun with your sweetie than nights out on the town. Single? Mercury opposes Neptune across your dating and friendship axis on Sunday. Someone might be sending you mixed signals.

Read Your Full Taurus Horoscope For August 2022

Gemini

Everything in your love life could begin to change this week—and it can all be of your own doing! Assertive Mars enters Gemini on Saturday and will begin an unusually long tour through your clever, active sign. In fact, get comfortable with this energy because it’ll be here until the spring of 2023! What does this mean for your love life? A lot, actually. For starters, you’re probably more than ready to go after what you want after what feels like a long nap. Hibernation is over, and you can motivate yourself to be more social and get your sexual and intellectual needs met in a current or future relationship. It’s on!

Read Your Full Gemini Horoscope For August 2022

Cancer

You might be growing weary of keeping up a busy social life and meeting never-ending commitments with friends or even a lover. In fact, as Mars enters your reclusive 12th house on Saturday, it’s quite possible that you’ll assert your right to lock yourself away from everyone for a while. Romantic goals might have been confused, particularly if you’ve spent too much time doing what other people thought you should do. It’s time to start listening to yourself again! The journey may feel quiet and even lonely at times, but it should be absolutely worth it. Walking on your own is a great way to find yourself and eventually, the perfect love.

Read Your Full Cancer Horoscope For August 2022

Leo

These days, it may feel like you can do no wrong when it comes to love—this week is certainly no exception. In fact, a gorgeous trine between Venus in your sign to lucky Jupiter on Thursday suggests a major romantic blessing is coming! This could be anything, from meeting the person of your dreams to your current partner surprising you with a grand gift or other gesture of their affection. Whatever it is will probably be over the top in the most delicious way — and you could find yourself over the moon with joy and gratitude for how your matters of the heart are unfolding. Things should be beautiful!

Read Your Full Leo Horoscope For August 2022

Virgo

Some romantic struggles are possible for you at the moment, despite the cosmic bounty you may see other signs experiencing. Trickster Mercury is scampering through your sign and, on Sunday, will make an exact opposition to nebulous Neptune, presently in your partnership sector. You and your love interest might get caught up in a confusing conversation. One of you could even be lying about something to the other. Look out for a nagging feeling that something isn’t quite right! Single Virgos may end up too focused on someone they can’t have. Fantasy is okay to some extent, but try to keep your feet on the ground.

Read Your Full Virgo Horoscope For August 2022

Libra

This could be a week where your dreams come true in matters of the heart! Venus is in the area of your chart connected to your greatest aspirations, and will slip into a brilliant angle this Thursday to lucky Jupiter in your partnership sector. Already coupled? You and your partner are probably going to feel like you’ve won a cosmic jackpot in life, love, and maybe even money. If single, this could bring a lucky change to your love life. Be ready! Mars enters your 9th House of Expansion on Saturday, inviting motivation for you to grow with a potential partner in intellectual or spiritual ways. It’s a whole new world!

Read Your Full Libra Horoscope For August 2022

Scorpio

Sometimes, love is a battlefield. You might now start to feel as if you’re entering a phase where you need to put on your suit of armor and prepare for an extended fight with the person you love the most. Ask yourself what could be happening between you and your other half that is bringing on any intense feelings of resentment, suspicion, or anger. Before you go on the defense, examine your motivation. It’s possible that, while your emotions are understandable, they’ve been set off by something that’s actually pretty minor. Singles aren’t off the hook either—this might be the kind of week in which you assume everyone is out to get you, and because of that, you turn away romantic potential.

Read Your Full Scorpio Horoscope For August 2022

Sagittarius

Believing in love is one thing. Knowing that you have the most amazing love in your life is something completely different. This week, having an attitude of gratitude will not only serve you well to help you appreciate a current romance, but it can also put you in a good space to manifest the grandest love possible. Venus and Jupiter, two generous planets, are teaming up to bring you these gorgeous opportunities. In other news, Mars enters your partnership sector on Saturday and will remain in this area of your chart for some time. You’re motivated for connection—but get ready to work harder than usual for it.

Read Your Full Sagittarius Horoscope For August 2022

Capricorn

Healing any family wounds or past trauma is the key to your love life becoming everything you want it to be. Fortunately, the place you’re in at present is one where you can both dive into this type of healing and potentially even transcend your emotional pain for good. Venus and Jupiter are guiding you along your healing journey, thanks to their trine on Thursday. Regardless of what your current love life scenario might be, addressing those core wounds is sure to help you open your heart and make your love stronger than ever. You might also break a family karmic cycle that is related to this. Healing is possible!

Read Your Full Capricorn Horoscope For August 2022

Aquarius

The greatest love of all might now be unfolding in your life. Venus is currently traveling through your partnership sector, creating positive, affectionate vibes. You are likely to feel completely adored by a romantic partner—particularly when Venus dances with blessed Jupiter, currently in your communication sector. Making a major decision to expand your love life in some way is likely. Whether or not you do, you and your sweetie can definitely be on the same page about your lives together. Singles can benefit as well, especially once Mars enters your romance sector on Saturday to spice things up even more. Any dry spell should be over!

Read Your Full Aquarius Horoscope For August 2022

Pisces

No matter how much you want things to make sense in your love life, clarity may elude you this week. Mercury is currently skipping through your partnership sector and will trip over Neptune on Sunday for a harsh opposition. This energy colors the rest of the week, making you feel like you’re getting mixed signals from the person you’re with, or worry that you’re entirely fooling yourself. If you are making excuses instead of making sense, then you’ll know that there’s something not quite right in your love life or your thoughts about love. A lie you tell yourself might be the worst lie of them all.

Read Your Full Pisces Horoscope For August 2022

Can astrology lead us to find true love? On August 12, join astrologers and bestselling authors, Ophira and Tali Edut, to find out as they live tweet during their new Amazon Prime Video show, ‘Cosmic Love.’ STYLECASTER Astrology Editor Roya Backlund and the ‘Cosmic Love’ daters will be around to answer your burning questions.