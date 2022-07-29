Your Weekly Love Horoscope Wants You To Reignite The Spark In Your Relationship, So Get Your Freak On

A brand new month is underway, so quit mulling over the past and start setting your sights for the future! Even though your love horoscope for the week of August 1 to August 7 starts off on a chaotic note, it’s paving the way for you to find the love you truly deserve. It’s Leo season, which means no one is settling for someone who doesn’t blow their mind. Lean into being high maintenance, babe.

If you’re in the mood to make reckless decisions with your heart, you can blame it on astrology. When passionate Mars teams up with erratic Uranus in Taurus on August 1, it will likely tempt you to the dark side and encourage you to act impulsively in your love life. However, let’s be honest—monotony is the death of romance, so don’t be afraid to spice things up! If things have gotten stale, this might be just what you need to get your mojo going again!

Explore your sexuality this week. After all, Venus—planet of love and beauty—will be at a favorable angle to both Uranus and Mars by August 2, encouraging you to dive into your mutual chemistry with a trustworthy partner. You might try things you’ve never explored and unlock fresh, blissful possibilities in love. Things will become even dreamier once Venus forms a trine with whimsical Neptune on August 7. Unfortunately, Mars will also be in sitting in a tight and frustrating square with inhibiting Saturn on that day, which may temporarily stall a budding romance. Expect delays, not defeat!

Here’s what your love horoscope for the week of August 1 to August 7 is trying to tell you, according to your sun sign, Venus sign and/or rising sign:

Aries

As long as your current love life situation fits in with your family dynamic, you’re golden. In fact, you might be happier than you have been in quite some time. If, however, someone in your clan isn’t being supportive of your romantic life, you may feel disheartened. Still, it’s possible to find the balance you need and get things on track. One example might be that you and your sweetheart are trying to integrate your families with each other. You can do so successfully—just probably not in the way you expect. An adjustment period could be necessary. Singles might make an unexpected romantic connection through a relative.

Taurus

A change in your current love life situation might be essential in order for you to feel fully alive. If you feel like you’re buzzing, inside and out, you can blame ferocious Mars teaming up with erratic Uranus in your sign on Monday. The desire to shake up your love life can translate into direct action! Depending on your current romantic storyline, anything from a sudden love connection to a shocking breakup could happen. On the other hand, you might instead make a radical change to your physical appearance or your mental outlook on love. These changes may ultimately be the key to your success.

Gemini

Being trapped between stillness and impulsivity is all too probable in your love life this week. Active Mars and risk-taker Uranus will connect on Monday, and while this would typically result in an urge to take unexpected action, in your case it may feel more like drowning. Since this occurs in your reclusive 12th house, you might be spending more time fantasizing over what you want to do and how you want to do it—instead of actually doing it. This might not be such a bad thing! In fact, you are probably saving yourself from doing something that could easily cause trouble in the future, even if it’s motivated by love.

Cancer

You’ve got some of the most romantically stunning possibilities this week! Elegant Venus, currently moving through your sign, will make a gorgeous link to Uranus and Mars on Tuesday. Since both of these planets are in your social 11th house, it’s very possible that a friend will suddenly turn into a lover. If this happens, you’re not likely to have any regrets. In fact, this is probably more than a one-night stand—it could be love. If you’re in a relationship, then you and your sweetheart can both enjoy more passion and potentially appreciate the attainment of a mutual goal. Don’t hesitate to pop the champagne in celebration!

Leo

Acting with subtlety in romance this week is more likely than shouting from the rooftops how much you love someone—even for you, bold Leo. Venus is moving through your hidden 12th house, which might explain your more subdued approach to matters of the heart. Fortunately, this isn’t likely to make for a difficult love cycle at the moment. In fact, Venus will make gorgeous links to Uranus, Mars, and Neptune throughout the week, ensuring that your instinct to keep quiet and private about matters of the heart should serve you well. Whatever delicious moments you have will probably remain private. You’re not going to kiss and tell.

Virgo

Dear Virgos, you’ve suffered in silence for too long and the universe is asking you gently to come out of your shell, because you’re ready to receive multiple financial blessings! If you’ve been struggling to get your career and finances in order, this month will be the month where all of your trouble gets blown away—that is, if you’re willing to work as hard as you know you can. However, these new opportunities are going to force you to let go of your self-doubt and truly take accountability for the ways in which you’ve held yourself back from happiness. Are you willing to let go of your bad habits? If the answer is yes, August is about to be full of blessings for you.

Libra

You might be about to go way out of your comfort zone in terms of your love and sex life. Something that used to be off limits for you may suddenly become appealing, much to your partner’s delight. A little sexual experimentation is likely, but it shouldn’t get out of hand. It’ll probably be just edgy enough to add some major excitement to your love life, but not reckless enough to feel dangerous. That said, if you’re completely single, it is possible that you’ll make a snap decision to get involved in a one-night stand or a “no strings attached” situation. Make sure you really want it.

Scorpio

Anything goes this week in your love life! Specifically, for those in relationships, you might want to prepare yourself for your partner taking some major unexpected action. This could be spicy—or it could be disastrous. Mars will be coordinating with quirky Uranus in your partnership sector on Monday. Make an effort to be ready for sudden, unexpected actions connected to your lover’s behavior or in your relationship overall. While it could be sexually thrilling, your partner might also have a sudden accident or temper tantrum. Be ready for the best or the worse. If single, you have glowing romantic prospects when Venus trines Neptune on Saturday. A dream lover could be nearby.

Sagittarius

There’s probably a strange situation brewing in your love life. It may feel as if you’ve grown tired of the same old activities and you’ve decided to become more spontaneous and shake things up. The irony, however, is that you might end up planning for more spontaneity, potentially literally scheduling it into your week. What’s even more confounding is the fact that this approach is likely to work for you. Somehow, you can attract someone into your life who is also craving some change, but isn’t reckless about it—or you could inspire change in your current partner. Checking romantic impulsiveness off of your to-do list is exactly what you should get to do by the week’s end.

Capricorn

Surprises in matters of the heart could fall into your lap without warning. A sizzling Mars-Uranus conjunction will land in your fifth house of joy on Monday. This is almost guaranteed to spice things up in your love life by bringing all sorts of unexpected developments your way. It might be a romantic opportunity that seems completely wild and yet, is exactly the kind of road you may want to take. If you’re in a relationship, Venus in your partnership sector will make gorgeous links to Uranus and Mars on Tuesday. Say yes to doing something with your mate that you would normally refuse to do—you’ll probably be glad you remained open.

Aquarius

Early in the week, it’s possible that an unexpected family crisis will distract you from your love life—or even derail it. If your attention is required at home on Monday, just stay the course. Focus on putting out any fires, and once they’re contained, you can return to your romantic situation. Happily, it’s possible that a potential sweetheart will rally by your side and help you deal with this domestic drama as it unfolds. They could come up with a radical solution that actually works when Venus aligns with Uranus and Mars this Tuesday. Single? You could meet someone connected to healthcare or at your local gym.

Pisces

It’s a glorious week for love, and you’re sure to feel extra romantic and dreamy. Fortunately, giving in to your fantasies shouldn’t disappoint. Everything starts when Venus connects beautifully to both Uranus and Mars on Tuesday. With charming Venus in your true love sector, you could meet someone new if single. This may happen while taking a stroll in your neighborhood or during a short trip. This person might even be on your bus or train during your workday commute. Those who are already coupled may feel like their relationship is charmed when Venus embraces Neptune on Sunday. Take advantage of the blessings Venus can bring to your love life!

