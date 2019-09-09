Your Horoscope This Week: This Isn’t the Time to Make Big Decisions

Scroll To See More Images

Get ready for yet another busy astrological week. Your weekly horoscope (September 9-15) sees the planets continuing to focus on the sign of perfectionist Virgo. That is, until Saturday. On Monday, Mercury (planet of communication) continues to align with Pluto (planet of transformation), and Mars (planet of passion) angles harmoniously to Saturn (planet of responsibility). As our urge to express ourselves comes together with the desire to take ourselves to the next level, this should get things off to an intense start—and key decisions may need to be made.

On Tuesday, the sun (planet of self) opposes Neptune (planet of illusion), which can be a call to relax our grip, but not to the extent that we slip up or get taken in by bad advice.

Moving into the week, on Thursday, Mars forges an awkward angle to Jupiter (planet of luck); this expands our options, but it also opens up a walk into the unknown.

All this leads up to the full moon in Pisces on Friday—taking place at the same time that Mars opposes Neptune, which means things are about to get a little hazy. It’s best to make decisions a few days down the line when there’s more clarity.

As we enter the weekend, the energy finally starts to relax. Mercury and Venus (planet of love) enter harmonious Libra on Saturday, making it a great time for relationships to blossom.

How the Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Week

Aries –

You’re busy again this week, Aries, but you’ll be feeling much more open to new opportunities. Once you stop trying to micromanage, you’ll see some progress on a project of yours at the top of the week. As the full moon hits, you’ll feel that Pisces dream-like tone wafting through the air… so make sure to wait before jumping on big decisions.

Taurus –

This week has a fun, but also serious tone to it. You’ll be excited to discover new outings outside your comfort zone. But at the same time, you’ll want to start deepening a relationship as well. When the full moon passes in your social zone, it’ll be a great time to do just that. Go on a date, set a romantic vibe, and live in the moment, Taurus.

Gemini –

As planets continue to travel through Gemini’s domestic zones, you’ll still have the urge to keep your space clean and up to date. The full moon may entice you to feel safe enough to share your true thoughts in a work environment; just be cautious of how much you say. As your leisure zones light up this weekend, take yourself on a weekend trip to enjoy a new pace.

Cancer –

There is some focus on your intellectual areas this week—planning, studying, or researching. While this is all very exciting, your Cancer moodiness could be an issue this week. If you keep an organized list of priorities, you shouldn’t feel too overwhelmed. The full moon lights up an expansive sector in your chart, making things a little more dreamy than usual. Let the feels flow.

Leo –

Time to market your skills, Leo! If there’s something you can do that you think would benefit those you work with, this the best time to voice that. As the week unfolds, you’ll feel a bit tempted to spend a little more—especially around the timing of the full moon. Don’t fall victim to retail therapy. Over the weekend, Saturday will be a great time to network and do business.

Virgo –

Prepare for yet another productive week—your favorite! You could see a slight disagreement between you and your family on Thursday. Don’t worry, there’s a compromise in there somewhere! Lastly, Friday will be a great time to develop your relationship with your SO—just watch out for the possibility of mixed messages (Neptune can make things a little hazy!).

Libra –

This week will shed light on the lifestyle choices you’re making that aren’t necessarily sustainable. You might want to start devoting time to the things you actually enjoy. As Friday hits, there may be some miscommunication going around about what’s happening that night or that weekend. Make sure you’re aware of other people’s feelings during this time. You wouldn’t want to overstep!

Scorpio –

Once again, Scorpio, you’ll see your social calendar filling up this week. And while the events themselves are going to be fun, you’ll find more inspiration in collaborating with others. Everyone’s ideas coming together could prove to be very productive. Friday night, with the full moon in your romance sections, could make this date night the best night of your life.

Sagittarius –

This week is going to put you in the spotlight again Sagittarius, but prepare for that to shift to your social zones in the next coming weeks—so make the most of it! With the full moon directly relating to your family, this weekend you might want to spend time with them. Call them on the phone, visit in person, but make them a conscious thought this coming Friday and beyond.

Capricorn –

That full moon in such a whimsical sign might make things a little too vague for you, Capricorn—and you may be negatively affected by it. Don’t allow your mind to get foggy. Remember: This is not a good time to buy expensive items. The weekend will also bring some networking opportunities as Mercury and Venus link.

Aquarius –

More money focus, Aquarius. You may have some great opportunities for financial growth, but if you’re questioning your own ability, you won’t go very far. You can do it! Thursday is a good time to make an investment in that opportunity. The whimsical full moon moves through your financial zone on Friday, which could give you the illusion that you have more money than you really do. Resist the urge to spend!

Pisces –

It’s a busy time for you now. With lots of social energy in the air, you may feel a little overwhelmed and over-dedicated to others. Make sure you’re being mindful of what you need in order to be productive. With the full moon in your sign, you may be extra sensitive on Thursday, Friday, and over the weekend. It might be best not to make plans with others. Give yourself some space.

This story was originally published on Horoscope.com.