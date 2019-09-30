Your Horoscope This Week: Get Ready for Some Intense Connections

Scroll To See More Images

Despite a slight hiccup at the beginning, your weekly horoscope (Sept. 30-Oct. 6) says you’ll be feeling inspired to connect, collaborate and socialize with others on a high level this week. But first, on Monday, Venus (planet of love) and Pluto (planet of transformation) linger together for an intense and compulsive quality. Once this has eased, the rest of the week is generally upbeat.

(Which is quite nice to hear, considering October 2019’s horoscope warns us to be more mindful of our thoughts and kinder to ourselves…)

On Wednesday, Pluto turns direct after being retrograde for a number of months, and this could seem like a rebirth. As it is currently moving though the sign of Capricorn, goals and ambitions may be approached with renewed passion and verve. On Thursday, Mercury (planet of communication) enters intense Scorpio and Mars (planet of passion) moves into balanced Libra. This aspect could inspire all kinds of interactions that intensify relationships. Expect more invites to gatherings, more chances to collaborate, and more “togetherness” in partnerships.

The quarter moon in Capricorn on Saturday brings a chance to review progress on a goal and decide whether or not to continue with it. And lastly, Mercury opposes Uranus (planet of change) on Sunday, so be prepared for enlivening encounters and conversations.

How the Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Week

Aries –

Pluto turns direct in your responsibility zones this week, which could give you a little extra push on your priorities. Finally, the things you’ve been “meaning to get to” are coming to the top of your to-do list. Mercury moving into Scorpio on Thursday may ask you to get underneath the hood regarding an emotional difficulty. Finally, Sunday is not going to be the best day to get things done. Just relax that day, Aries.

Taurus –

Things might be changing for you this week, Taurus. Pluto’s transition direct may blow open doors you’ve felt have held you back. On Thursday, Mercury in Scorpio moves into your relationship zones—so if you have any questions, this aspect will help you get through them. Mars in Libra on Thursday is floating through your lifestyle zone. Finally, you may feel the desire to quit indulging so much.

Gemini –

Soul-searching may be a big theme this week as Pluto turns direct again. Keeping a clear eye on your finances is ideal here so you don’t become too overwhelmed. As Gemini’s ruling planet Mercury moves into your lifestyle zone on Thursday, you’ll have a sudden impulse to organize your surroundings. Thursday is also a great day to spend a romantic evening with a loved one or a date.

Cancer –

You can sometimes be a little stubborn when it comes to certain things Cancer, but this week with Saturn moving forward, you may feel a shift in the air that promotes you to be more willing to cooperate. Mercury’s move into your leisure zones can ask you to take up a new skill. Over the next six weeks, with Mars in your home zone, you may feel the need to organize like crazy.

Leo –

Pluto’s pushing forward in your lifestyle sector, so you may feel a weight being lifted this week as it relates to your schedule. Mercury, however, moves into Leo’s home section on Thursday so this is an ideal time to organize your space. While these two aspects should make the second half of the week super productive, watch out for productivity issues on Sunday. Things may not go as planned.

Virgo –

On Thursday, as Mercury moves into your communication zone, you’ll do well with any topic that needs deep dive investigation. Whether you want to get to the bottom of a person’s intention or you’re looking for a creative way to present a project, this aspect will help you immensely, Virgo. Lastly, Mars in Libra will take place in your financial zones which could see you coming into a bit of money.

Libra –

It’s no secret that your family life is all over the place recently. Finally though, as Pluto turns direct in your home zone, you may start to see the light. Mercury in Scorpio travels through your money zone, making you interested in spending on a treat for yourself. Definitely go for it, but just be conscious. And as Mars enters your sign, you’ll feel an extra dose of passion over the next six weeks.

Scorpio –

While you’ve mostly felt quite powerful over the past couple weeks, Saturn and Pluto may have put a damper on your ability to truly break the glass ceiling. This Thursday, as Mercury enters your sign, you’ll feel that pressure come off and you’ll finally be able to express how you feel about certain things.

Sagittarius –

Mercury’s influence in your spiritual zone could have you posing bigger life questions. Reflecting on the way you move about the world over the next couple weeks, will help you move past any obstacles. Mercury’s move into Scorpio happens through your spiritual zone, so your intuition might improve. Lastly, Mars’s move into your social zone could see you narrowing down your friends list—spending time with people you truly enjoy is key, Sagittarius.

Capricorn –

We’re moving toward your season which means the next couple months are going to have an intense focus on your goals, ambitions, and spiritual self. As Pluto turns direct in your sign, you’ll get the energy you need to follow through with these last transformative months. Mercury moves into your friendship zone on Thursday, which makes it a great day to meet friends.

Aquarius –

Things have been pretty intense these days right, Aquarius? Thankfully, as Mars moves into your travel section, this could give you inspiration for a much needed emotional and mental break. What’s more, you may find that you’re feeling happier in your own skin over the next couple weeks. Lastly, Mercury in Scorpio takes over your goals and ambitions on Thursday; if you’re prepared to take action on a project, do it now!

Pisces –

Pluto’s recovery from retrograde to direct may be the answer to any friend issues you’ve been having lately. While you’re happy to see these things moving forward, you still may run into a bit of a hiccup when Mars moves into Scorpio on Thursday. Finally, it might be time to travel Pisces! Is there a place you’ve been longing to go? Get researching and make the planning happen this week.

This story was originally published on Horoscope.com.