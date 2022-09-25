Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here & Mercury Retrograde Is Officially Coming to an End

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re at the end of your rope, your horoscope for the week of September 26 to October 2 will give you the confidence to keep going. There’s so much to look forward to right now, and after the intense month we’ve all had, the astrology of the current moment is a downright blessing.

As Mercury retrograde joins forces with Venus in Virgo on September 26, it will give you the opportunity to heal lingering rifts, reconnect with old friends and passionately resume creative projects you’ve abandoned. This retrograde has placed immeasurable pressure on your relationships, but Venus—planet of romance and beauty—is entering the chat and smoothing things over! And if you’re still struggling to see eye-to-eye with someone, allow loving Venus to act as a mediator.

September 26 is also when the sun in relationship-oriented Libra will form an opposition with Jupiter in radically independent Aries, further highlighting the dynamic you share with each person in your life. If you’re afraid to be honest with someone because you’re afraid of how they might react, it’s time to remember that bottling things up creates resentment, which is the last thing a relationship needs. Sometimes, in order to find the balance you’re searching for, you need to stand up for yourself, use your voice and tip the scales. If they’re truly about you, they’ll be proud to see you do it!

By September 29, Venus will leave behind practical Virgo and enter charming and flirtatious Libra. Make no mistake—Venus *loves* being in Libra. If you soon begin to notice your love life heating up and your social life amping up, you can blame it on the fact that Venus rules over Libra, making this an extra special time for you and your main squeeze. If you’re single, it’s an even better time to mingle, so don’t be afraid to use that cheesy pick-up line when the opportunity strikes. And once Venus in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries on October 1, you might just get lucky in love. And since it’s officially the beginning of spooky season, you have every reason to bond with your crush over a horror movie marathon!

However, here’s one thing that’ll make spooky season a tad bit less spooky—Mercury retrograde comes to an end on October 2 (at exactly 5:07 a.m. ET), stationing direct at 24 degrees Virgo. This is presenting you with an incredibly healing start to a new chapter in your relationships, so remember—love attracts even more love. Mercury will be completely out of the post-retrograde shadow on October 16, giving you a couple more weeks to integrate some of the lessons you’ve learned during this retrograde. Take it all in, because already you’ve grown so much!

Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming week, according to your sun and/or rising sign (and seriously, you’re missing out if you don’t read these horoscopes for your rising sign):

Aries

Falling behind lately? It’s no wonder. Mercury retrograde has been encouraging you to get organized for the past few weeks, but you may be dealing with one mess after another. However, as Venus joins forces with Mercury retrograde on September 26, it will encourage you to reconnect with the process and find the joy in your everyday tasks. Not every project needs to be a bummer, so find a way to make it more exciting!

When Venus enters your seventh house of partnerships on September 29, you may be craving deeper and more satisfying relationships. Whether you’re dreaming of romantic affection or simply craving some platonic love, you’re in a beautiful position to start forging the relationships you’ve always wanted. As Venus opposes Jupiter in Aries on October 1, you may feel increasingly enthusiastic about someone, prompting you to pour healing energy into your dynamic.

By October 2, you may feel extra exhausted as Mercury retrograde comes to an end, but you can breathe a sigh of relief—it’s over! As Mercury journey’s through the post-retrograde shadow for the next couple of weeks, you make fund yourself committing to a routine and rediscovering the joy of nurturing yourself in the process.

Taurus

As Mercury retrograde joins forces with Venus—your ruling planet—on September 26, you may feel an extra dose of confusion and intrusion. But through the bewilderment, you’re also embracing the beauty of chatty Mercury and flirty Venus rejoicing in your fifth house of romance and creativity. Now’s the time to reignite that “spark”, so do something that reminds you that magic is real. Your world is your creation, Taurus.

As Venus enters your sixth house of work, health and routine on September 29, you may find yourself wanting to increase your productivity and get back on track. However, don’t forget that if you’re not taking breaks to refill your tank, your body will do it for you. As Venus forms an opposition with Jupiter in your spiritual 12th house on October 1, you may need to let go of your need for perfection and give yourself time to wander, daydream and reconnect with your inner self.

Mercury retrograde comes to an end on October 2, pointing you away from the past and toward the future. As Mercury stations direct in your artistic fifth house, you’re slowly remembering what gets your creative juices flowing and inspires you to no end. You may even be learning a whole new definition of love, so keep an open heart.

Gemini

Your home may be in need of some healing, and this week, you’re getting a double-dose of it. On September 26, Mercury retrograde will join forces with Venus in your fourth house of home and family, paving the way for nurturing, nourishment and compassion. It’s time return to your roots and water them with love and attention. Spruce up your living space, call your favorite relative and try giving yourself the home-cooked meal your tummy has been craving.

By September 29, Venus will enter your fifth house of fun, pleasure and creativity, amping up the excitement in your life! Not only does this turn up the heat in your love life, but it also reminds you that life is meant to be enjoyed. Don’t forget that you deserve to feel passionate about what you’re doing, so set your heart on something special. When Venus opposes Jupiter your 11th house of social circles October 1, you may even make some new friends along the way! After all, like attracts like.

Mark October 2 on your calendar, because Mercury—your ruling planet—will no longer be retrograde. Huzzah! Because Mercury is stationing direct in your domestic fourth house, you may feel somewhat bittersweet about what’s transpired, but also ready to take what you’ve learned and apply it to your life over the course of the next few weeks, because success always begins at home.

Cancer

It’s time to have a heart-to-heart, Cancer. If there are sensitive conversations that need to be had, September 26 is a beautiful time to do it! As loving Venus joins forces with Mercury retrograde in your communication sector, it’s encouraging you to express your true feelings and give someone a chance to tell their side of the story. Remember—words can break just as easy as they can build. You may be in for a few unexpected apologies, so expect someone to extend an “I’m sorry”.

When Venus enters your fourth house of domestic spaces on September 29, you have every reason to lean into your hermit crab self, Cancer. Cozy up where your heart wants to be, which is right at home. You may even feel more inclined to create your own version of home, especially if there’s someone special on your mind that you’re dreaming of cohabiting with. However, when Venus opposes Jupiter in your career sector on September 29, your workaholic tendencies may kick in. Remember, work-life balance is always a must!

By October 2, Mercury retrograde will come to a screeching halt, stationing direct in your third house of close friends and conversations. As Mercury begins redirecting its course, you may deal with more brain fog than usual, but when it finally clears, the clarity will only deepen your understanding of something that’s been boggling your mind.

Leo

What do you place value in, Leo? As Mercury retrograde joins forces with Venus in your second house of cashflow and stability, you’re learning how to tell the difference between what you want and what you need. However, just because you don’t “need” something doesn’t mean you don’t deserve to have it! You may find that purchasing something you’ve been lusting after could have immeasurable benefits for your relationship with money, so don’t deprive yourself of a luxury you can afford for the sake of keeping a tight purse.

When Venus enters your third house of communication on September 29, you’ll receive a boost of social and mental energy, prompting you to share your thoughts, learn from others and explore opportunities to bounce ideas back and forth. However, as Venus opposes Jupiter in your ninth house of adventure and expansion on October 1, keep in mind that the proof isn’t *always* in the pudding. Some truths exist way beyond the realm of facts, data and details. Take a step back and revel in the big picture!

When Mercury retrograde comes to an end in your second house of income on October 2, you may that some of your financial concerns are beginning to ebb away. However, if you don’t do the necessary work to rethink your budget and your relationship with money, you may wind up right back where you started.

Virgo

Get ready, Virgo. On September 26, Mercury retrograde will join forces with Venus in your first house of the self, which is about to give you a major self-esteem boost. However, it all begins with you! Can you treat yourself like you would treat someone that you care about? What would you say to someone going through what you’re going through? You know you would go out of your way to help them, Virgo. Take some of that energy and give it to yourself. ♡

On September 29, romantic Venus will leave behind Virgo and enter Libra, sending positive vibes to your second house of money and luxury. Make no mistake—you’re attracting money like a magnet, so start manifesting even more! You may be gifted with something sweet, and by September 29, you might feel equally as excited by the thought of being generous with someone else. Venus will oppose Jupiter in your eighth house of intimacy, deepening your desire to forge a deep and unbreakable bond with someone.

When Mercury stations direct on October 2, you can breathe a sigh of relief! This retrograde cycle has forced you to do some intense inner work and you might feel downright exhausted. Give yourself time to process all the new things you’ve learned, because you’ve just experienced an accelerated growth period, babe.

Libra

You have every reason to take yourself out on a beautiful date this week, Libra. After all, Mercury retrograde will join forces with Venus in your 12th house of solitude and spirituality, encouraging you to excuse yourself from the humdrum of society and dive into the depths of the ocean within you. Right now, the person you truly need is you, and no amount of external validation can truly replace the healing effects your own brand of self-love.

Venus enters Libra on September 29, which will be super rejuvenating for you. After all, the planet of love is your ruling planet, and when Venus is in your zodiac sign, it increases the potency of that glamour magic you’re so famous for. Prepare to put everyone under several spells, Libra! When Venus opposes Jupiter in Aries on October 1, it will send fire to your relationship sector, inspiring you to get cozy and coupled up. Whether you’re embracing platonic love or romantic love, you’re loving the love either way.

By the time Mercury retrograde comes to an end on October 2, you may begin to feel some of the heavy energy you’ve been dealing with start to dissipate. As you look inward and listen to your inner voice, you’re discovering what it is your soul needs in order to feel satisfied. Spirituality is a journey, not a destination, and all you can do is see where it takes you next.

Scorpio

Ready to heal some rifts? As Mercury retrograde joins forces with Venus in your 11th house of community on September 26, you may be in the mood to reconnect with people from your past and remember what brought you all together. As you reminisce on the good times, it will paint a deeper picture of the current times. Remember the people who have truly made you feel like you belong, because you have the power to create that dynamic once again.

As Venus enters your 12th house of spirituality and solitude, you may feel like you’re reaching the end of an era, especially when it comes to your relationships. You might even feel like you need to take some time to yourself to understand what you’re ready to let go of. Allow memories to resurface and pent up emotions to come undone, because your heart is healing. When Venus opposes Jupiter in your proactive sixth house on October 1, it will remind you that your external reality also has an affect on your inner reality, so make sure you’re creating a world that refills your cup of dreams, Scorpio.

When Mercury retrograde comes to an end in your social 11th house on October 2, it will give you a renewed sense of team spirit and reignite your passion for making the world a better place. However, as the post-retrograde shadow lingers for the next couple of weeks, you may experience a few moments of doubt, prompting you to reinforce your commitment to your overall vision.

Sagittarius

Don’t worry if you’ve experienced a few career setbacks over the past few weeks, because things are starting to turn around. As Mercury retrograde joins forces with loving Venus on September 26, it’s shining a light on all the positive things about your situation and showing you a path toward victory. This is a great time to tie off loose ends and resolve a lingering work-related dilemma, Sag. Making decisions from a scarcity mindset can often limit your progress, so remember—you have just as much a right to succeed as anyone else does.

Venus enters your 11th house of social circles and team dynamics on September 29, you may be in the mood to gather with other likeminded individuals and rejoice in the extraverted electricity. However, if you’re feeling more introverted, there’s a strong chance that internet friends could play a major role in your success this week. When Venus opposes Jupiter in your creative fifth house on October 1, your creative spark will be downright infectious, allowing you to attract admirers and supporters like a magnet.

You’ll start regaining a sense of control over a situation by October 2, when Mercury stations direct in your 10th house of status and authority. Remember—if you don’t fight for your spot at the table, who will? Even if you have to go back to the beginning and start from scratch, your determination will stay with you long after this situation has been resolved.

Capricorn

Prepare to have your mind blown (in a good way). As Mercury retrograde joins forces with affectionate Venus in your ninth house of perspective and philosophy, you’re seeing the glass as half-full and recognizing the power of having faith. If you’ve been feeling lost lately, it may be time to follow your inner compass rather than rely on a map. If you allow someone else to tell you what to think and where to go, you’ll never know what it is that you want. Chances are, the wisdom you’re seeking is already inside you, waiting to be remembered.

When Venus enters your 10th house of career, it will shower your reputation with love and surround you with accolades. You have a much higher chance of going viral or being recognized for your efforts, so don’t be afraid to put yourself out there. You might even be approached by someone with some major clout, because you’re already establishing yourself as a worthy competitor. However, as Venus opposes Jupiter in your fourth house of home and family on September 29, you may find that reconnecting with your personal life is feeding your soul the most nourishment.

As Mercury stations direct in your adventurous ninth house on October 2, you may slowly begin to regain a sense of perspective. It’s time to remember how you like to see the world, because the only person who controls your perception of reality is you, babe.

Aquarius

Have you been sorting through the skeletons in your closet, Aquarius? Mercury has been retrograding through your eighth house of creation and destruction, shining a light on the beginnings and endings that have shaped you. As Mercury joins forces with romantic Venus on September 26, it will encourage you to embrace not only a deeper love, but a deeper perspective. You’re learning that not everything has to last forever in order for it to be meaningful, Aquarius.

However, once Venus enters your untethered ninth house of free-thinking on September 29, the energy will begin to brighten! It’s time to let the light in, Aquarius, because you’re ready to explore new places and learn new things. If you’re living in the shadow of the past, one of the best ways to break free is by making new memories. And as Venus opposes Jupiter in your third house of communication and close friends, you may find that plenty of these adventures can be found in your very own neighborhood. Don’t forget that you have every right to be a tourist in your own town.

As Mercury stations direct in your secretive and passionate eighth house on October 2, you may begin to feel more comfortable asserting your boundaries and drawing a line in the sand. By learning your limits, you’re also learning what type of emotional intimacy you need in your life. And by setting those boundaries, you’re setting yourself up for a loving union that is without codependency.

Pisces

Your relationships are embracing some major healing this week, Pisces. After all, Mercury retrograde will join forces with sweet Venus in your seventh house of partnerships on September 26, allowing you to let love, affection and loyalty lead the way. Whether you’re sorting through issues with a friend, colleague or significant other, you’re understanding that it’s not about winning the argument, but about whether you’re both willing to take accountability for your screw ups. What’s more important—being right or being together?

By September 29, you’ll be in a beautiful position to pour loving energy into your commitments. As Venus enters your eighth house of emotional and financial investments, you’re feeling ready to make sacrifices in the short term for the sake of success in the long term. Relationships are work, Pisces. Making money is work, too. But work doesn’t have to feel hopeless, especially if you’re willing to be patient and allow a good thing to grow. As Venus opposes Jupiter in your second house of money on October 2, you’re embracing an overflow of abundance. Keep an eye open for financial opportunities, because right now, it’s straight up money town.

When Mercury retrograde comes to an end on October 2, it will station direct in your partnership sector, allowing you to turn over a new leaf in your relationships. Even if you didn’t solve every issue or work out every problem, the sheer fact that you were willing to embrace so much introspection shows just how committed you are to forging healthy and wholesome unions in the long run.

