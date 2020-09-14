Your Weekly Horoscope Predicts A New Moon (!) Plus Some Highs & Lows

Scroll To See More Images

Good morning, gorgeous! Your weekly horoscope for September 14-20 is here. This week is one of highs and lows as we navigate a few squaring planets and a new moon.

The week begins with Venus (planet of love) in Leo squaring Uranus (planet of change) in Taurus on Tuesday, bringing some surprises in romantic situations and finances, and they aren’t great. Fighting about money or overspending could lead to major issues later.

However, things look up when the new moon is in Virgo on Thursday. The perfectionist in all of us emerges to help fix our lives and redefine our goals. What do we want to achieve during this lunar cycle? Ambition is boosted when the sun and moon trine Saturn (planet of structured) in Capricorn the same day. When the two hardest-working signs come together, there’s nothing we can’t do.

Unfortunately, the week ends on a possible sour note when Mercury (planet of communication) squares Pluto (planet of transformation) on Sunday. If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all is the key here.

How the Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Week

Aries

Your impulsive spending habits catch up with you when Venus squares Uranus on Tuesday. Yes, it’s nice to be generous, but you have to remember your own needs as well. You don’t need to buy the first round for everyone or pay for everyone’s meal at dinner. You don’t have to be a big shot, Aries.

The new moon in Virgo is in your sector of routine and health on Thursday, making it an excellent opportunity to start a new workout regimen or pay more attention to your overall wellness. The sun and moon trine Saturn the same day to give you the patience to achieve your long-term goals.

Don’t lose your temper and say things you can’t take back when Mercury squares Pluto on Sunday. Your hot head and sarcastic, impulsive tongue could severely damage a work relationship if you let yourself explode. Just walk away. It’s truly not worth the fight.

Taurus

Surprises could come in the form of bills when Venus squares Uranus on Tuesday. Your daily coffee order costs how much?! Sure, you like the finer things in life, but you have to draw the line somewhere. Start making some adjustments to your lifestyle. You don’t have to give up what you love, but you don’t have to do it every day.

Let your inner perfectionist out when the new moon and the sun in Virgo trine Saturn on Thursday. The sun and moon are in your sector of leisure, allowing you to discover new talents or perfect skills you already have. It’s sure to be a day of productive entertainment, to say the least.

Try not to be too controlling in your conversations when Mercury squares Pluto on Sunday and gives your words a sharper edge. You might come off as manipulative when you don’t mean to.

Gemini

Your week starts off with some serious drama as Venus in fiery Leo squares Uranus in stubborn Taurus on Tuesday. It’s hard for you to make up your mind on a good day, but this transit throws a wrench into your thought processes, which could cause some conflict in your relationships. Don’t act on impulse, Gemini!

Instead, wait until Thursday to do anything. The new moon in Virgo is in your sector of home and family life. It’s also the same day that the sun trines Saturn in Capricorn, making you more grounded and focused. Take a look at your home life and see if anything can be improved.

Be very careful with your words when Mercury in Libra squares Pluto in Capricorn on Sunday. Something you say off the cuff could cut someone like a blade, making you sorry you said anything at all. Tread very lightly.

Cancer

Money matters throw you for a loop when Venus in Leo squares Uranus in Taurus on Tuesday. It’s so tempting to make big impulse purchases until your credit card bill arrives. Adulting is hard, but not taking care of the relationship with your personal finances can make your life a lot harder.

On Thursday, put your thoughts into words when the sun and new moon in Virgo trine Saturn in Capricorn, making it an opportune time to start manifesting your thoughts and desires. Start a journal or even create a goal planner to organize your vision.

The week ends with a family feud when Mercury in Libra squares Pluto in Capricorn on Sunday. A power struggle with a parent, sibling, or older family member could lead to some heavy conversation as you come to terms with how deep your pain goes. Don’t get pushed around, Cancer.

Leo

Feeling a little rebellious? Your fiery tendencies and flair for dramatics come in hot when Venus squares Uranus in Taurus on Tuesday. Venus is in your sign for the next few weeks, making love and beauty your prime focus. However, don’t blow up your whole life because you’re looking for something to do.

Instead, focus on your career ambitions as the sun and new moon in Virgo trine Saturn on Thursday. You aren’t much of a planner, but it’s a good idea to get a list of goals started because you’ll feel more focused on achievement. Go after what you want, Leo!

Stand your ground when Mercury in Libra squares Pluto in Capricorn on Sunday. Someone in a powerful position may try to bully you into agreeing with them, but you know the truth. Conversations could get heated, but you’re able to stay relatively safe from hurt feelings.

Virgo

Don’t get attached to anything as Venus in Leo squares Uranus in Taurus on Tuesday, creating some major shake-ups. These changes aren’t bad, but they are surprising and may throw you off your game for a day or two. Go with the flow, Virgo.

The best day of the week is Thursday, when the sun and the new moon in your sign trine Saturn in Capricorn, giving you a lot of energy and ambition to get stuff done. Your hard work is paying off, and you may get rewarded in a big way or create some new goals. You are powerful!

Speak your mind even if it’s uncomfortable on Sunday. Mercury in Libra squares Pluto in Capricorn that day, bringing up some heavy topics. Say your piece, and if the other person willfully misunderstands you, then that’s on them. You’ve done all you can do.

Libra

Honesty is the best policy. When unexpected issues come up in your relationships on Tuesday, don’t try to sweep them under the rug. Confront what’s been bothering you, Libra. Venus squares Uranus that day, challenging your instinctual need to make everything nice in favor of saying what you feel. A little discomfort is worth it in the long run.

You get a burst of energy when the new moon in Virgo trines Saturn in Capricorn on Thursday, making it much easier to get things done. This is the perfect opportunity to clean your house, do some yoga, or even start a vision board if you feel up to it.

However, conversations become conflicts quickly when Mercury squares Pluto on Sunday. Diplomacy is out the door when someone pushes you too far. Be careful about what you say, because some words can’t be taken back easily.

Scorpio

Everything gets on your last nerve when Venus squares Uranus on Tuesday and has you itching for a fight, whether its petty arguments or minor changes to your schedule. But ask yourself, “Is this the hill I really want to die on?” The answer is no.

Instead, channel all your rage into being as productive as possible when the new moon and the sun in Virgo trine Saturn in Capricorn on Thursday. This could include looking at your goals in both your career and life and rediscovering what you want to achieve. It’s okay to make some adjustments if needed, Scorpio.

However, your jealous nature and need for control get the better of you when Mercury in Libra squares Pluto in Capricorn on Sunday and you try to control everyone and everything in your path. Before you completely blow up your life, take a step back and breathe.

Sagittarius

History repeats itself when Venus in Leo squares Uranus in Taurus on Tuesday, giving you a blast from the past that you weren’t expecting. You don’t have to repeat the same mistakes you made before, Sag. You can make different choices that serve you better.

On Thursday, the new moon in Virgo keeps you busy in your career sector as it trines Saturn, giving you an extra burst of ambition. Staying late at the office or pouring more time and energy into a project will pay off later with a sweet reward. Make your goals now and see just what you can achieve during this lunar cycle.

Avoid drama like it’s your full-time job on Sunday, even if it means putting your phone on silent and logging off for the whole day. Mercury in Libra squares Pluto in Capricorn, creating a mess that’s better avoided completely.

Capricorn

Intimacy issues come up in surprising ways as Venus in Libra squares Uranus in Taurus on Tuesday. You may struggle with feeling independent and individualistic or connecting with others. If you feel the need to push people away, Capricorn, try to get to the heart of that issue.

Your workaholic nature goes into overdrive when the sun and new moon in Virgo trine Saturn in your sign on Thursday. You have many projects you’re very excited about, but take a moment to figure out how you can manage your time more efficiently. Yes, that means scheduling a time to eat.

Don’t try to outsmart your common sense when Mercury in Libra squares Pluto in your sign on Sunday. What starts as a very simple conversation could become more complex as you try to make a problem harder than it has to be. Don’t overthink it.

Aquarius

A little change will do you good when Venus in Leo squares Uranus in Taurus on Tuesday, bringing you a day full of surprises. You enjoy these surprises because it breaks up your everyday routine. And who doesn’t want some excitement on a Tuesday?

Changes keep coming when the new moon is in your sector of growth and change on Thursday. Consider this like a mini rebirth as you see things in a new light. The sun and new moon also trine Saturn on that day, reminding you to be patient with yourself. What can you do during this next lunar cycle to grow as a person?

Conflicting options and perspectives clash on Sunday as someone’s arrogant point of view leaves you seething. Mercury in Libra squares Pluto in Capricorn, throwing politeness and diplomacy out the window. Don’t lower yourself to low blows, Aquarius. That isn’t going to win people over.

Pisces

Jealousy threatens to wreck your peace of mind on Tuesday as the green-eyed monster comes out to mess up your relationships. Venus in dramatic Leo squares Uranus in stubborn Taurus, creating trust issues in some of your close relationships. Stay calm until you get all the details, Pisces.

Fortunately, the new moon in Virgo on Thursday gives you a chance to fix any issues you have in your relationships, and the trine between the sun and moon and Saturn gives you extra motivation and patience to work hard to repair any damage. However, don’t hyper-fixate on an issue so much that you create a bigger problem.

Jealousy comes back to haunt you when Mercury in Libra squares Pluto in Capricorn on Sunday and you try to have a deep conversation with someone superficial. It could push you to your breaking point. You don’t have the patience for surface-level relationships.