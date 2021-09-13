Relax—Your Weekly Horoscope Says You’ll (Finally!) Catch A Break

Scroll To See More Images

Hello, sunshine! Your weekly horoscope for September 13-19 2021 is here. Do you all feel that light sense of ease? The sudden ability to breathe after weeks of intense hyper-focus? With Mars’ (planet of action) entrance into lovely Libra on Tuesday, Virgo is finally removing the collective from the energetic headlock in which it has had us for the last month. Though Mars in Libra is typically considered to be in fall, it softens the intensity of the planets currently in Virgo and Scorpio. However, this week isn’t all smooth sailing.

This Thursday, the sun (planet of ego) in Virgo goes into a trine with Pluto (planet of transformation) in Capricorn. While the latter planet usually signals a bit of chaos, the more cooperative nature of the trine tempers it, simply lending intensity to our undertakings during the latter half of the week.

The waters become a little rough on Friday when Venus (planet of love) in Scorpio squares Saturn (planet of limitations) in Aquarius. If Scorpio Venus is already jealous, this transit makes it impossibly more so, with additional risks of emotional blockages and setbacks.

How the Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Week

Aries

All’s fair in love and war when Mars enters Libra on Tuesday. Your ruling planet will be in your partnership zone for the next six weeks, making you feel so stagnant that you might want to start a fight just to feel like you’re moving. However, as tempting as it may be to take on the world, creating conflict won’t help you in the long run. Just chill, Aries.

All that hard work you put in last week will start paying off in a big way when the sun in Virgo trines Pluto in Capricorn on Thursday. You could receive some much-deserved praise for your efforts at work, making you feel powerful.

Don’t let jealousy take over your life when Venus in Scorpio squares Saturn in Aquarius on Friday. A jealous person could keep you away from social hangouts. Find ways to keep your independence and stay connected with your friend group.

Taurus

Get your act together, Taurus! Seriously, when Mars enters Libra on Tuesday, you need to get moving! Mars will be in your habit zone for the next six weeks, encouraging you to create healthy new habits for yourself and be productive. Look for ways to balance all aspects of your life, which means exercising and eating well. Self-discipline is key because it could be very tempting to blow off your routines.

Self-expression becomes easier when the sun in Virgo trines Pluto in Capricorn on Thursday. Change can come easily if you’re willing to ask for it. Saying how you feel can change your life for the better.

Oh no, Taurus! Fighting with your co-workers can reflect negatively on your reputation at work. Constant bickering and an unwillingness to compromise could label you as being “difficult” to work with. Be open-minded before you get sucked into office gossip.

Gemini

While things may be slowing down for the rest of the signs, life becomes a little more enjoyable for you when Mars enters Libra on Tuesday. Mars will be in your pleasure zone for the next few weeks, sparking a desire to have fun and express yourself. Lean into leisure and entertain yourself with good gossip or a hot love affair.

If you’ve been working on healing your inner child, you’ll start seeing the results of that effort when the sun in Virgo trines Pluto in Capricorn on Thursday. The changes that you’ve been working toward may start to manifest!

Being of service to others could lead to resentment when Venus in Scorpio squares Saturn in Aquarius on Friday. You might discover that your travel or education plans have to be postponed so you can take care of someone. This delay could cause some bitterness, Gemini, but it’s only temporary.

Cancer

Plan on spending most of autumn close to home when Mars enters Libra on Tuesday. The planet of passion will be in your family zone for the next six weeks, focusing your energy on home and self-care. You might have to work extra hard to find that balance between taking care of yourself and taking care of your family.

Use your words when the sun in Virgo trines Pluto in Capricorn on Thursday, especially if you have to make a deal or agreement. Self-expression and getting what you want are simply a few words away. When it doubt, talk it out!

Yes, love is in the air, but it doesn’t mean your relationship should come before your personal growth when Venus in Scorpio squares Saturn in Aquarius on Friday. As your love life gets serious, remember to set boundaries before this flame burns too hot.

Leo

Your ideas and thoughts become energized with passion when Mars enters Libra on Tuesday. The red planet will be in your communication zone for the next six weeks, making your thoughts very quick. So fast, in fact, that you might have trouble getting people to understand you. Keep that passion but take a minute to pause and collect yourself.

Self-worth gets a major boost when the sun in Virgo trines Pluto in Capricorn on Thursday. That wellness routine you’ve been working on has started to pay off, and you might even see the results of your efforts in the form of compliments. Yay! Continue making improvements.

Friday could spark arguments when Venus in Scorpio squares Saturn in Aquarius. Family members may start crossing sacred boundaries in your personal relationships and partnerships. Conflict adds fuel to your anger as you fight over your space. Don’t freak out, Leo.

Virgo

Focus on getting what you’re worth when Mars enters Libra on Tuesday. Whether it’s a raise, promotion, clothes, or lover, if you want it, claim it. Mars will be in your value zone for the next few weeks, encouraging you to go after what you want. You work hard and you deserve nice things, Virgo, so go get them!

Thursday brings out your creative side when the sun in your sign trines Pluto in Capricorn. Your words have extra power right now, so use them carefully and creatively as you tell the world exactly who you are. There’s power in self-revelation.

Summer is nearly over, but you’re still taking trips, having fun with your friends, and neglecting your routines. As Venus in Scorpio squares Saturn in Aquarius on Friday, you might have to start taking responsibility for all the important tasks you’ve let slide. Get back on track without isolating yourself.

Libra

Wow, Libra! You’re full of energy and enthusiasm when Mars enters your sign on Tuesday. With the planet of passion and drive in your sign for the next six weeks, this is a great time to start new adventures and act in your best self-interest. You’re ready to take on the world with new stamina. Just remember to keep your temper in check.

Breakthroughs come with solitude as the sun in Virgo trines Pluto in Capricorn on Thursday. It’s a good time to do things in private to transform your life, whether it’s redecorating, taking care of yourself, or healing your inner child. You’re becoming more powerful.

Remember that when Venus in Scorpio squares Pluto in Capricorn on Friday. You feel a struggle between you and what you really want. You can’t stop thinking about your desired outcome to the point that it’s become an obsession. If you really want something, detach from the situation.

Scorpio

Subconscious feelings begin to make their way to the surface on Tuesday, revealing themselves in unexpected ways. That’s because Mars will be in Libra, your privacy zone, for the next six weeks. Unresolved anger could manifest as self-destructive behaviors and isolation, especially when life feels unfair. Find ways to heal instead of hurt.

If you can wish it, you can do it! That’s the mantra when the sun in Virgo trines Pluto in Capricorn on Thursday, creating a powerful day for manifesting your desires. Words and thoughts have extra meaning and you’re able to transform your life for the better.

However, Friday could bring some negative vibes when Venus in your sign squares Saturn in Aquarius. Someone in your life is moving way too quickly, invading your space safe and making things awkward. Relationships could get messy if you don’t set boundaries. Make yourself heard but don’t shut them down, Scorpio.

Sagittarius

After weeks of focusing on your own ambitions, you’ll start feeling that passion and drive to help others when Mars enters Libra on Tuesday. Mars will be in your social zone for the next few weeks, making you passionate about humanitarian issues. Organize your friends to fight for justice and causes you believe in.

When the sun in Virgo trines Pluto in Capricorn on Thursday, good things come your way in the form of a promotion, raise, or recognition of your hard work in your career. Whatever the case may be, it can be a boost to your finances and your ego.

Friday brings plenty of frustration when Venus in Scorpio squares Saturn in Aquarius. You’re feeling a lot of feels, but you can’t find a way to express them. Try not to take your frustration out on others. Instead, lean into your emotions to find a healthy outlet.

Capricorn

You’ve always been thought of as the workaholic of the zodiac, but you’ll truly live up to that reputation when Mars enters Libra on Tuesday. That’s because Mars will be in your career zone for the next six weeks, and nothing will stand between you and your goals. However, don’t let your goals become so all-consuming that you can think of nothing else. Balance, Capricorn.

Do some serious research to help achieve your ambitions when the sun in Virgo trines Pluto in your sign on Thursday. New information can transform your life for the better and help you grow. Keep an open mind.

However, Friday could bring social and financial problems when Venus in Scorpio squares Saturn in Aquarius. Your social plans hit a snag when you realize you can’t spend the money on an expensive night out. Instead of canceling, suggest a cheap autumn activity. Your friends will be happy to see you.

Aquarius

Start the week with adventure when Mars enters Libra on Tuesday. The red planet will be in your philosophy zone for the next six weeks, making your natural curiosity almost insatiable as you seek to discover new ideas. You might even feel the urge to go back to school or take a trip.

Things are already changing for the better, Aquarius, even if you can’t quite see it yet. The sun in Virgo trines Pluto in Capricorn on Thursday, shifting your life in a positive direction through your subconscious. Just keep doing your thing and everything will work out.

Except maybe when Venus in Scorpio squares Saturn in your sign on Friday, creating some serious tension. You really need to take some time off, but your boss might want you to work overtime. Try setting boundaries to prevent burnout without causing problems in your professional relationships. Be firm, Aquarius.

Pisces

Tuesday brings a strong urge to make some sudden changes in your life when Mars enters Libra on Tuesday. Mars will be in your intimacy zone for the next few weeks, encouraging you to get rid of whatever doesn’t make you happy. However, don’t rush into change without thinking it over or you could be sorry.

You get by with a little help from your friends when the sun in Virgo trines Pluto in Capricorn on Thursday. You’re so close to your dreams, you just need a little help reaching them, so ask! Remember, it takes a group effort to make dreams come true.

However, while your mind and relationships are expanding, you still have a part of yourself that’s reserved when Venus in Scorpio squares Saturn in Aquarius on Friday. Maybe you’re resisting learning that you were wrong or opening your heart. Move outside your comfort zone for growth, Pisces!