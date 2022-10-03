Your Weekly Horoscope Says a Full Moon in Aries Is Raising the Stakes & Turning it Up

Scroll To See More Images

After a frustrating and stagnating Mercury retrograde, your horoscope for the week of October 3 to October 9 is a breath of fresh air. If it feels like nothing has been moving in the right direction, prepare to for a welcome change of pace! As the sun continues to move through charming and diplomatic Libra, your intellect will be your best friend this week. Tap into this social and stimulating energy, because it’ll give you a much-needed rush! Make no mistake—this week’s astrology is turning things up a notch and giving you a burst of motivation.

As the moon in visionary Aquarius forms a conjunction with disciplined Saturn and a trine with motivated Mars on October 5, you’re being encouraged to face challenges head-on. No matter daunting it may appear on the surface, it’s time to strengthen your resolve and exhibit true grit, because you’re capable of doing some major heavy-lifting at this time. If you’ve been lagging behind, this is a great time to get back up to speed. And when chatty Mercury forms a trine with thoughtful and investigative Pluto on October 6, you have the intelligence and brain power to solve the mystery that’s hanging on your mind.

In the days leading up to and away from October 8, you deep-seated truth may be unfolding in your life. As Pluto—planet of death and rebirth—concludes its six-month-long retrograde, you might the power dynamics of your life beginning to shift. If a situation in your life has been dominating you, it’s time to take over the wheel and take back control! Pluto retrograde encouraged an inner transformation, and now, Pluto direct is helping you expand upon that transformation and manifest it in your outer reality.

As the week continues, passions will continue to rise until it peaks on October 9. This is when a full moon in Aries will light the sky on fire at exactly 4:45 p.m. ET, painting the town red. Aries is volatile and intense, but also motivated, ambitious and straight to the point. While the energy of Libra season can cause you to choose harmony over authenticity, this full moon will remind you that you can’t ignore your true feelings for long. Tap into the bad ass that lives inside you and stand up for yourself, even if it means causing a minor earthquake in the process. Personally, my favorite thing to do under the energy of a full moon in Aries is to scream as loud as possible, embracing the full power of my voice and my presence. Howl with all your might, because you deserve to take up space.

Aries

On October 5, the moon-Saturn conjunction in your futuristic 11th house of progress could shine a light on a social struggle that weighs heavy on your heart. As the moon forms a trine with Mars in your busy third house, you can create so much positive change my educating yourself, talking to others and spreading the word!

You have the power to forge some meaningful progress this week, especially if your focus is set on business. On October 6, Mercury in your sixth house of routine will trine Pluto in your career sector, shining a light on the practices and methods that gear you toward mutual success. You have the ability to push the envelop, as long as you’re willing to take it one step at a time. This is a marathon, not a race, so start playing the long game.

When a full moon in Aries lights up the night sky on October 9, it will be a major moment of truth for you. In fact, the universe may be setting the stage for a relationship that changes the course of your life so far. In order to find out who’s here to stay and who’s ready to go, look for the people who know, love and understand the real you.

Taurus

Prepare to fight hard for your dreams this week, because you have the potential to make some major headway. On October 5, the moon-Saturn conjunction will bring tension to your 10th house of career, but as the moon forms a trine with Mars in your second house of stability, you have the power to overcome it. Stay true to yourself and confident in your mission. Don’t get discouraged at the first sign of resistance.

When Mercury in your passionate fifth house forms a trine with Pluto in your expansive ninth house on October 6, it will open you up to a deeper love and a stronger creativity. This is a beautiful time for long and passionate phone calls with a lover, as you’re in the mood to fall in love and get to know someone. However, you’re also in the mood to heighten your artistic genius and tell a meaningful story.

When a full moon in Aries lights up your 12th house of subconscious energies on October 9, it will bring deep-seated emotions to the surface and provide you with a conduit for inner healing. it’s time for release and renewal, so allow this full moon to facilitate the evolution of your mind-body-spirit connection.

Gemini

Although you may be struggling to have faith as the week begins, you’re also coming to terms with the fact that faith isn’t forged overnight. On October 5, the moon-Saturn conjunction in your ninth house of philosophy may be forcing you be more realistic in the way you expect yourself to see the world. In other words—don’t expect yourself to be peppy and positive all the freakin’ time. As the moon forms a trine with Mars in Gemini, you have the power to deepen your confidence by grounding your outlook.

As Mercury in your emotional fourth house forms a trine with Pluto in your intimate eighth house on October 6, you may be doing some intense soul-searching by mid-week. However, that doesn’t mean you won’t like what you find. In fact, you may just find vestiges of strength that you didn’t realize where there, as long as you give yourself a sage space to be vulnerable and honest about how you feel.

When a full moon in Aries shakes things up in your 11th house of community and extended networks on October 9, you have the power to leave a serious mark on the world. If a cause matters dearly to your heart, this is your reason to go out there and find the people who share your concerns and align with your vision of the future.

Cancer

You’re facing your fears big time, Cancer. On October 5, the moon-Saturn conjunction could bring up deep-seated anxieties, but it will also allow you to reconnect with your inner strength. As the moon forms a trine with Mars in your healing 12th house, you’re working through the stress that can make your heart feel heavy. Don’t fight your inner demons. Instead, talk to them. Get to know them. Extend them a level of kindness that could defeat them altogether.

As Mercury in your communicative third house forms a trine with Pluto in your in your seventh house of partnerships on October 6, you have the power to get to know someone on a much deeper level (and allow them to get to know you in return). It may be time to bring up the heavier topics you’ve been avoiding, because the emotional temperature feels just right.

However, as a full moon in Aries rushes through your ambitious and authoritative 10th house on October 9, you may be in for a major transition in your career. It’s time to shine a light on your wins without allowing your mind to weigh too heavily on your losses. If you’re starting to expect a home-run every single time you step up to the plate, the pressure could start to become counterintuitive.

Leo

There may be strain placed on a relationship this week, thanks to the moon-Saturn conjunction in your seventh house of partnerships on October 5. However, sometimes the best way to work through an issue is to have it out. As the moon forms a trine with Mars in your third house of communication, keep in mind that having an emotionally fraught but cathartic conversation is better for your relationship than avoiding the topic altogether.

When Mercury in your second house of money and luxury forms a trine with Pluto in your productive sixth house on October 6, you can make some serious dough, especially if you’re ready for a return on your investment. It’s time to witness some of the rewards of your hard-work, Leo. Although you may not be reaching your ultimate goal yet, you’re getting an idea of just how much progress you’ve made.

When a full moon in fellow fire sign Aries sends magic to your adventure-seeking ninth house on October 9, you may feel the instinct to throw away your plan and embrace spontaneity. Life is meant to be lived, not constructed and controlled! Without a little leeway, how else can pleasant surprises happen?

Virgo

The week has only just begun and you’re probably already feeling *way* behind. As the moon-Saturn conjunction increases the pressure in your sixth house of work and health on October 5, you’re realizing that having a stable routine and sufficient structure is the best way to ensure your success. As the moon forms a trine with Mars in your 10th house of social standing, you’re feeling motivated by the idea that if you don’t bring your A-game, you won’t be putting your money where your mouth is. Pat yourself on the back for putting in such a solid effort.

However, working hard doesn’t mean you don’t get to have fun this week. On October 6, Mercury in Virgo will form a trine with Pluto in your creative and romantic fifth house, inspiring you to express yourself in a deeper way than you ever have before. Do something that not only uplifts your spirit, but makes you feel artistically and emotionally connected with yourself. Make no mistake—there’s so much meaning to your life, especially right now.

When a full moon in Aries causes heat to rise in your eighth house of transformation on October 9, you may find yourself embracing a whole new level of growth. If it feels like you’re letting something go, know that you’re also enduring a metamorphosis. When you say goodbye to a caterpillar, you’re also saying hello to its wings.

Libra

As this week begins, you may feel a strong urge to express yourself through creativity. However, as the moon forms a conjunction with Saturn October 5, it may appear as though inspiration is *just* out of reach. However, this couldn’t be further from the case, as it just needs a little encouragement. As the moon forms a trine with your expansive ninth house, all you need to do to get the ball rolling is change the energy and think outside the box.

When Mercury in your emotional 12th house forms a trine with Pluto in your fourth house of home and family on October 6, you’ll have the power to transform your definition of love and comfort. It’s time to create a more comforting and protected vibe in your own corner of the world. If there are rough edges chafing against your heart, it’s time to smooth them over.

A full moon in Aries will light up your relationship sector on October 9, causing your dynamic to pivot in a new direction. If your relationship is worth fighting for, you won’t forget to advocate for your feelings while giving your partner the safety to express theirs. Without a deep layer of trust, it becomes that much harder to lose yourself in all the most loving moments you share together.

Scorpio

Are you feeling the weight of responsibility resting on your shoulders? On October 5, the moon in Aquarius will join forces with Saturn in your fourth house of domestic concerns, which could bring up certain pressures your family may be placing on you and home-related issues that need tending to. If people aren’t willing to talk about the elephant in the room, it may be up to you to start the conversation. As the moon forms a trine with Mars in your transformative eighth house, you most likely feel ready to move forward and move on. But is everyone else?

By October 6, you have the power to deepen your ties with your extended social circle. As Mercury in your idealistic 11th house forms a trine with Pluto in your third house of communication, you’re ready to discuss heartfelt truths with the world at large. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to have a truthful conversation with someone or you’ve been thinking of posting something vulnerable on social media, this is a beautiful time to do it.

On October 9, a full moon in Aries will light a fire in your sixth house of wellness and routine. This could motivate you to forge a stronger health and fitness regimen and strengthen your commitment to self-care. However, treating self-care as a sport defeats the rejuvenating purpose, so try not to equate progress with immediate results.

Sagittarius

As this week gains momentum, you may begin to feel stumped by a question or perturbed by an unsolved riddle. On October 5, the moon-Saturn conjunction in your third house of intelligence and communication can increase the level of seriousness in your social interactions and decrease everyone’s sense of humor. In order words, this might not be the best time for another “yo momma” joke! However, as the moon forms a trine with Mars in your partnership sector, you may find that having passion for someone far outweighs being “too much” for someone. If you care about someone, this is a beautiful time to show it rather than laugh it off.

When Mercury in your driven 10th house forms a trine with Pluto in your second house of money on October 6, you have the power to make some serious dough. This is the perfect temperature for a negotiation, especially if you’re persuading someone to increase your earnings and cave to your demands.

On October 9, a full moon in fellow fire sign Aries will bring color and excitement to your world. Striking a match in your fifth house of creativity and romance, this full moon wants you to do exactly what brings you the most passion and the deepest joy. If you need an excuse to plan a legendary Saturday night, here it is.

Capricorn

You may feel overly cautious about your spending as this week begins. In fact, as the moon-Saturn conjunction on October 5 brings sobering energy to your second house of money, you may feel the need to hunker down and tighten up your purse. However, a scarcity mindset is the last thing you need, as the moon will also form a trine with Mars in your productive sixth house. If you’re feeling nervous about money, don’t obsess over accounting for each and every penny. Instead, use your resourcefulness to find a way to get more.

By October 6, the universe will encourage you to take a step back and give yourself a broader scope. As Mercury in your expansive ninth house forms a trine with Pluto in Capricorn, you’re embracing “big picture” thinking in a way that can lead you toward opportunities you may not have realized existed. The only way to stumble upon them is by following the call to adventure, dear Cap.

When a full moon in Aries rushes through your fourth house of home and family on October 9, you may notice that your private life is beginning to pick up more speed. If something exciting has been brewing behind closed doors and your family is in on it together, this full moon could lead to some trailblazing developments.

Aquarius

If you’re putting too much pressure on your plate as this week begins, give yourself a break. On October 5, the moon in Aquarius will join forces with Saturn, which can leave you feeling as though you need to hold back your emotions and stay strong. However, the harder you fight it, the more intense will your desire to express yourself become. As the moon forms a trine with Mars in Gemini, you might find that the only answer to your problems is to lighten up and have fun. Doctors orders, Aquarius!

When Mercury in your intimate eighth house forms a trine with Pluto in your 12th house of empathy and endings, you’ll have the power to not only make amends with someone else, but also forge a deeper connection with yourself. If you’ve been struggling to forgive yourself for something, because you’ve burdened yourself with the guilt for long enough. Nobody’s perfect, Aquarius. Why do you expect yourself to be?

When a full moon in Aries lights up the sky on October 9, it could lead to some fascinating conversations and genius ideas. If something is piquing your curiosity, you have every reason to follow that thread like your life depends on it. After all, your mind is leading you somewhere special and you need to find out where your thoughts are taking you.

Pisces

If you’re feeling lonely and isolated at the beginning of the week, it’s no wonder. After all, the moon-Saturn conjunction on October 5 could weigh heavy on your sensitive 12th house of dreams and subconscious energies. If you feel far-removed from the world, keep in mind that loneliness has nothing to do with being alone and everything to do with being with the wrong people. And as the moon forms a trine with Mars in your compassionate fourth house, you’re realizing that looking for validation elsewhere might not be the answer. The love you’re searching for can be found at home.

When Mercury in your harmony-seeking seventh house forms a trine with Pluto in your 11th house of social circles on October 6, you have the power to turn one friendship into several. By winning the trust of one person and forging a deep connection, you’re also setting yourself up to be introduced to so many new friends in the process. Love has a domino effect, after all.

By the time a full moon in Aries brings the week to an end on October 9, you may feel ready to set boundaries and take care of number 1. As this full moon brings truth and clarity to your second house of values and self-esteem, you’re remembering that the fickle and fair-weather approval of others can only sustain you for so long. Build yourself up with something that’s solid as rock, Pisces.

