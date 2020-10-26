Your Weekly Horoscope Predicts A Magical Full Moon On Halloween

Scroll To See More Images

Welcome to your weekly horoscope for October 26-November 1 2020, and happy Halloween! Well, almost. Before we get to the spooky celebration, we still have a few days and planetary movements to go.

On Tuesday, Venus (planet of love) leaves perfectionist Virgo and moves into Libra, a sign it rules. For the next few weeks you can expect excellent vibrations for relationships, creative projects, and anything related to social justice.

We end October the same way we started it: with a full moon. This is the perfect way to celebrate the most magical night of the year. This second full moon of the month, a blue moon, is in Taurus, and it can help us put an end to past relationships and financial matters. If there is an ex to get over or a debt to repay, this is the perfect time to wrap things up.

Expect the unexpected when the sun (planet of self) opposes Uranus (planet of surprises) on Halloween. Something new could show up just when nobody is looking. But embrace this opportunity.

If you’re feeling witchy this Halloween, maybe it’s a good time to break out the spell book. Who knows what you can conjure up during an October 31 blue moon!

How the Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Week

Aries

The end of October gets romantic as Venus enters Libra on Tuesday. The planet of love and money will be in your partnership sector for the next few weeks, so your independent self will have some company when you’re forced to work with others. Whether that means a relationship, a collaboration, or just learning the value of teamwork, knowing how to compromise is the key to happiness now.

Halloween on Saturday takes you on an emotional roller coaster that might spook you a bit. Where are these emotions coming from? Ghosts? Vampires? Haunted houses? Blame the full moon in Taurus, a blue moon, for these emotions. Don’t ignore these feelings. They’re trying to tell you something. Take a self-care night to figure out what’s haunting you.

However, Halloween holds more surprises as the sun opposes Uranus. Don’t worry, Aries. It’s a ghoul surprise that will lift your spirits. Enjoy!

Taurus

Your week starts productively when Venus enters Libra on Tuesday. Venus moves into your sector of routine, making you eager to get started on all your passion projects like redesigning your living room, sewing your Halloween costume, balancing your checkbook, and a million other things on your to-do list. However, remember that Libra is also the sign of balance, so schedule a nap in there, too.

The full moon is in your sign on Halloween, encouraging you to trick or treat yourself to some fun, whether you’re dazzling others with your clever costume or staying to watch scary movies and eat candy.

However, what’s Halloween without a few twists? The sun opposes Uranus that day, creating an unexpected turn of events in your love life. While this may appear like a good thing on the surface, there’s something hidden behind the disguise. Stay on your toes.

Gemini

Happy Halloween, Gemini! Okay, so Halloween isn’t until the end of the week, but the week is still magical! Especially on Tuesday when Venus leaves fussy Virgo for romantic and charming Libra. Venus will be in your pleasure sector for the new few weeks, encouraging creative projects, love affairs, and acts of self-expression.

However, while you may enjoy starting these new adventures, you still have to finish them at some point. If you promise to help someone decorate their haunted house, or you commit to starting a new relationship, make sure you have plans to see it through. Don’t make promises you don’t intend to keep.

Luckily, Halloween gives you a chance to make some real magic when the full moon—a blue moon—is in Taurus. Visualize the desires deep in your heart and they are sure to manifest into reality. Cast a spell and hope for the best.

Cancer

Happy Halloween, Cancer! You are in for a full week of tricks, treats, and a few haunted feelings. It all begins when Venus enters Libra on Tuesday. Venus will be in your family sector for a few weeks, putting a new focus on your home life and inner self. You may feel a little indecisive and self-absorbed for a while, but it will also be a time of discovery. Take it easy. It will all work out.

Halloween is a howling good time with the full moon in Taurus, the second full moon of the month, also known as a blue moon. Take pictures of yourself in a cute costume with your friends and plan for a night of fun, even if it is just hanging on your couch, eating candy, and watching your favorite Halloween movie.

Also on Halloween, the sun in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus, giving you one last twist. Luckily, this will be more sexy than spooky. You’re in for a ghoul night.

Leo

Halloween week is here, Leo! Venus enters lovely Libra on Tuesday, encouraging partnerships on both the romantic and financial fronts. Venus will be in your house of communication for a few weeks, so this is the perfect time to ask someone out, become exclusive, or just let someone know how you feel. If you want to go into business with another, this is the time to strike a deal.

On Halloween, the full moon is in Taurus. This second full moon of the month is also known as a blue moon. You might be ready and willing to get into your costume and do the Monster Mash, but something is holding you back. Could the ghosts of past heartbreak or bad behavior be rising from the grave?

While it may kill your buzz, try getting to the root of your emotional issues or they’ll haunt you for the rest of the year.

Virgo

It wouldn’t be Halloween week without some spooks and scares, right? Keep that in mind on Tuesday when Venus leaves your sign for Libra. This could create some minor setbacks for you as you lose the energy from the planet of love, but don’t get discouraged. These setbacks are minor, and by next week you won’t even remember them. Chill.

Saturday is Halloween! While you might be excited about the costumes and spooky fun, the real scare comes when the sun in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus to create some unexpected family drama. It will keep you busy and on your toes. As you try to make everyone happy, factor in your own happiness as well.

Luckily, Halloween also has a full moon in Taurus, the second full moon of the month, also called a blue moon. This gives you the opportunity to relax. Don’t forget to take care of yourself as you enjoy this magical night.

Libra

You’re feeling great as Halloween approaches, Libra! On Tuesday, your ruler Venus enters your sign, giving you a natural boost of love, money, and justice for the next few weeks. You are turning heads everywhere you go, so don’t be surprised if you pick up some new admirers. However, you don’t need all this affirmation. You know you look good!

On Halloween, you get one more haunting surprise when the sun in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus, making your love life look like a horror story. Be careful or your past mistakes may rise from the dead to haunt you.

Fortunately, the full moon that night is in Taurus, showing you ways to take care of everyone’s needs. With the luck of the blue moon and your world-famous charm, you might have a ghoul night after all.

Scorpio

Halloween week begins with a spooky situation that involves making a decision (cue the screaming). Venus enters Libra on Tuesday, making you very indecisive about everything from major life choices to what candy you want to buy. Try not to overthink it, Scorpio.

Saturday is Halloween! It’s the most magical time of the year. What makes it even more special (and spooky) is that there’s a Taurus full moon that night, the second full moon of the month, also known as a blue moon. It’s in your sector of partnership, so it would be a good idea to take a midnight stroll with your lover if you can.

However, be forewarned. Halloween has both treats and tricks as the sun in your sign opposes Uranus in Taurus that same night. Someone close to you is not what they pretend to be. You don’t have to unmask them on Halloween, but stay on your toes.

Sagittarius

Halloween week begins with a few conflicts as Venus enters Libra on Tuesday. Someone in your group of friends or co-workers isn’t playing fair, making things difficult for everyone. No one likes a liar. Use Libra’s diplomatic energy to keep the peace, but don’t let others walk all over you to get what they want.

Saturday is Halloween! As an extra spooky treat, you get another full moon, also known as a blue moon. This time it’s in Taurus, making it a rather chill evening. However, there are plenty of opportunities to get into a little mischief. If you want to.

Also on Halloween, the sun in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus, creating an unexpected opportunity to gain something you’ve been longing for. Cast a manifestation spell and go for it! The outcome could surprise you. After all, a night like this only happens once in a blue moon.

Capricorn

Keep focusing on your career ambitions, Capricorn. On Tuesday, Venus leaves Virgo and enters diplomatic Libra. Venus will be in your career sector for the next few weeks, making you fall in love with work. Keep pouring your energy into your ambitions and you’ll start seeing the fruits of your labors.

However, there’s still plenty of time for play amid all that work. Don’t forget about Halloween on Saturday, which is made extra magical with a full moon in Taurus. It’s the second full moon of the month, also known as a blue moon. Put work aside for just one night and cut loose. Eat a candied apple, do the Monster Mash, wear a silly costume. Go batty!

Also happening on Halloween, the sun in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus, creating some unexcited twists and turns when it comes to pleasure and friendship. If you can, surprise a friend with some Halloween hijinks!

Aquarius

You’re probably one of the most enigmatic signs in the zodiac. Even your best friends probably can’t describe you. However, while you love the idea of being aloof and mysterious, it’s time to drop the act when Venus enters Libra on Tuesday. It may be almost Halloween, but it’s important for you lose the costume and show people some of your true self. It will be worth it.

Halloween is on Saturday! The night of mischief is made extra magical with the full moon in Taurus, the second full moon of the month, also known as a blue moon. The full moon is in your family sector that day, encouraging you to schedule a boo-tiful day with your loved ones, if you can, and get into all kinds of Halloween mischief!

Also on Halloween, the sun in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus, giving you one last twist before the month ends. Don’t get too spooked, Aquarius!

Pisces

The week starts off with some planetary movement as Venus enters harmonious Libra on Tuesday, reminding you that balance is key when it comes to all your relationships. If you give so much to your loved ones, what’s left for you? For the next few weeks, remember to practice self-love and self-care. It’s okay to retreat into yourself to recharge.

On Saturday, it’s Halloween—the most magical time of the year! And for an extra enchanting touch, there is a full moon that night, the second full moon of the month, also known as a blue moon. The full moon is in Taurus and your sector of communication, encouraging you to learn something new.

However, be cautious. On that same night, the sun in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus, creating an unpleasant surprise that could kill the mood. Stay on your toes, Pisces. Someone might be trying to deceive you.