Your Weekly Horoscope Predicts Happy Surprises & You Totally Deserve This

Good morning, and welcome to your weekly horoscope for October 19-25 2020. As Halloween approaches, we see the planets moving around—especially on Monday when Mars (planet of passion) squares Jupiter (planet of abundance), Venus (planet of love) trines Jupiter, and Mercury (planet of communication) opposes Uranus (planet of change).

However, before you run off screaming in horror, these are all good things! Expect a magic day of luck, mental agility, and a few happy surprises—especially in the areas of love and finance. Good luck

Things get a little tricky when Venus trines Pluto (planet of transformation) on Wednesday. This could be good or bad depending on how you focus your energies. It can be a great day for your career but a bad day for relationships and romance.

We hit peak spooky Halloween vibes when the sun enters mysterious and intense Scorpio on Thursday. For the next four weeks, we’ll be feeling a more powerful, elusive energy as we explore our inner selves.

The weekend leaves us on a good note when Venus trines Saturn (planet of foundation) on Saturday, making that an excellent day to plan for the future.

Halloween looks a little different this year, it’s true, but don’t forget to make time to celebrate. We deserve to enjoy little moments, especially spooky ones! Tap into your inner witch with Juliet Diaz’s Witchery and make the most of Halloween’s Blue Moon.

How the Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Week

Aries

The week starts on a good note as Mars in Aries squares Jupiter in Capricorn on Monday, giving you some extra luck throughout your day. Be brave and take some risks. You’ll have luck on your side and the strength to make things happen.

The week continues to delight as Venus in Virgo trines Pluto in Capricorn on Wednesday. You enjoy the work that you’re doing, and you’re eager to complete new tasks. Treat yourself after a hard day with a solo stroll in the park or through the neighborhood to check out Halloween decorations. Keep up the good work!

As Saturday rolls around, you’re still hard at work when Venus in Virgo trines Saturn in Capricorn. Even though it’s the weekend, it’s a good idea to get all the boring stuff done—paperwork, bills, dishes, vacuuming. Do this now so you can have fun next week.

Taurus

Get an extra shot of espresso on Monday because you’re going to need it. Mercury opposes Uranus, creating unwelcome surprises and nervous tension in your day. You’ll need to keep your wits sharp as you put out small fires throughout the day. Stay calm. You got this.

Spend the better part of Wednesday networking when Venus trines Pluto, giving you an opportunity to connect with others in your field. Focus on making friends and allies instead of figuring out how to get ahead of the competition.

Scorpio season starts on Thursday as the sun leaves diplomatic and charming Libra for mysterious and intense Scorpio. The sun will be in your partnership sector for the next four weeks, shining a light on your relationships. If there has been some tension between you and others lately, now is the time to scratch the surface and get to the heart of your issues.

Gemini

Start the week off right by taking the initiative in some area of your life on Monday. Whether you’re taking the lead on a major project at work, starting a new workout plan, or just making a change, do it with confidence. Mercury opposes Uranus that day, giving you the mental agility and energy you need to get started.

Be smart with your spending when Venus trines Pluto on Wednesday. You want a new rug or leather jacket, but with a little crafting skill, you can give your old items a whole new look.

Watch out when the sun enters moody and passionate Scorpio on Thursday. The sun is in your sector of routine, so don’t be surprised if you suddenly become passionate about doing yoga at 6 a.m. or begin a complex skincare routine before bed. Just don’t let these new habits become obsessions.

Cancer

Your week starts on a positive note when Venus in Virgo trines Jupiter in Capricorn on Monday. You’re glowing with confidence and feel good in your skin. If you’re single and ready to mingle, this is an excellent opportunity to flirt up a storm. If you’re in a relationship, flirt with your partner.

You continue to glow when Venus trines Pluto in Capricorn on Wednesday. You’re just radiating good energy. Don’t be surprised if everyone is suddenly interested in you. However, while you might be able to cast a spell over anyone this week, don’t forget to use your powers for good!

Your charms only continue to grow when the sun enters fellow water sign Scorpio on Thursday. The sun will be in your pleasure sector for the next four weeks, giving you opportunities to express yourself creatively. If you want to dress like a witch, go for it!

Leo

If you feel goosebumps on your arms or a twisting knot in your stomach on Monday, don’t just ignore—it’s your intuition trying to tell you something. Mars in Aries squares Jupiter in Capricorn, giving your third eye a boost. Trust your gut!

Success comes easily to you when Venus in Virgo trines Pluto in Capricorn on Wednesday. It seems like all you do is win at work. Financial gains and work achievements could be in store for you—or just feeling like your best self. Bask in your glory, Leo.

Success continues on Thursday, but not in the ways you expect. The sun enters mysterious Scorpio that day, bringing you four weeks of intensity, power, and a little drama. The sun will be in your family sector, encouraging you to keep your personal life private for a while. While good things may be happening, keep them to yourself for now.

Virgo

Monday blues are a thing of the past when Venus in your sign trines Jupiter in Capricorn. You feel like sunshine on an autumn day as you head to work or take a stroll through the park. Any task that needs to be done will be completed with ease. Treat yourself to a pumpkin spice latte to celebrate.

As Venus trines Pluto in Capricorn on Wednesday, spend most of the day organizing your life—your specialty! Whether you’re reorganizing your entire spice rack, color coordinating documents, or trying to schedule a date night, you got this, Virgo!

On Thursday, the sun leaves flighty Libra for intriguing Scorpio, a sign you get along with much better. The sun will now be in your sector of communication, making your words and message very powerful and intense. You may feel more ambitious, so go after what you want for the next four weeks.

Libra

If you’ve been in your feelings a lot lately, it might be time to ask for guidance from someone you trust. On Monday, Venus in Virgo trines Jupiter in Capricorn, giving you wonderful resources in the form of family and friends to help you out. Whether you need advice or a shoulder to cry on, they’ve got you.

Don’t be afraid to ask for what you want when Venus trines Pluto in Capricorn on Wednesday. Don’t be shy and try to play coy. If you want something important, speak up and take it. You’ll be surprised by how easy it is.

Focus on the big picture as the sun leaves your sign for Scorpio on Thursday. If you get too hung up on small details, you’ll miss the important things. Take a step back and try to look at your situation from a detached point of view to solve your problem.

Scorpio

Monday begins with a lesson in letting go as Mercury in your sign opposes Uranus in Taurus—mainly, you letting go of your need to control almost everything in your life. We know it’s easier said than done, but you’ll be much happier if you realize that you don’t need to be in charge of everything and everyone.

Embrace your personal power as you enter your season on Thursday. The sun will be in your sign for the next four weeks, sharpening your intuition and increasing your energy. There is witchcraft running through your veins, and you feel almost unstoppable. Just make sure you use your powers for good.

Use the weekend to start planning for the upcoming weeks as Venus in Virgo trines Saturn in Capricorn. Make a list of the goals you want to achieve and how to reach them. You may not have an opportunity to do it later.

Sagittarius

Monday begins with questions: Should I be with this person? Is this the best way to manage my money? Am I living my best life? As Venus in Virgo trines Jupiter, you begin questioning every aspect of your life, even your sandwich order. It’s important to look at your choices through an objective eye, but don’t overthink them.

The sun entering Scorpio on Thursday will drive you batty as every single person in your life gets on your last nerve. However, before you hex everyone, take a deep breath. What is really bothering you? Dig deep and you may find your answer.

On Saturday, it’s time to make some solid plans for the future. Sure, you may want to travel around the world, but how can you actually make that happen? What steps do you have to take first? The trine between Venus and Saturn in Capricorn will help you set manageable goals.

Capricorn

Wednesday is a workday, and you’re excited to get your hustle on. As Venus in Virgo trines Pluto in your sign, you’re loving the job that you’re doing, and it shows. Your hard work will pay off as long as you don’t lose focus.

Don’t take things too personally when the sun enters Scorpio on Thursday. As the sun enters this intense, mysterious water sign, everyone will be a little moodier than normal (including you). If someone gives you attitude, try to take it with a grain of salt. It probably has nothing to do with you.

Use Sunday to start making plans for the future. The year 2021 is just around the corner, and you have some big plans for when this year is finally over. As Venus trines Saturn in your sign, use that double earth sign power to get your act together. You got this!

Aquarius

Learning to compromise will save your sanity when Venus in Virgo trines Pluto Capricorn on Wednesday. You seem like you’re fighting with almost everyone around you. Take a step back and ask yourself, “Is this really the hill I want to die on? Where can I compromise?” It will make hump day go by more smoothly.

The sun enters mysterious and powerful Scorpio the next day, giving you some intense vibrations. The sun is now in your sector of work, giving you more power and ambition at your job. While this is great, it also comes with some overwhelming responsibility. Remember, you don’t have to do everything at once.

If you’re looking to make a deal, the best day would be when Venus trines Saturn in Capricorn, making Saturday an excellent day to get a commitment from someone. However, be cautious. Not every detail has made itself known yet.

Pisces

You’re feeling extra creative when Venus in Virgo trines Jupiter in Capricorn on Monday. You’re inspired, and the grounded nature of the earth signs can help you turn your ideas into reality instead of just daydreams. Use your creative energy to its full potential.

The sun leaves flighty Libra for fellow water sign Scorpio on Thursday. This is a good placement for you as you enjoy getting deep into your feelings and ride the emotional waves of life. Expect a lot of crying—but good crying—as you make some internal discoveries.

On Saturday, remember that no one likes a nosy meddler. As Venus trines Saturn in Capricorn, you may think you know all the answers about your friends’ current relationships. However, did they ask you for advice? No? Then mind your own business and leave them be. They’ll ask for your help when they need it.